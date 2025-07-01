The most interesting new movies of July 2025

The summer blockbuster season is in full swing, which means that the next multimillion-dollar colorful epics are ready to compete for the attention (and, of course, money) of the mass audience. In July, we again have the eternal competition between Marvel and DC: the former open a new phase of their universe, the latter open a new universe altogether — it is interesting to see how successful or unsuccessful these endeavors will be. Pedro Pascal, Nicholas Hoult and Sylvester Stallone are going to be the most popular figures of the month, as two films are planned to be released with these guys at once. Read more about all the new releases of July that may be of interest to the public to one degree or another in our traditional article.

« Ice Road: Vengeance»

Genre: action movie

Premiere date: July 2

Release: digital services

Mike McCann travels to Nepal to scatter his brother’s ashes on Mount Everest. When he and his mountain guide encounter mercenaries while traveling on a tour bus, they are forced to engage in combat to save themselves, the passengers, and the country.

Recently, there was a reason to mention Liam Neeson in view of the release of the crime drama «Absolution», as the next film with the tireless Briton premieres. Somewhat unexpectedly, it turns out to be the sequel to the action thriller «The Ice Road», released in 2021. But Neeson’s presence on the screens will not be limited to this: in August, the actor will transform into Frank Drebin Jr. in «Naked Gun», and his passion will be played by Pamela Anderson herself.

«The Old Guard 2»

Genre: superhero action

Premiere date: July 2

Release: Netflix

Andromache of Scythia, or simply Andy, is trying to lead a normal life after losing her immortality. But when she and her group of immortals faces a powerful enemy that threatens the world, it becomes clear that it’s time for them to step out of the shadows.

As you might guess, this is a sequel to the «The Old Guard» action movie based on Greg Rucka’s comic book of the same name, which was released on Netflix in 2020. Charlize Theron, Kiki Lane, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Matthias Schoenaerts, Van Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor reprise their roles, and join they include newcomers to the series, Uma Thurman and Andy Golding.

«Armor»

Genre: crime thriller, action movie

Premiere date: July 3

Release: movie theaters

Armored truck driver James Brody works with his son Casey, unaware that this time he is transporting millions of dollars in gold. A team of thieves led by the mysterious Hand is trying to seize the valuable cargo, but the father and son resist the robbers. Will they manage to survive the fight against a group of heavily armed villains? «Armor» — is the first of two action movies with Sylvester Stallone announced in July, and it is notable for the fact that Sly is to play an uncharacteristic role of a villain. In «Spy Kids 3», it didn’t work out very convincingly. «Jurassic World Rebirth » Genre: adventure science fiction

Premiere date: July 3

Release: movie theaters

The movie takes place 5 years after the events of «Dominion» (2022). The official synopsis reads as follows: «In a new chapter of the saga, a team of specialists travels to the most dangerous place on Earth — a research complex on an island where Jurassic Park once operated. There, among the ruins of the past, creatures that were left to fend for themselves still live».

«Jurassic Rebirth» is the seventh film in the cult franchise «Jurassic Park», launched in 1993 by Steven Spielberg. And with a renewed cast: this time Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend and Ed Skrein will meet the dinosaurs. David Koepp, the writer of the first two installments, is responsible for the script, while Gareth Edwards, who is no stranger to dealing with giant lizards after working on 2014’s «Godzilla», is in the director’s chair.

Nostalgia «in the style of Spielberg» with perfect CGI and a mediocre plot — this is the conclusion one can draw about a blockbuster according to first reactions of audience and critics. Perhaps we shouldn’t expect anything else.

Pretty Thing

Genre: erotic thriller

Premiere date: July 4

Release: digital services

Pretty Thing is another story about a passionate relationship between an older woman and a younger man, which has become a cinematic trend. Last year alone, several films with such a narrative were released at once — we recall «Lonely Planet» with Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth, «The Idea of You» with Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Golitsyn, and of course «Babygirl» with Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson. This time, Alicia Silverstone and Karl Glusman will portray passion.

«Superman»

Genre: superhero action

Premiere date: July 10

Release: movie theaters

An alien from the planet Krypton settles in the town of Smallville, Texas, and assumes the identity of Clark Kent. The young Kryptonian will have to find a balance in his double life — an ordinary journalist on the one hand and the greatest hero of all time, Superman, on the other.

The new «Superman» will be the first film in James Gunn’s revamped DC Cinematic Universe, which was preceded by last year’s animated series «Creature Commandos». The titular role goes to David Cornsworth, who hasn’t yet had time to bore the masses, Rachel Brosnahan will play Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult will appear as the antagonist Lex Luthor. Also in the frame we’ll see and the Justice Squad, which consists of Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Mr. Awesome (Edi Gathage) and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced).

The main questions to be answered by the new product are whether this idea is viable as such, and whether the world needs a reboot of its untimely deceased predecessor, which was overseen by Zack Snyder.

« The Shrouds »

Genre: horror movie

Premiere date: July 10

Release: movie theaters

Karsh, a 50-year-old well-known businessman, cannot come to terms with the death of his wife. He invents a revolutionary and controversial technology called GraveTech, which allows him to monitor the dead. One night, several graves, including the grave of Karsh’s wife, are vandalized, and the protagonist sets out to find the criminals.

«The Shrouds» — a new horror film with elements of science fiction from the recognized master of the genre, in particular body horror, David Cronenberg. The film’s cast includes a number of well-known faces — Guy Pearce, Vincent Cassel and Diane Kruger. For the latter two, this is their second consecutive collaboration after «Saint-Exupéry», where the actors portrayed a married couple.

In an interview, Cronenberg described the film as very «personal» and «autobiographical». Its plot was inspired by the director’s own grief after the death of his wife Carolyn in 2017.

«Brick»

Genre: sci-fi thriller

Premiere date: July 10

Release: Netflix

«When a mysterious brick wall appears around their apartment building overnight, Tim and Olivia join forces with their suspicious neighbors to escape» — Netflix says.

This is a German-made sci-fi thriller starring Matthias Schweighofer and Ruby O. Fee, who have worked together before, namely — in the heist film «Army of Thieves», which was a prequel to Zack Snyder’s zombie post-apocalyptic «Army of the Dead».

« The Order »

Genre: crime thriller

Premiere date: July 17

Release: movie theaters

FBI agent Terry Gask is investigating a series of bombings, bank robberies, and brutal murders in the Pacific Northwest. He soon comes to the conclusion that a well-organized neo-Nazi group with a ruthless leader at its head is behind the chain of crimes, and that he is determined to declare war on the United States government.

The plot is based on the documentary book «The Silent Brotherhood» by Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt, which was published back in 1989. The world premiere took place at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, where «The Order» claimed the main award — «Golden Lion».

Jude Law, who played the role of an FBI agent who became the prototype of the real-life agent Wayne Manis. Nicholas Hoult, who portrayed the leader of the neo-Nazi terrorist organization «The Order» Robert J. Matthews, will face off in the local plot. The actor’s second villainous role alongside Lex Luthor.

«The Life of Chuck»

Genre: fantasy science fiction drama

Premiere date: July 17

Release: movie theaters

The plot consists of three different stories from Chuck Krantz’s life, starting with his death and ending with his childhood growing up in a haunted house.

The film is an adaptation of Stephen King’s story of the same name, which is part of the collection «If the Blood Bleeds», published in 2020. The same collection also contains the stories «Mr. Harrigan’s Phone», which was released on Netflix in 2022. It was written and directed by Mike Flanagan, who is no stranger to the work of the «King of Horror» — he directed «Gerald’s Game» (2017) and «Doctor Sleep» (2019), and will star Tom Hiddleston and young star Jacob Tremblay in the title role.

«I Know What You Did Last Summer»

Genre: slasher

Premiere date: July 17

Release: movie theaters

After five friends unintentionally kill a pedestrian in a car accident, they hide their involvement in the incident to avoid repercussions. A year later, as everyone involved tries to move on with their lives, a stalker sends them mocking messages about their crime. Realizing that the attacker is imitating a legendary serial killer, the characters turn to the survivors of the infamous Southport massacre for help.

«I Know What You Did Last Summer» — is not a remake of the 1997 slasher of the same name, but a direct sequel to its sequel «I Still Know What You Did Last Summer» (1998) and the fourth installment in the series. Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. return to their roles, while all the other cast members of the show are newcomers. It is noteworthy that initially the script was supposed to be written by Mike Flanagan, who was mentioned in the annotation to «The Life of Chuck», but in the end Leah McKendrick, Sam Lansky and Jennifer Katelyn Robinson took up the story.

« The Home »

Genre: psychological horror, thriller

Premiere date: July 24

Release: movie theaters

Max starts working at a retirement home and realizes that the residents and caretakers are hiding sinister secrets. As he explores the building and its forbidden fourth floor, he discovers connections to his own past, including his upbringing as a foster child.

The main role in this psychological horror is played by American comedian Pete Davidson. James DeMonaco, known as the author and director of the first three parts of the dystopian horror series «The Purge», is responsible for the production and partially for the script.

« The Fantastic Four: First Steps »

Genre: superhero action

Premiere date: July 24

Release: movie theaters

On a retro-futuristic parallel Earth inspired by the 1960s, a team of superheroes known as the Fantastic Four must defend their world from a planet-devouring cosmic threat represented by Galactus and his sinister messenger, the Silver Surfer.

Hollywood craftsmen have made it a habit to reboot the Fantastic Four «every 10 years, but so far, nothing good has come of it. In 1994, a feature-length adaptation of the eponymous team from the comic book to the cinema screen by producer Roger Corman was planned for release, but that film was never to see the light of day, at least officially.

In 2005, the most sane version to date was released, starring Ian Griffith, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis. The best of that team was Evans’ appearance as Johnny Storm in last year’s «Deadpool & Wolverine». And the 2015 version with Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell is not something that is mentioned in decent society.

And so, it’s 2025, which means it’s time for a new team. The newest «Fantastic Four» marks the opening of the Sixth Phase of the Marvel Universe, and this responsible mission fell on the shoulders of the ubiquitous Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bacrak. The director was Matt Shankman, who had worked exclusively on TV series all his life, though many of them were real hits — «Dr. House», «Game of Thrones», «Fargo», «The Boys», «WandaVision». We will be able to find out how fantastic the above four will be on July 24.

«Happy Gilmore 2»

Genre: sports comedy

Premiere date: July 25

Release: Netflix

Thirty years after his first golf championship victory, Lucky Gilmore returns to the sport to pay for his daughter Vienne’s ballet school tuition.

Adam Sandler continues his fruitful collaboration with Netflix and their sticky hands are now on the cult, at least among golf fans, comedy from the 90s «Happy Gilmore». Three years ago, this collaboration resulted in a very good sports drama «Hustle», where the popular comedian has already proven himself as a dramatic actor. Now we can only hope that a sensible sports comedy will emerge from the wings of the streaming giant.

«Bring Her Back»

Genre: a horror movie about the supernatural

Premiere date: July 31

Release: movie theaters

Left orphaned, 17-year-old Andy and nearly blind Piper move into the home of their foster mother, Laura. There, they learn that the woman has another boy named Oliver, who recently lost his mother Katie. Gradually, the children notice that something strange is happening in the house, and the seemingly caring Laura is obsessed with horrific rituals to bring the dead back to life.

«Bring Her Back» is a new horror film from the twin brothers Danny and Michael Philippou, who made their debut in 2023 with the acclaimed horror «Talk to Me». The film is dedicated to their close friend Harley Wallace, whose death had a significant impact on the way the story ended up being told. And if Western critics are to be believed, it turned out to be a really worthwhile story.

«The Bad Guys 2»

Genre: animated adventure comedy about a robbery

Premiere date: July 31

Release: movie theaters

The story follows a badass criminal team of animals as they struggle to find trust and acceptance in their new lives as good guys. However, a female crime squad and the female fans of their previous exploits pull the Bad Boys out of retirement and force them to do «one last thing».

This is a sequel to the 3-year-old animated film «The Bad Guys», created by DreamWorks Animation. The plot is based on the series of children’s graphic novels of the same name by Australian author Aaron Blaby.

«Eddington»

Genre: western, black comedy

Premiere date: July 31

Release: movie theaters

The movie takes place in May 2020 in the small town of Eddington, New Mexico. It is then, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, that the confrontation between local sheriff Joe Cross and Mayor Ted Garcia reaches its climax, which risks backfiring on everyone involved.

«Eddington» — a new work from Ari Aster, who made a name for himself with his horror films «Heredity» (2018) and «Midsommar» (2019), and two years ago released a bizarre surreal tragicomedy «Beau Is Afraid» with Joaquin Phoenix, and now he’s stepping into the territory of the western.

In «Eddington», the director continues his collaboration with Phoenix, whose opponent on the set is Pedro Pascal. The latter has a truly fantastic work ethic: he doesn’t shy away from acting in high-budget blockbusters, and he manages to work in such auteur films, and he consistently delights on small screens.

« Alarum »

Genre: spy action movie

Premiere date: July 31

Release: movie theaters

Mercenaries Joe and Lara, who were once rivals, fall in love during a mission and decide to commit treason to be together. The lovers manage to escape from their agencies and establish a quiet life. But this idealistic world is shattered when they get their hands on a flash drive that can destroy the world’s intelligence and which, of course, is sought after by several influential organizations.

So much for Sly’s second appearance. Here, his partner on the set was Scott Eastwood, the son of another old-school Hollywood legend, Clint Eastwood.

«Red Sonja»

Genre: dark fantasy, sword and sorcery

Premiere date: July 31

Release: movie theaters

«Red Sonja grew up in a world where barbarians destroyed villages, plundered and killed, and kings craved only power and gold. She knew no home — only the battlefield. Her childhood was stolen by war and betrayal, and her youth was consumed by the arena, where she fought for her life every day to entertain the crowd and a cruel tyrant. In order to survive, she learned to hit first, and now she is unstoppable, neither by humans nor by monsters. Sonya does not believe in prophets — she forges her own destiny» — says the official synopsis.

As it is easy to guess, this movie will be about the eponymous heroine, who was partially inspired by Robert Irwin Howard’s character from the story «The Shadow of the Vulture» and first appeared in Marvel Comics and later in Dynamite Entertainment. In the newest interpretation, the image will be based on the Dynamite version, and Italian actress Matilda Lutz was entrusted to bring it to life on the screen.

It should be reminded that 40 years ago, filmmakers already turned to Red Sonja, who was transformed into the Danish beauty Bridget Nielsen, and Arnold Schwarzenegger himself was her companion. However, the film was a terrible failure, both in terms of critical acclaim and box office, not to mention three nominations for «Golden Raspberry».

Although at the time of writing the film is still in the repertoire of Kinomania Film Distribution, and the premiere is scheduled for July 31, it is highly unlikely that the film will be released on schedule. There is currently no official release date in any country other than Ukraine, and even a trailer has not been released yet. So everyone who wants to see this movie will most likely have to wait for some time.