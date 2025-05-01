The most interesting new movies of May 2025

For May, which usually opens the summer blockbuster season, this year’s repertoire of the last month of spring doesn’t include many high-profile, high-budget films. Among others, of course, eight impossible mission with Tom Cruise stands out, with a budget of $3.5 million, they say, reached an impressive $400 million, with another Marvel blockbuster and another remake of a Disney animated classic right next to it. Among other content, we have a whole bunch of horror movies, several representatives of other genres, and we also pay attention to the new Wes Anderson with an extraordinary star cast. Our traditional material is ready to help you decide what new releases to watch in May.

«Another Simple Favor»

Genre: detective black comedy

Premiere date: May 1

Release: Prime Video

A murder occurs at Emily’s luxurious wedding to an Italian businessman on the island of Capri. In the best traditions of Agatha Christie, the characters have to identify the killer, who could be anyone present. This is the sequel to «A Simple Favor», which was released in 2018. Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, and Henry Golding reprise their roles.

«Thunderbolts*»

Genre: superhero action

Premiere date: May 1

Release: cinemas

A group of antiheroes is trapped in a deadly trap by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and are forced to embark on a dangerous mission that could bring them redemption if they team up. The next superhero team, Marvel’s Suicide Squad, will gather on May 1. But we should not forget that among the local champions of good there are such characters as Elena Belova and Alexei Shostakov, aka the Red Guard, who are Russians. And we know better than anyone else that these are the saviors of the world.

«Borderline»

Genre: comedy thriller

Premiere date: May 1

Release: cinemas

The movie takes place in Los Angeles in the 1990s. A young man named Paul Dewerson breaks into pop star Sofia’s house, convinced that they are getting married. The intruder begins to behave inappropriately, while the dazed singer tries to escape from the obsessive fan.

It seems that in this comedy thriller, which is the debut of director Jimmy Worden, Ray Nicholson has taken on cosplay his famous father, playing the role of an unrestrained madman stalker. We mention madness for a reason, because nothing else but it from producer «Saltburn» and screenwriter «A bear high on drugs»is probably not worth waiting for. This is not the first time that I have played the role of a frightened victim after «Ready or Not» y «Azrael» Samara Weaving will speak.

«The Surfer» Genre: psychological thriller

Premiere date: May 8

Release: cinemas After many years in the United States, the protagonist returns to Australia. In front of his teenage son, he is attacked by a local gang of surfers, who intend to take over the secluded beach where he spent his childhood. The wounded Surfer decides to stay here and declares war on the scum. But later this conflict gets out of hand and the Surfer finds himself on the verge of madness.

If you need to play someone who is on the verge of insanity — call Mr. Nicolas Cage — he has repeatedly proven his worth in such roles. He will be opposed by Julian McMahon, but it seems that the former Cole Turner and Dr. Doom have no chance of success in the fight against the charismatic bearded man. It’s worth noting that for the second month in a row, Ukrainian box office has been offering movies with Cage in them — in April, the post-apocalyptic horror «Arcadian».

«Greedy People»

Genre: crime comedy

Premiere date: May 8

Release: cinemas

A murder takes place in a small island town. Two clumsy policemen accidentally kill the owner of a house in which they also find a million dollars. The fools’ subsequent decisions lead to uncontrollable chaos. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Himesh Patel and Lily James will be the ones to make the audience laugh.

«Clown in a Cornfield »

Genre: slasher, black comedy

Premiere date: May 8

Release: cinemas

Dr. Maybrook and his daughter Quinn move to a small town, to start life from scratch. But this place has its own eerie secrets, and the worst one is the symbol of the once-popular corn syrup, the clown Frendo. After the annual celebration in his honor, a series of brutal murders of teenagers took place in the city. The scary clown is on the prowl and nothing can stop this sinister creature.

The plot of the film is based on the novel «Clown in the Cornfield» by American writer Adam Cesare. The book was published in 2020 and won the Bram Stoker Award for Best Teen Novel at the same time. Putting clumsy young people on pitchforks in the midst of abundant cornfields Pennywise at minimum wages will start on May 8.

«Nonnas»

Genre: comedy

Premiere date: May 9

Release: Netflix

After losing his mother, a desperate Joe decides to honor her memory and open an Italian restaurant. The film is based on the life of Joe Scaravelli, the owner of Enoteca Maria on Staten Island, where he invites grandmothers to work as cooks. The main roles are played by Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco and Talia Shire, who you may have seen in a series of films about Rocky Balboa, where the actress embodied the image of the protagonist’s wife.

« Final Destination: Bloodlines »

Genre: a horror movie about the supernatural

Premiere date: May 15

Release: cinemas

College student Stephanie Lewis, who has the same nightmare over and over again, predicting the death of her family, returns to her hometown to find the person who can prevent the tragedy.

«Bloodlines» is the sixth film in the popular horror franchise «The Final Destination», which began its run in cinemas a quarter of a century ago and steadily provided viewers with content from 2000 to 2011. Among the old characters, we can count on the appearance of funeral homeowner William Bloodworth, played by Tony Todd. Unfortunately, the role of the death expert was one of the last for the actor, as the bony, scythe-wielding man died in real life on November 6, 2024.

«Lilo & Stitch»

Genre: adventure fantasy comedy

Premiere date: May 22

Release: cinemas

The film tells the story of the bond that develops between a lonely girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was created as a destructive force. «Lilo and Stitch» is a remake of the 2002 cult cartoon of the same name and brings the titular characters to the live-action format.

Disney continues to work tirelessly in this direction, and as soon as viewers stepped away from «Snow White», the studio’s next appeal to its animated hits from the distant past (though this time not so distant) is looming on the horizon. For some reason, however, it usually turns out that animated stories have more heart than blockbusters with «live action» live action.

« Cuckoo »

Genre: horror movie

Premiere date: May 22

Release: cinemas

After the death of her mother, 17-year-old Gretchen moves with her father Louis, stepmother Beth, and mute half-sister Alma to a resort town in the Bavarian Alps. The family has come there to help build a new hotel run by the mysterious Herr Koenig. He offers Gretchen a job at the front desk to help her adjust. However, soon after their arrival, strange things start happening on site.

This German horror film premiered at last year’s Cannes Film Festival and starred Hunter Schafer, Jessica Henwick, Dan Stevens and Marton Csokas, who we mentioned recently thanks to the Ukrainian premiere of the detective thriller «Sleeping Dogs».

«Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning»

Genre: spy action movie

Premiere date: May 22

Release: cinemas

Impossible Missions Force agent Ethan Gantt and his team embark on a new mission to try to stop their nemesis Gabriel before he can obtain an artificial intelligence program that risks undermining the stability of the entire world.

«The Final Reckoning» is a direct continuation «Dead Reckoning Part One» (2023) and the eighth film in total movie franchises «Mission impossible». The audience will see many familiar faces in the film — Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny and Angela Bassett, who will once again play the US President (not to be confused with with Viola Davis) after the political thriller «Zero Day». Get involved new tricks from the irrepressible Tom Cruise will be available from May 22.

«Fountain of Youth»

Genre: an action-adventure movie about a heist

Premiere date: May 23

Release: Apple TV+

Estranged brother and sister, Luke and Charlotte Purdue, reunite and embark on a journey to find the infamous Fountain of Youth. The multi-talented Guy Ritchie continues to release one project consistently after another, and this time the audience will see a heist adventure film starring John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza Gonzalez, and Domhnall Gleeson. The director himself promises ribbon «in the spirit of Indiana Jones», and to what extent his words are true — the audience will have the opportunity to evaluate on May 23.

«Fear Street: Prom Queen»

Genre: slasher

Premiere date: May 23

Release: Netflix

The official synopsis on Netflix reads as follows: «Who will be crowned the 1988 Shadyside High prom queen? For outsider Laurie, the competition seems ruthless, even before someone starts killing the candidates».

«The Beauty Queen» is the fourth installment of the Fear Street movie franchise, based on the book series of the same name by American writer R.L. Stine. The plot of this movie is based on the novel «The Prom Queen», which was published in 1992.

«The Phoenician Scheme»

Genre: spy black comedy

Premiere date: May 29

Release: cinemas

The action takes place in the 1940s. At the center of the story is Ja-Ja Corda, an aviation and arms entrepreneur and one of the richest men in Europe. He is constantly forced to confront numerous enemies. His daughter and only heir, the nun Liesel, and her mentor Bjorn Lund also play an important role in the story.

«The Phoenician Scheme» — is a spy comedy from Wes Anderson, which has a stellar cast on the set. On the screen, viewers will be able to see Benicio Del Toro, Michael Cera, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jeffrey Wright, Rupert Friend, Willem Dafoe, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Bill Murray and others. Some of this star-studded company came over from Anderson’s previous film «Asteroid City».

«Shadow Force»

Genre: action movie, thriller

Premiere date: May 29

Release: cinemas

Kaira and Isaac were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called «Shadow Squad», but they broke the main rule by falling in love with each other. Now they are going underground to protect their son, while the rest of the squad is on their trail. Omar Sy and Kerry Washington will face off against their former colleagues.

«The Ritual»

Genre: horror movie

Premiere date: May 29

Release: cinemas

Father Theophilus Riesinger and Father Josef Steiger, the former struggling with his own crisis of faith and the latter with his violent past, work together to perform a series of exorcisms on Emma Schmidt. She is a young woman who is possibly demon-possessed. The plot of «The Ritual» is based on a true story, in particular, a series of complex exorcisms performed by Rösinger on Emma Schmidt in 1928. Al Pacino and Dan Stevens played the main roles of the priests.

«Mountainhead»

Genre: satirical comedy drama

Premiere date: May 31

Release: HBO, Max

The film takes place at a ski resort where a group of billionaire friends gather during the global financial crisis. The group will spend time in the company of Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Corey Michael Smith and Rami Youssef amidst the picturesque mountain scenery. This is the directorial debut for British screenwriter and producer Jesse Armstrong.