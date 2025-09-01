The most interesting new movies of September 2025

The season of high-profile summer blockbusters has passed, but maybe it’s for the best, because the box office has finally found space for Ukrainian films, as well as stories that are much more interesting than the same superhero passions. Among others, the new film by Paul Thomas Anderson stands out, and the fantasy film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey will also find its audience. As always, read more about September’s movie releases in our traditional article. And choose what is interesting to you.

“Splitsville”

Genre: comedy

Premiere date: September 4

Release: movie theaters

The film tells the story of two couples whose friendship turns into a conflict when the husband of a divorcing couple sleeps with the wife of an openly married couple. Dakota Johnson, Cale Marvin, Adrienne Archona and Michael Angelo Covino will take on the role of the couple.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

The official poster promises a “non-romantic comedy” as well as “the funniest movie of the year,” which is supposedly a quote from AwardsWatch, while the media itself sound exactly the opposite conclusions: “«Splitsville» — a pathetic, one-sided, aimless, stupid romantic comedy that beats you over the head with its ‘humor’ until you just can’t take it anymore.” Nice try, marketing gods.

On the other hand, at the time of writing, the critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes is 89% positive based on 62 reviews, which is a very good indicator.

“The Conjuring: Last Rites”

Genre: a horror movie about the supernatural

Premiere date: September 4

Release: movie theaters

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren are taking on their latest and possibly scariest case yet. This time, the experienced fighters against dark otherworldly forces will have to challenge not only a hostile entity, but also test the strength of everything they have believed in all their lives.

Last Rites will be a direct sequel to the previous installment, The Devil Made Me Do It (2021), and the ninth film in the Conjuring universe. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their roles. The plot will be based on real events that took place in 1986 and are known as the case of the Smerl family.

“Highest 2 Lowest”

Genre: crime thriller

Premiere date: September 5

Release: Apple TV+

An influential music mogul, David King, nicknamed King David, is in trouble. When criminals accidentally take his godson Kyle hostage instead of his son Trey, King is forced to plunge into a serious criminal showdown. Highest 2 Lowest is a loose adaptation of the novel King’s Ransom by American writer Ed McBain, as well as a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s film adaptation of High and Low (1963). The film is directed by Spike Lee and stars Denzel Washington (the first time the actor and director have met since 2006’s “Inside Man”) and rapper ASAP Rocky. Following the premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and positive critical reviews, the film will be available on Apple TV+ starting September 5.

“The Long Walk”

Genre: dystopian thriller

Premiere date: September 11

Release: movie theaters

In the dystopian United States, ruled by a totalitarian regime, a group of young people take part in an annual walking competition in which they must maintain a speed of at least three miles per hour, otherwise they could be executed. The competition ends when only one participant is left alive.

The plot of the film is based on the 1979 novel of the same name by Stephen King, and if you trust first reactions, the director, Francis Lawrence, who previously worked on another popular dystopian film, The Hunger Games, has created an emotionally powerful movie. It is worth noting that this year, filmmakers are turning to the works of the King of Horror especially often — the world has already seen “The Monkey”, “The Life of Chuck” and the series “The Institute”, “The Long Walk” are on the way, and we have “The Running Man” and the show “Welcome to Derry”, which will once again feature a dancing clown Pennywise.

“Malevich”

Genre: biographical drama

Premiere date: September 11

Release: movie theaters

The official synopsis reads as follows: “What lies behind the famous painting Black Square, painted in 1915 by the extravagant artist Kazimir Malevich? For his rivals, it is a challenge, for the Soviet government, a secret code, for women, a love letter, and for the Ukrainian people, a tragic prediction of the future…”.

The title role was played by Honored Artist of Ukraine Vitaliy Azhnov, accompanied by Ukrainian film stars Oleksiy Horbunov, Irma Vitovska, Oleksandr Rudynskyi and others. The film directed by Darya Onyshchenko is a co-production of Ukraine, Serbia, Italy and Switzerland. Last year, it premiered at the Kyiv International Film Festival Molodist, and now it is finally reaching cinemas.

“Honeymoon”

Genre: romantic chamber thriller

Premiere date: September 11

Release: movie theaters

In a small town near Kyiv, Taras and Olya are preparing to spend the first night in their new apartment. But the dawn will be troubled: the occupants are already on the doorstep. The frightened heroes lock themselves in a home without communication, electricity, or water, where over the next few days everything superfluous will disappear between the two of them, and only the real will remain.

“Honeymoon was the debut feature film by Zhanna Ozirna, and at last year’s Molodist she won the festival’s main award — the Scythian Stag Grand Prix. The lead roles are played by Ira Nirsha and Roman Lutsky, whom you may have seen in “The Stronghold” (2017), “Inglorious Serfs” (2020) and “Reflection” (2021). The audience will also see Oleksandr Rudynskyi again. The film had its world premiere at last year’s Venice Film Festival, and was also screened at the Kyiv Critics’ Week.

“Him”

Genre: sports horror

Premiere date: September 18

Release: movie theaters

A promising young American football player, Cameron Cade, receives an invitation to train at the secluded compound of former quarterback, the legendary Isaiah White. He has actually retired and is now determined to take his talented ward on a bloody journey to the holy of holies of fame, desire, power and the pursuit of perfection at all costs.

Back in the early 2000s, Marlon Wayans was a persistent mocker of the horror stories of the day in his parody “Scary Movie”, and now he has become the hero of one of these horror films. The film was produced by Monkeypaw, a company founded by Jordan Peele.

“A Big Bold Beautiful Journey”

Genre: romantic fantasy

Premiere date: September 18

Release: movie theaters

“What if there was a door that could take you back to a crucial moment in the past? Sarah and David are lonely strangers who meet at a mutual friend’s wedding. As a result of a mysterious accident, they embark on a big, bold, beautiful journey — an amazing adventure that gives them the opportunity to relive the most important moments of their lives. It helps them to better understand how they ended up in the present… and perhaps gives them a chance to change in the future.” — from official synopsis of the rental company.

Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie have been called to embark on a big, bold, beautiful journey, and we’ll find out how exciting it will be on September 18. The film is directed by Kogonada, who has already worked with Farrell in the sci-fi drama After Yang (2021).

“Afterburn”

Genre: post-apocalyptic sci-fi action movie

Premiere date: September 18

Release: movie theaters

According to the announcement hirer we will have the following story: “After a powerful solar flare destroys part of the Earth’s surface, treasure hunter Jake is sent to Europe on one last mission at the request of a “post-apocalyptic” dictator nicknamed King Arthur: to find the coveted Mona Lisa. But during his adventures, Jake realizes that the world needs a hero more than a painting.”.

This story is based on the Red 5 comic book series of the same name, created by Scott Chitwood, Paul Enns, and Wayne Nichols. Everything indicates that we are in for some primitive post-apocalyptic nonsense like “In the Lost Lands”; it seems that after Marvel’s passions Dave Batista has found a direction where he feels comfortable, and who are we to judge him? As for Olga Kurylenko, she is no stranger to acting in explicit category B movies, but as practice shows, there is a buyer for every product.

“Riff Raff”

Genre: crime-comedy thriller

Premiere date: September 18

Release: movie theaters

An ex-con’s ordinary life is turned upside down when his old family shows up for a long-awaited reunion. If there’s one thing that stands out in this announcement, it’s the cast — on screen, viewers will be able to see respected veterans Ed Harris and Bill Murray, Stifler’s mom Jennifer Coolidge, the villainous “Thunderbolts*” Lewis Pullman, as well as the popular comedian Pete Davidson, who just last month appeared on the small screen in the comedy action movie “The Pickup”.

“Swiped”

Genre: biographical drama

Premiere date: September 19

Release: Hulu

The film focuses on Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder and former CEO of the dating platform launched in 2014 Bumble. This ambitious lady will be portrayed by Lily James, who has already proved that she can transform into real popular women — we recall her performance in the Pam and Tommy series (2022), where the actress unexpectedly appeared before the audience as the sex symbol of her era, Pamela Anderson.

We also remind you that you can currently see James in the thriller Relay, which is still in theaters and was recommended for viewing in of the relevant review ITC.

“One Battle After Another”

Genre: action thriller, black comedy

Premiere date: September 25

Release: movie theaters

Former hippie, now just a drug addict and alcoholic, Bob Ferguson starts dating a temperamental young lady named Profidia, who once had a relationship with Colonel Stephen Jay Lockjaw — a white supremacist who plans to take revenge on the traitor and her lover. He kidnaps Ferguson’s daughter, which leads to unpredictable consequences.

“One Battle After Another” is undoubtedly the headliner of the September repertoire, because it is a movie from Paul Thomas Anderson himself — the director who gave the world Magnolia (1999) and There Will Be Blood (2007). The status of the film is reinforced by its star cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro and Regina Hall, as well as by its solid budget, which according to various sources varies from $115 to $175 million.

The film is a loose adaptation of the novel Vineland (1990) by American writer Thomas Pynchon. Anderson had previously turned to this author’s work when he adapted his 2009 novel Inherent Vice in 2014.