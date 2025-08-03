The most interesting new series of August 2025

Despite the fact that summer is inexorably approaching its end, August promises to be quite hot, at least in the context of new series and some renewals. Read what streaming services have in store for viewers in the next 4 weeks in our traditional article.

New series

«Eyes of Wakanda»

Genre: animated anthology, superhero action

Premiere date: August 1

Release: Disney+

Throughout history, the warriors of Wakanda have been on dangerous missions around the world to retrieve dangerous artifacts from the vibranium. «Eyes of Wakanda» is an animated anthology designed to expand the mythology of the fictional high-tech African country within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The events of the animated series will take place in the so-called «Sacred Timeline» and will have a closer connection with the franchise films. This is the first television project of the Sixth Phase, which was opened in July with a feature film «Fantastic 4: The First Steps».

It is also worth noting that the previous episode of «Ironheart», which is indirectly related to Wakanda, in particular through the film «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» received low ratings from the audience despite mostly positive reviews from critics. The series will consist of 4 episodes of 30 minutes each. As you can see, Marvel does not give up.

«Chief of War»

Genre: historical drama

Premiere date: August 1

Release: Apple TV+

The story takes place at the intersection of the 18th and 19th centuries, when the four main kingdoms of the Hawaiian Islands were at war. The series tells the story of the warrior-chief Kai’anu, who travels outside the islands as «the most famous Hawaiian in the world» and later returns home. He takes part in a bloody campaign until he rebels at the last moment against the unification of the Hawaiian Islands, which took place from 1782 to 1810 under the rule of Kamehameha.

In addition to the lead role, Jason Momoa also acted as one of the creators and executive producers of the project. Filming began in October 2022 in New Zealand, where the Bay of Islands served as the Hawaii of the 18th century. The main battle scenes were filmed in December on the volcanic fields of Kalapana. The first two of the nine episodes will premiere on August 1, after which new episodes will be released weekly until September 19.

«Outlander: Blood of My Blood»

Genre: historical romantic drama

Premiere date: August 8

Release: STARZ

«Outlander: The Blood of My Blood» — is a love story that tells how Jamie Fraser’s parents met in 18th century Scotland and Claire Beauchamp’s parents met during World War I in England. Jamie’s parents are played by Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy, and Claire’s parents are played by Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine. This is a prequel to the hit sci-fi historical melodrama «Outlander», based on the book series of the same name by American writer Diana Gabledon. It was launched in August 2014 on STARZ and has now aired seven seasons with Catherine Balfe and Sam Heughan. The eighth and final season is scheduled for release early next year. «Blood of My Blood» will consist of ten episodes that will be released weekly starting August 8 and ending October 10

«Alien: Earth»

Genre: science fiction horror

Premiere date: August 12

Release: FX on Hulu

Another story about an outlander, so to speak, and again a prequel, which will take place 2 years before the original «Alien» (1979) by Ridley Scott. When the spaceship Maginot crashes on Earth, a young woman, Wendy, and a motley group of soldiers make an unexpected discovery that brings them face to face with the greatest threat to the planet.

An obvious headliner of the August repertoire, about which almost a dozen and a half articles have been published on ITC alone. Showrunner Sam Howley noted the series will be more closely related to the style and mythology of the original film. Last year’s «Alien: Romulus» proved that the audience is still interested in one of the greatest movie monsters, especially if it exists in a more or less adequate story (the absence of a flute is a plus!).

So let’s hope that the new project will be about an acidic creature, according to some reports with a budget of over $250 million, will be a real hit and a worthy successor to the classic tetralogy.

«Butterfly»

Genre: spy action thriller

Premiere date: August 13

Release: Prime Video

The plot centers on David Jeong, a mysterious and highly unpredictable former American intelligence officer living in South Korea. His life is shattered when the consequences of a fateful decision from his past come to light. David discovers that he is being pursued by a dangerous young sociopath, Rebecca, who is assigned to kill him, and the sinister spy organization she works for.

The plot of «Butterfly» is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Arash Amel, starring Piper Perabo, Daniel De Kim, Rayna Gardesty, and Charles Parnell. All 6 episodes will premiere simultaneously on Prime Video on August 13.

«The Rainmaker »

Genre: legal drama, thriller

Premiere date: August 15

Release: USA Network

A young and promising lawyer, Rudy Baylor, has been fired from his prestigious law firm and takes a job with a small-time lawyer and her not-so-honest assistant. Soon he will have to sue his former employer when he takes on the wrongful death case of a black man who died in the hospital.

The plot of this legal drama thriller is based on the novel of the same name by American writer John Grisham, which appeared on bookstore shelves in 1995. The film stars John Slattery, Milo Callaghan, Madison Iceman and PJ Byrne.

«The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox»

Genre: crime drama

Premiere date: August 20

Release: Hulu

Based on a true story, the film follows Amanda Knox’s 15-year journey after she was unjustly imprisoned for the November 2007 murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher. The story centers on the protagonist’s struggle to prove her innocence and restore her reputation and freedom.

Margaret Qualley was originally cast in the title role, but she was unable to act due to scheduling conflicts. As a result, Grace van Patten was cast in the role, and Knox herself was involved in the creation of the series. One of the executive producers was Monica Lewinsky, the same woman who was involved in a sex scandal with former US President Bill Clinton in the late 90s. The first two episodes will premiere on August 20 on Hulu, and the rest will be released weekly on Wednesdays.

«Hostage»

Genre: political thriller

Premiere date: August 21

Release: Netflix

An international summit between the leaders of France and the United Kingdom goes awry when unknown persons kidnap the husband of British Prime Minister Abigail Dalton, and French President Vivienne Toussaint is blackmailed.

Behind the sign, «Hostage» looks like a much more modest political thriller than its genre counterpart from Netflix «Zero Day». However, given the current political situation in the world, the genre is really relevant and this British project will definitely find its audience.

«Twelve»

Genre: fantasy superhero action

Premiere date: August 23

Release: KBS2

It is the story of a battle between 12 angels and a group of evil spirits who are trying to awaken a sealed power to conquer the Korean Peninsula. The release of this South Korean show starring Ma Dong-seok is scheduled for August 23, with episodes airing weekly on Saturdays and Sundays until September 14.

«King and Conqueror»

Genre: historical drama

Premiere date: August 24

Release: BBC One

The story is set in eleventh-century Britain. King Harold II Godwinson of England faces a threat to his throne from the ambitious William the Conqueror. James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will compete for the throne on the screen.

«The Terminal List: Dark Wolf»

Genre: action movie, spy thriller

Premiere date: August 27

Release: Prime Video

Elite «Navy SEAL» Ben Edwards loses his place in SEAL after a fatal operation and then joins the shadowy CIA unit. The plot of the series is based on the characters of the 2018 novel of the same name by Jack Carr and is also a prequel to «The Terminal List» (2022) with Chris Pratt. The latter returns to the role of special forces officer James Reese, as does Taylor Kitsch, who plays Reese’s former colleague. Now it is his character that comes to the fore.

Jack Carr himself was one of the creators of the series. The show is scheduled to premiere on August 27 and will consist of 7 episodes. The first three will be released on the same day, and the rest will be released weekly until September 24.

Continuation of the series

«Wednesday»

Genre: gothic detective story about the supernatural

Premiere date: August 6

Release: Netflix

Season: 2

In the second season, Wednesday returns to Nevermore and develops her psychic abilities. She will have to face a new mysterious enemy and prevent the death of her roommate Enid Sinclair.

It is probably not necessary to remind you again what a huge hit the first season was, what a stir on social networks Jenna Ortega’s bizarre dance made and what a superstar the young actress became after this show. The second season will consist of two parts. The premiere of the first, which contains four episodes, is scheduled for August 6, and the second, which will also have four episodes, is scheduled for September 3.

«Platonic»

Genre: comedy

Premiere date: August 6

Release: Apple TV+

Season: 2

The series, created by Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, tells the story of former best friends Will and Sylvia, who reunite after a long separation and support each other during the manifestations of a midlife crisis.

The first season made a positive impression on audiences and critics alike, so it’s no surprise that Apple has given the green light for a sequel. Seth Rogen, who recently sparkled in another Apple hit «The Studio», the premiere is scheduled for August 6, when the first two episodes will be available for viewing, and the remaining eight episodes will be released weekly until October 1.

«Peacemaker»

Genre: superhero black comedy

Premiere date: August 21

Release: HBO Max

Season: 2

Alongside Marvel, the DC Universe rebooted by James Gunn continues its march. The second season of «Peacemaker» will take place a month after the events presented in the recent «Superman». The tireless Gunn will once again serve as showrunner and screenwriter, and John Cena will once again wear a chrome toilet on his head.

We will also see many characters from the first season and the Justice Squad, which debuted in the same «Superman». In an interview, the show’s creator noted that the season will be more about Chris Smith (the Peacemaker’s real name), as well as the relationship between the characters and their personal lives. The sequel will start on HBO Max on August 21 and will consist of eight episodes that will be released every Thursday until October 9. And we’re excited for a new dance to a new track in the opening screensaver.

«Invasion»

Genre: science fiction

Premiere date: August 22

Release: Apple TV+

Season: 3

Apple’s next sci-fi show is reaching its third season, telling the story of an alien race arriving on Earth and threatening the existence of humanity. Events unfold in real time through the eyes of a handful of ordinary people around the world. The audience will be able to watch ten new episodes, the first of which will start on August 22 on the Apple service. Then — traditionally an episode every week until October 24.

«Upload»

Genre: science fiction comedy

Premiere date: August 25

Release: Prime Video

Season: 4

In a bright and technologically advanced future, after your death, you will be able to «upload» your personality to a virtual afterlife where you can enjoy all the amenities of a luxury resort. Of course, if you have the means to do so. Among the «uploaded» is a young programmer Nathan Brown.

In the fourth and final season, the protagonist will have to face an ominous artificial intelligence that threatens to destroy not only the Lakeview virtual service but also the real world. The continuation and conclusion of this story will include four episodes that will be released simultaneously on Prime Video on August 25.

We would also like to draw your attention to the following series renewals: