The most interesting new series of September 2025

September traditionally marks the start of a new TV season, so it’s hardly a surprise that, for example, NBC is launching the 25th season of Law & Order and FOX is launching the 37th season of The Simpsons. But these old-timers won’t be the only ones on the small screen in September: this month, get ready for a double trip to Tulsa — with Ethan Hawke and the local “King” Sylvester Stallone; and a double encounter with zombies — with The Avengers and Daryl Dixon. We will also have a chance to look inside the Billionaires’ Bunker, the Guinness Brewery, the Godolphin University again, and more. All the details, as always, are in our monthly material.

New series

“The Runarounds”

Genre: musical teen drama

Premiere date: September 1

Release: Prime Video

In the summer after graduation, a few friends come together to form a rock band. But the more popular they become, the harder it is for them to find a balance between the complexities of everyday life and the desire to succeed on stage. The plot of the new series from the creators of the Outer Banks is inspired by the story of the real-life band The Runarounds, and will feature its real members. All 8 episodes are available to watch on Prime Video starting September 1

“The Paper”

Genre: pseudo-documentary sitcom

Premiere date: September 4

Release: Peacock

In Toledo, Ohio, a group of documentary filmmakers focused their efforts on the Toledo Truth Teller, a historically significant but decaying newspaper that is trying to revive itself with the help of volunteer reporters.

The Paper is a spinoff of the cult hit The Office (2005—2013), and its showrunner, Greg Daniels, is back in action. The main roles are played by Donal Gleeson and Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore, whom fans of the series may remember from the hit White Lotus. Peacock promises to release all 10 episodes simultaneously on September 4, so you already know what you can relax to on the weekend after a hard week at work.

“Task”

Genre: crime drama

Premiere date: September 7

Release: HBO

Philadelphia FBI agent Tom is assigned to lead a task force to put an end to a series of brutal robberies committed by a humble family man. A new project from HBO is always a notable event for series fans, in this particular case, backed by the showrunning of the creator of Mare of Easttown (2021), Brad Ingelsby. Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelfrey will play out the on-screen confrontation. The show will consist of 7 episodes that will be released weekly from September 7 to October 19.

“The Girlfriend” Genre: psychological thriller

Premiere date: September 10

Release: Prime Video Laura has everything she needs to be happy: a brilliant career, her beloved husband Howard, and her precious and only son Daniel. But this idyll is rapidly destroyed when the boy brings home a young girl, Cherry, whose appearance changes Laura’s life dramatically.

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Michelle Francis. In addition to playing one of the main roles, Robin Wright took on the role of director of half of the episodes (three out of six) and executive producer of the project. She was joined on set by Olivia Cooke, Laurie Davidson and others. All episodes will premiere on Prime Video on September 10.

“Black Rabbit”

Genre: crime drama

Premiere date: September 18

Release: Netflix

When Jake Friedken, the owner of a popular New York City restaurant, allows his troubled brother Vince back into his life, it exposes him to a danger that threatens to destroy everything he has built.

Black Rabbit was created by Zach Beilin and Kate Sussman and will consist of 8 episodes, standard for Netflix, which will be released simultaneously on September 18. Jude Law and Jason Bateman, who directed the first two episodes, were entrusted with portraying the brothers in front of the camera. The last two episodes reunite Lowe and director Justin Kurzel, who worked together on the crime thriller “The Order”, which was released in Ukrainian cinemas in July.

“Spartacus: House of Ashur”

Genre: historical drama

Premiere date: September 18

Release: STARZ

The series is set in Italy in the first century BC. For helping the Romans suppress a slave uprising, Ashur receives a gladiatorial school that once belonged to Lentulus Batiatus.

House of Ashur is a spinoff of the popular historical show Spartacus, which ran for three seasons on STARZ from 2010 to 2013. Nick E. Tarabay is returning to his role despite the death of the character in the original show, as the writers will offer an alternative history of Ashur. One of the creators of Spartacus, Steven Danaite, is also a showrunner.

“Billionaires’ Bunker” / El refugio atómico

Genre: science fiction thriller, drama

Premiere date: September 19

Release: Netflix

Faced with the threat of an unprecedented global conflict, a group of billionaires lock themselves in an underground bunker. Isolation brings out the worst in their sharp personalities, leading to unexpected alliances and the revelation of numerous secrets. Billionaire’s Bunker is the next Netflix series from Spanish filmmakers Alex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, whose previous projects include Paper House (2017—2021) and Berlin (2023).

“The Lowdown”

Genre: semi-biographical drama

Premiere date: September 23

Release: FX

The events take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and are to some extent inspired by the American activist, journalist, historian and artist Lee Roy Chapman, whose research has changed the modern understanding of the city’s racial history. In particular, in 2011, he published an article in which he described the ties of Tulsa’s founder W. Tate Brady to the Ku Klux Klan and his role in the local race riots of 1921.

The show was created by Sterling Gargio, one of the showrunners of Reservation Dogs (2021— 2023), and stars Ethan Hawke, who needs no introduction. The first 2 out of 8 episodes will start airing on FX on September 23, and the remaining 6 will be released every Tuesday until November 4.

“Marvel Zombies”

Genre: superhero zombie apocalypse

Premiere date: September 24

Release: Disney+

The action takes place in an alternate timeline presented in the episode “What if… Zombies?!” (2021) of the animated series “What If…”, where the virus has turned most of the world’s population, including the Avengers, into the walking dead. The series tells the story of a group of survivors who find the key to ending the pandemic. This forces them to risk their own lives fighting zombies with superpowers to save the world.

The plot is based on the comic book of the same name, and the team of actors who appeared in the previous films and TV series of the Marvel universe — Elizabeth Olsen, David Harbour, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Paul Rudd, Randall Park, Wyatt Russell, Hayley Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Dominic Thorne and Iman Vellani return to their roles (or rather, to voice the characters). The show will be released on Disney+ on September 24 and will consist of 4 episodes. It will be a part of the Sixth Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“House of Guinness”

Genre: historical drama

Premiere date: September 25

Release: Netflix

The series tells the story of the family behind the Guinness Brewing Company in nineteenth-century Ireland and New York, as well as the aftermath of the death of Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the brewery’s extraordinary success.

You will be able to learn more about the history of one of the most famous brewing brands and, accordingly, the legendary Irish stout, as well as the people involved in this enterprise, on Netflix starting September 25. All 8 episodes will be released. They promise vibe of the “Peaky Blinders”, which is not surprising, as it was created by Steven Knight. In the meantime, we recommend that all connoisseurs of foamy beverages read an informative article about Ukrainian craft beer, if you haven’t already done so.

“Wayward”

Genre: thriller

Premiere date: September 25

Release: Netflix

The action takes place in a seemingly friendly, but actually sinister town. This Canadian series explores the dark side of the industry of re-educating troubled teens. Canadian comedian, actress, screenwriter and singer Mae Martin is not only the showrunner, but also plays one of the main roles.

“The Savant”

Genre: crime thriller, action movie

Premiere date: September 26

Release: Apple TV+

The series is based on an article by Andrea Stanley in Cosmopolitan magazine “Is it possible to stop a mass shooting before it happens?”, published in August 2019. This is the story of a woman who infiltrated online hate groups to prevent large-scale public attacks.

Jessica Chastain will take over the show on Apple TV+ starting September 26, when the debut 2 episodes will be released. The remaining six episodes will be released weekly until November 7. And it looks like the Mr. Statham a competitor in terms of professional skills.

“Chad Powers”

Genre: sports comedy

Premiere date: September 30

Release: Hulu

The story centers on the former arrogant and self-absorbed varsity quarterback Russ Halliday, whose career has been derailed after he embarrasses himself in the final game. Russ subsequently impersonates the titular Chad Pavers to start fresh as a player on the losing team.

Before entering a serious competition in “The Running Man”Glen Powell will be starring in the light comedy show as an American football player. He also co-created the series with Michael Waldron — the premiere on Hulu is scheduled for September 30, the first two episodes will be available immediately, and the rest will be released weekly until October 28.

Continuation of the series

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon”

Genre: post-apocalyptic drama, zombie horror

Premiere date: September 7

Release: AMC

Season: 3

It seems that it has only recently been released first season of this spinoff of The Walking Dead, the shadow of the third season of the Daryl Dixon corpse saga is already looming on the horizon. And the creators are not going to stop there: even before the premiere of the new episodes, the fourth season was announced. It promises to put an end to this story at least.

“The Morning Show”

Genre: drama, satire

Premiere date: September 17

Release: Apple TV+

Season: 4

The hit “The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the lineup is coming to Season 4, but newcomers Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons and Boyd Holbrook will also appear with them. The premiere will take place on September 17, when the first episode will be released, and the next 9 will appear weekly until November 19.

“Generation V”

Genre: superhero satire

Premiere date: September 17

Release: Prime Video

Season: 2

After the events of the fourth season «The Boys» Marie Moreau and the rest of her friends return to Godolphin, where the new dean is training the Supers to be soldiers. On the brink of war between humans and supers, the team discovers a program that could change everything.

The entire main cast will return in the second season, except for Chance Perdomo, who died in March 2024 as a result of a motorcycle accident. We are also promised that the characters from the original flagship will appear in the series, including The Deep, Firecracker, Starlight and Black Noir II. Three new episodes are scheduled to be released on September 17, after which the rest will be released weekly until the finale on October 22. Our review of the first season is available at by this link.

“Tulsa King”

Genre: crime drama

Premiere date: September 21

Release: Paramount+

Season: 3

“As Dwight Manfredi’s empire expands, so does the number of his enemies, and with them the risks to his team. Now in Tulsa, the hero faces his most dangerous opponents, the Dunmires, a powerful aristocratic family that doesn’t play by the old rules. This forces Dwight to fight for everything he has built and protect his family.” — it says in the official announcement of the third season.

In addition to the main star of the show, Sylvester Stallone, Samuel L. Jackson is to appear in several new episodes, as the protagonist of a spinoff called NOLA King. It, like the fourth season of the original series, is currently in the early stages of development. More first season of “Tulsa King” proved that, whatever one may say, old people belong here.

“Slow Horses”

Genre: spy thriller, drama, black comedy

Premiere date: September 24

Release: Apple TV+

Season: 5

Official synopsis of season 5: “The team suspected something was up when their IT guy Roddy Ho got a glamorous new girlfriend. But when a series of increasingly strange events occur around the city, it’s up to the Lame Horses to figure out how it all connects. In the end, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules always apply — watch your own back first”.

The fifth season will begin will start with two episodes on September 24, and then the series will be released one episode a week until the finale on October 22. But to the delight of all the show’s fans, the final finale is still a long way off — we know for sure that the hit Apple was extended right up until season 7. Whereas 5 and 6 were based on Mick Herron’s books London Rules, Joe Country, and Slough House, 7 will be based on the novel Bad Actors, where Lamb and company undertake hunting a mole in the heart of the British government.

We would also like to draw your attention to the following series renewals: