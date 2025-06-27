«The Temple» by Konstantin Valde Ulyanov: mysterious and thought-provoking fiction. Review by ITC.ua

The novel «Temple» by Ukrainian military man and writer Konstantin Valde Ulyanov is thought-provoking and leaves a deep mark. Back in 2012, the year it was written, the author created a unique and mysterious fantasy world that is both distant and familiar. There are no usual wizards or magical artifacts here – instead, there are strange dangerous lands, aliens, the military, and one big mystery. But most importantly, this work is no longer about external events, but about the inner journey of the characters, their experiences and moral choices.

«Храм» Pluses: good, high-quality edition; deep themes of moral choice, faith, search for meaning; multidimensional characters; well-written text; great fantasy idea, mysterious universe that intrigues Minuses: somewhat slow pace of the narration; some of the characters' actions and they themselves are sometimes underdeveloped 8.5 /10 Rating

Let me remind you that the author also has a wonderful dark fantasy «The Right of the Strong», for which we also have review. He also has a new novel out, «Paths of the Dead», set in the universe of «Temple». All the books are self-published, there is no editor, but they are well written and well produced.

«Temple» / «Храм»

Author Konstantin Valde Ulyanov

Publisher Samizdat

Language Ukrainian

Number of pages 350

Cover Solid

Year of publication 2024

Size 145×200 mm

Website valdebook.com

The world of the novel «Temple» is unusual and mysterious. Konstantin Valde Ulyanov has come up with a relatively compact location with a tropical climate, forest and mountains, where a relatively small group of people live. All of them appear here out of nowhere, without memory or sense. But over time, their minds start to cook, they remember themselves, but they don’t remember anything from their other lives.

This community lives in a temple — a pyramid that resembles ancient Native American structures. Some people are hunters who hunt merkals — small mysterious glowing objects. They give them to the pyramid, and in return, it provides people with food, weapons, supplies, various things, clothes, etc. At night, no one leaves the temple because something very dangerous roams outside.

The protagonist of the novel is a young hunter named Svyst. Together with his experienced colleague Nut, he hunts merkalas and observes how the new head of the community, named Vidun, begins to spread the cult of the Lightbringer, a god who supposedly created the world. In addition to this, a dangerous tribe of savages is found living in an unknown part of the forest, with whom they may need to fight. Our hero is about to become a participant in great events, and it is important which side he will choose, what decisions he will make and what decisions he will not dare to make.

Novel «Temple» can be easily compared to popular projects nowadays «The secret of the bunker» and «The Outsiders». There is also a definite smell of the once cult series «LOST», plus I would add the first «Predator». If you like stories like this, where some mysterious events take place in a relatively confined space, where people show their true «me», where they are hunted by unknown creatures, where all this is somehow connected with aliens, then pay attention to this work.

However, I must warn you that Konstantin Valde Ulyanov does not provide answers to most of the mysteries he creates. At certain points in the story, he explains certain things, but the lion’s share of the mysteries remain unsolved, leaving the reader with an incredible field for speculation and imagination.

I would also like to note that the author does not impose his opinion on the reader, but rather puts him in situations in which he has to make choices together with the hero. As a result, you don’t just read – you live the events. You feel the tension along with Svist, empathize with his losses, and reflect on his decisions. This makes reading especially deep and personal.

The characters in the book are realistic and human. However, it is clear here that this was the first book by an undoubtedly talented author, so the characters and their actions sometimes look clumsy and not fully developed, not fully revealed.

However, we see that everyone has their fears, dreams, and goals. One seeks to protect his loved ones, another seeks power, another believes in a new religion. They argue, make mistakes, and act imperfectly — just like real people. The dialogues sound natural, and their thoughts make you think about certain things in real life. Sometimes I want to object to the characters, sometimes I want to support them. This, in my opinion, is a sign of a good book.