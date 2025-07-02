The most interesting new series of July 2025

After reviewing July’s repertoire, it’s hard to escape the idea that streaming services have saved all the most interesting stuff for August, while now we’ll have to settle for some nondescript shows (things look much better with sequels). This is not surprising given that viewers prefer to spend more time outdoors in the sunny summertime, and the cinemas are in the midst of the season of colorful blockbusters. It seems that Netflix has taken it upon itself to make up for the July lack of fish, and this is hardly good news. But we have what we have — we’ve compiled a modest list of the month’s new series and renewals and are ready to present it to you.

New series

«The Gringo Hunters»

Genre: action movie, crime thriller

Premiere date: July 9

Release: Netflix

«In a gripping series based on real-life events, Mexico’s finest police force fights crime and tracks down American fugitives crossing the border» — Netflix announces. We’ll find out how many gringos the Mexican police — will hunt down on July 9. I wonder how Donald Trump would react to such a series.

«Under a Dark Sun »

Genre: crime thriller, drama

Premiere date: July 9

Release: Netflix

On July 9, the same Netflix offers viewers the following story: «A young mother running away from her problems gets a job at a flower farm. Before she finds out that her boss — is actually her father, he is murdered and the woman herself is accused of it».

«Under a Dark Sun» — is a French production starring Ava Baye, Isabelle Adjani and Guillaume Guillou in the lead roles, in which a tense psychological thriller meets a family drama, and takes place in the heart of Provence.

«Ballard»

Genre: police procedure

Premiere date: July 9

Release: Prime Video

Detective Renee Ballard is the head of the Los Angeles Police Department’s cold case unit. She decisively takes on the most difficult and long-forgotten cases, while uncovering a dangerous conspiracy within the local police force. With the help of her team and retired detective Harry Bosch, Ballard overcomes personal and professional challenges and is willing to do whatever it takes to uncover the truth.

Given the synopsis, it’s easy to guess that this is the second spinoff of the series «Bosch» (2014—2021), which is based on a series of detective novels by American writer Michael Connelly. Renee Ballard was first introduced in the 2017 novel «The Late Show». On the screen, the character, embodied by Maggie Q, first appeared in the finale of the third season of the previous spinoff «Bosch: Legacy», which was broadcast on Amazon Freevee from 2022 to 2025. All 10 episodes will launch simultaneously on Prime Video on July 9. «Dexter: Resurrection» Genre: detective crime drama

Premiere date: July 11

Release: Paramount+ with Showtime

A few weeks after the events of the miniseries «Dexter: New Blood» (2021—2022), Dexter Morgan, who has managed to recover from a near-fatal gunshot wound, is chasing the missing Harrison in New York City, where Captain Angel Batista is already on their trail.

«Resurrection» is a direct sequel to «New Blood», Michael Hall returns to the titular role he first embodied, scary to think, in 2006, with we’ll see as well as Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklage. The first two episodes will launch on Paramount+ with Showtime on July 11.

«The Institute»

Genre: a horror series about the supernatural

Premiere date: July 13

Release: MGM+

The young prodigy Luke Ellis wakes up in a strange place full of children who have come here by some unknown means. All of them have unusual abilities. This is the Institute, run by the mysterious Miss Sigsby. Meanwhile, a former policeman, Tim Jamieson, arrives in the neighboring town in search of a new life. However, peace and quiet will not last long for him, because his meeting with Luke is inevitable.

While on the big screens thunder Stephen King’s adaptation of the short story of the same name «The Life of Chuck», for kids «The King of Horror» will also not be ignored. «The Institute» is an adaptation of his novel of the same name, which appeared on bookstore shelves in 2019. Ben Barnes, Mary-Louise Parker, and Joe Freeman play the main roles.

The majority of episodes were directed by Jack Bender, whose filmography includes such hit shows as «The Sopranos» (1999—2007), «Alias» (2001—2006), «Lost» (2004—2010), «Game of Thrones» (2011—2019), and «Mr. Mercedes» (2017—2019). What’s notable is that the latter is also based on King’s work. His previous project is the acclaimed sci-fi horror «From». The screenwriting team includes the names of Eric Dickinson and Benjamin Cavell, who previously worked on the series adaptation of King’s «The Stand».

«Untamed»

Genre: detective

Premiere date: July 17

Release: Netflix

The events of this detective series take place in Yosemite National Park. It was there that a corpse was found. Kyle Turner, an agent of the U.S. National Park Service, launches an investigation into the brutal murder.

The story will consist of 6 episodes that will be available on Netflix on July 17. In the film, viewers will see Eric Bana, Sam Neill (I wonder if the star of the classic «Jurassic Park» Spielberg will watch the new «Jurassic World Rebirth»), Rosemary DeWitt, and Wilson Bethel, who viewers may remember from his role as the Marked One in «Daredevil».

«Leanne»

Genre: sitcom

Premiere date: July 31

Release: Netflix

A grandmother’s life is turned upside down after her husband leaves her after 33 years of marriage. The woman overcomes this new stage with the help of her family, grace, dignity, and a jelly salad.

The series was created by stand-up comedian Leanne Morgan, producer Susan McMartin, and television producer Chuck Lorre, known as one of the creators of the hit sitcoms «Two and a Half Men» (2003—2015), «The Big Bang Theory» (2007-2019), and «Mommy» (2013-2021). Ryan Stiles moved here from the first of these three, and he was joined on the set by Leanne Morgan, Blake Clarke, Kristen Johnston, and Celia Weston.

Continuation of the series

«The Sandman»

Genre: fantasy drama, horror series about the supernatural

Premiere date: July 3

Release: Netflix

Season: 2

Against the backdrop of unremarkable July releases, the release of the second season of «The Sandman» —, the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic book series of the same name published by DC Comics from 1989 to 1996, looks like good news.

The first season of the series received favorable reviews from critics who praised the cast, artwork, fidelity to the source material, and visual effects. The second season will consist of two parts: the first 6 episodes will be released on July 3, the next 5 episodes on July 24, and the bonus episode is scheduled for July 31. It is already known for sure that the series will end on this season. More details about it can be found in the relevant article.

«Foundation»

Genre: science fiction

Premiere date: July 11

Release: Apple TV+

Season: 3

There is also good news for science fiction fans, including the «Foundation» series, which is based on the book series of the same name by Isaac Asimov. How to notes Deadline — «season three continues the epic chronicle of a group of outcasts who embark on a grand journey to save humanity and restore civilization amid the fall of the Empire». Just like its two predecessors, it will consist of 10 episodes, the debut of which will launch on Apple TV+ on July 11, with the following episodes coming out weekly until September 12.

«Star Trek: Strange New Worlds»

Genre: adventure science fiction

Premiere date: July 17

Release: Paramount+

Season: 3

Another sci-fi hit «Star Trek: A Strange New World» is also coming to its third season in July, which will debut with two episodes on July 17 on Paramount+. New episodes will be released every Thursday, with the season finale scheduled for September 11.

The third season follows Captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the starship Enterprise in the 23rd century as they explore new worlds and undertake dangerous missions during the decade before the events of «Original Series» (1966—1969). The new season will pick up where its predecessor left off, with the crew of the USS Enterprise facing off against a brutal alien race known as the Gorn.

Paramount+ previously announced that «Strange New Worlds» has been renewed for a fourth season, which is currently filming in Toronto.

«Twisted Metal»

Genre: post-apocalyptic comedy action

Premiere date: July 31

Release: Peacock

Season: 2

The plot of the post-apocalyptic series «Twisted Metal» is based on the eponymous series of video games about combat vehicles developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment. After the first season finale, John and Silent Man find themselves in the deadly Twisted Metal — a sinister race to the bottom organized by the mysterious Calypso. As the protagonists struggle to survive under the pressure of dangerous new enemies and familiar faces, including the deadly clown Sweet Tooth, things get more complicated when John is reunited with his vigilante sister, Doll.

We would also like to draw your attention to the following series renewals: