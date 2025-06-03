The most interesting new series of June 2025

Attention! The Marvel team has a replacement. Instead of the playboy genius-billionaire-philanthropist Tony Stark, the young player Riri Williams takes the field. At the same time, Dean Winchester will take on the task of saving Los Angeles, Trinity will challenge the Terminator himself, and Song Gi-hoon will finally play his squid. Overall, crime drama is the undisputed champion of June among genres. We’re going to tell you more about the series releases that are rapidly breaking into this summer in the material below.

New series

« Stick »

Genre: sports comedy

Premiere date: June 4

Release: Apple TV+

A long-forgotten professional golfer, Price Cahill, turns to a young star of the game to turn the tide in his favor.

«Stick» is a new sports comedy from Apple TV+, where Jason Keller, whose previous screenwriting credits include «Escape Plan» (2013) with Schwarzenegger and Stallone and «Ford v Ferrari» (2019) with Christian Bale and Matt Damon, is the showrunner. The lead role is played by Owen Wilson, who feels like a fish out of water in the comedy genre. The season will consist of 10 episodes, three of which will be launched on the streaming service Apple TV+ on June 4.

«The Survivors»

Genre: crime drama, detective thriller

Premiere date: June 6

Release: Netflix

Kieran Elliott’s life is changed forever in his coastal hometown of Evelyn Bay after a terrible storm hits the bay and three people close to him are killed in a horrific disaster. When Kieran returns home 15 years later with his family, a young woman is murdered in Evelyn Bay. The local community is desperate for answers, and the townspeople are forced to uncover the secrets that continue to haunt and frighten them all these years later.

The plot of «The Survivors» is based on the novel of the same name by British-Australian writer Jane Harper, which appeared on bookstore shelves in 2020. All 6 episodes will be released simultaneously on Netflix on June 6.

«Revival»

Genre: noir horror about the supernatural

Premiere date: June 12

Release: Syfy

In a small town somewhere in Wisconsin, the sudden resurrection of recently deceased people becomes known as «Resurrection Day». The revenants retain their appearance, memories, and personalities, meaning they are not brainless walking dead in search of someone’s brain for lunch. As the townspeople come to terms with the strange event, local policewoman Dana Cypress investigates the murder, and both the living and the dead become suspects. «Revival» is based on the horror comic book series of the same name by author Tim Seeley and artist Mike Norton, published by Image Comics from 2012 to 2017. «We Were Liars» Genre: psychological thriller

Premiere date: June 18

Release: Prime Video

The story revolves around a wealthy family that holidays on a private island every summer. But one day, something bad happens to 17-year-old Cadence during her 15th stay on the island. Two years later, the memories of the terrible event that happened during that unfortunate summer begin to return to the girl.

Another book adaptation is on the June list of TV series — this time the teenage novel of the same name by American writer E. Lockhart. The book has received several prestigious awards and general praise, and was recognized as one of the best works for young people in 2015 by American Library Association. All 8 episodes will be released on Prime Video on June 18.

« The Waterfront »

Genre: crime drama

Premiere date: June 19

Release: Netflix

Official synopsis from Netflix: «A successful North Carolina fishing family delves into dangerous waters to save their empire from total collapse».

The show was created by screenwriter Kevin Williamson, who has written a number of youth horror/thrillers in the second half of the 90s: the first «Scream» (1996) and «Cursed» (2005) by Wes Craven, «I Know What You Did Last Summer» (1997), which will be discussed a reason to remember soon, as well as «The Faculty» (1998) by Robert Rodriguez. The main roles went to Hault McCullany (you could see him in the April «The Amateur» and in the May «Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning»), Maria Bello, Jake Vera, and Melissa Benoist.

«Olympo»

Genre: sports drama

Premiere date: June 20

Release: Netflix

The series follows athletes at the Iberian Sports Center, focusing on the risks they take to achieve their lofty goals. It is a Spanish-produced teen sports drama from the creators of the hit «Elite» (2018—2024), which premieres on Netflix on June 20 with all 8 episodes simultaneously.

«Ironheart»

Genre: superhero action adventure

Premiere date: June 24

Release: Disney+

After the events of the movie «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» (2022), MIT student Riri Williams returns home to Chicago, where she encounters the mysterious Parker Robbins/The Hood. The heroine creates high-tech armor, who can compete with Tony Stark’s armored suit, is engaged in a fierce battle with a treacherous villain with outstanding magical powers.

The official poster features the inscription «from executive producer Ryan Coogler», but we all know that the mention of a successful filmmaker who recently shot his «Sinners», it’s more like an attempt to make a good face for a bad game; Coogler has a very indirect connection to the project. But who is really responsible for it is a team of writers led by Chinaka Hodge, and directors Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes — names that are much less popular, you see.

Dominic Thorne is returning to the role of Riri Williams, and she’s joined on set by Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, and many other actors whose names are unlikely to tell you anything. The series will consist of 6 episodes, half of which Disney+ will roll out immediately. With this project, Marvel is finally closing the long-suffering Phase Five (and praise be to God). But no one is going to give the viewer a break yet — the next phase will start in July with the release of the newest version of «Fantastic Four».

«Countdown»

Genre: crime drama

Premiere date: June 25

Release: Prime Video

After an employee of the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in front of witnesses, LAPD detective Mark Meacham is recruited to work as part of a secret task force to track down the killer. However, the search reveals a much more terrifying conspiracy than anyone expected, leading the heroes to protect an entire city of millions.

«Countdown» was created by one of the creators of the «Chicago» franchise, Derek Haas, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. The cast will include Jensen Ackles, who needs no introduction, as well as Jessica Camacho and Eric Dane. The season will consist of 13 episodes, the first three of which will launch on Prime Video on June 25.

«Smoke»

Genre: crime drama

Premiere date: June 27

Release: Apple TV+

Police detective Michelle Calderon and arson investigator Dave Goodsen work together to stop two serial arsonists in the Pacific Northwest.

The project was created by Dennis Lehane, who, after «Black Bird», reunites with one of the main roles, Taron Egerton. Along with the latter, we will see Jerry Smollett, Rafe Spall, John Leguizamo and Greg Kinnear on the screen. The plot is based on the story from the «Firebug» podcast and is inspired by the serial arsonist and murderer John Leonard Orr, who committed about 2000 arsons, most of which took place between 1984 and 1991. The first 2 episodes out of 9 will be available on Apple TV+ on June 27. Jokes about the Poltava arsonist in the comments are probably inevitable.

Continuation of the series

« Resident Alien »

Genre: science fiction comedy drama

Premiere date: June 6

Release: Syfy, USA Network

Season: 4

The new adventures of Harry Vanderschigel, who is not quite Harry Vanderspiegel, are entering their fourth season and will be simultaneously broadcast on Syfy and USA Network starting June 6. The season will consist of 10 episodes.

«FUBAR»

Genre: spy comedy action movie

Premiere date: June 12

Release: Netflix

Season: 2

In the second season, CIA veteran Luke Brunner faces new challenges after his latest mission to rescue another operative who turned out to be his daughter. In particular, with his love from his past life — former East German spy Greta Nelso, who threatens to destroy the whole world.

This time, the spectacular Carrie-Anne Moss will have to confront Iron Arnie. You will be able to watch the battle between the Terminator and Trinity on Netflix starting June 12. The whole old team from the first season is back in action.

«Squid Game»

Genre: survival thriller, dystopia, action movie

Premiere date: June 27

Release: Netflix

Season: 3

Since the third season was filmed simultaneously with the second, we didn’t have to wait long for its release: on June 27, the story of the confrontation between Son Gi Hoon and the organizers of the deadly games will reach its logical conclusion. The last season did not meet expectations in certain aspects (here you can find out why), so let’s hope that the final part will be much more interesting than its somewhat lackluster predecessor.

The third season will have the lowest number of episodes — only 6. Do you think the long-suffering protagonist will manage to defeat the sinister frontman and his similarly dressed henchmen?

We would also like to draw your attention to the following series renewals: