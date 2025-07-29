TOP 9 electric cars with the largest range

Often, electric cars are judged not by their power but by their ability to stay off the grid for as long as possible. The world’s best brands are still fighting over this ability. What the market offers us now and which of these leaders are already in Ukraine will be discussed in this rating.

Of course, the range depends not only on the battery capacity, but also on the balance of all systems, power, and weight. Energy consumption — is part of the important abilities of an electric vehicle, and in combination with regeneration, it gives the best results. Equally important is the charging speed. It is these characteristics, balanced from different angles, that make electric cars more practical. It’s interesting to see which brands offer the greatest range today and what is available to us on the market.

Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor

This stylish large electric SUV with rear-wheel drive on the SPA2 platform is equipped with a 111 kWh battery (107 kWh usable), which provides an official WLTP range of up to 650 km and an EPA-estimated range of about 563 km. In real-world conditions, drivers and independent tests confirm up to 600 km of range with a moderate consumption of about 19-20 kWh/100 km, which puts this SUV among the most efficient among large electric crossovers.

The model is equipped with a single 220 kW (299 hp) rear electric motor with a torque of 490 Nm, which allows acceleration to 100 km/h in 7.8 seconds, and the top speed is limited to 180 km/h. Charging takes 11-17 hours from an 11 kW outlet, and DC charging supports up to 250 kW, which allows the battery to be restored from 10 to 80% in about 30 minutes.

Parameter Meaning Battery (rechargeable/total) 107 kWh / 111 kWh Power reserve (WLTP) up to 650 km Real mileage 563 km Engine power 220 kW (299 hp) Torque 490 Nm Acceleration 0-100 km/h 7,8 с Maximum speed 180 km/h Type of drive Rear-wheel drive (RWD) AC charging (Type 2) up to 11 kW, 0-100 % 11-17 hours DC charging (CCS) up to 250 kW, 10-80% 30 min Average consumption of WLTP 18.9-20.3 kWh/100 km Weight (EU) 2403 kg

BMW i7 xDrive60

The BMW i7 xDrive60 is one of the leading electric vehicles in the electric range ranking with a range of up to 625 km in terms of WLTP, one of the highest among electric luxury sedans. Together with its 100 kWh battery, it not only offers a long range, but also smooth and economical consumption (20-19 kWh/100 km), thanks to the heat pump system and optimized charging curve.

In terms of comfort and technology, the i7 xDrive60 — is not just an EV, but a mobile residence with the highest quality of finish. Two electric motors with a total capacity of 400 kW (544 hp) allow acceleration to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds. The interior is equipped with a large digital screen, adaptive climate control systems, a panoramic roof, multi-zone lighting, and innovative features — for example, you can control the audio system or take a selfie with the camera inside the car with a wave of your hand. Moreover, it is officially available in Ukraine for UAH 5,890,702.

Parameter Meaning Battery (rechargeable/total) 101.7 kWh / 105.7 kWh Power reserve (WLTP) 590-625 km Power 400 kW (544 hp) Torque 745 Nm Acceleration 0-100 km/h 4,7 с Maximum speed 240 km/h AC charging (home, Type 2) up to 11 kW (optionally 22 kW), 0-100% 9.5-11 hours DC charging (CCS) up to 195-200 kW, 10-80 % in 28-34 minutes Type of drive All-wheel drive (dual motor, AWD) Weight (EU 2715 kg

BMW i4 eDrive40

The BMW i4 eDrive40 — is a rear-wheel drive electric mid-range sedan that combines long-awaited range with traditional «Bavarian» driving dynamics. With a battery capacity of around 83.9 kWh (80.7 kWh usable), the model achieves up to 590 km on the WLTP cycle and 484 km on the EPA cycle, making the i4 eDrive40 one of the most efficient compact EVs in its segment. In real-world conditions, depending on the climate and driving speed, the range is between 350-475 km on a single charge.

According to official data, the i4 eDrive40 is capable of supporting fast charging up to 200-205 kW DC (CCS), and charging from 10% to 80% takes about 30-31 minutes. At a home or AC station with a capacity of 11 kW, the car can be fully charged in about 8-8.5 hours. Thus, the BMW i4 eDrive40 is well worthy of being included in the rating of EVs with a long range: it has an efficient battery, a competitive range, and a good balance between comfort, technology, and charging capabilities. It is available at authorized dealers of the brand, and the price is UAH 2,590,725.

Parameter Meaning Battery (usable / total) 80.7 kWh / 83.9 kWh Power reserve (WLTP / EPA) 590 km WLTP / 484 km EPA Power 250 kW (340 hp) Torque 430 Nm Acceleration 0-100 km/h 5,7 с Maximum speed 190 km/h Type of drive Rear-wheel drive (RWD, 1 engine) AC charging (Type 2) up to 11 kW, 0-100% 8-8.5 hours DC charging (CCS) up to 200-207 kW, 10-80 % 27-31 min Weight (EU) 2125 kg Trunk capacity (folded/unfolded) 470/1290 л

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Long Range

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Long Range, based on the e-GMP platform, features an elegant fastback silhouette, efficient aerodynamics and one of the longest range per charge in its class. The standard RWD variant with a 77.4 kWh battery provides up to 610 km of WLTP, while the AWD version — up to 583-545 km, depending on the wheels and operating conditions. In real-world conditions, this will be about 450-520 km in moderate weather and a relaxed driving style.

The 320 hp (239 kW) Ioniq 6 with AWD demonstrates good handling, albeit more calculating than the sportier versions. Charging is stable even in cool weather, with peak rates of more than 220 kW — although the maximum declared power is up to 350 kW, the actual power rarely exceeds 235 kW in favorable conditions and with such power at the station. This makes the Ioniq 6 one of the most efficient options for long trips — with excellent results in terms of range, performance, and charging time.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Long Range is a strong contender in the EV segment with a long range. With a 77 kWh battery, 800-volt architecture, over 200 kW of power, and up to 80% charging in 18 minutes, it combines range, charging speed, and functionality in an elegant body. The advantage is that it can be purchased from an authorized dealer at a price of UAH 2,298,600.

Parameter Meaning Battery (rechargeable/total) 74 kWh / 77.4 kWh Power reserve (WLTP / EPA) 610 km WLTP (RWD), 583-545 km AWD Power 168 kW (225 hp RWD) / 239 kW AWD Torque 350 N-m (RWD) / 605 N-m (AWD) Acceleration 0-100 km/h 7.4 s (RWD) / 5.1 s (AWD) Maximum speed 257 km/h (AWD) Type of drive RWD (one engine) or AWD (two engines) AC charging (Type 2) up to 11 kW (3-phase) — 8 hours DC charging (CCS) Up to 233 kW peak, 200 kW average; 10-80 % 18 min Weight 1910-1986 kg (AWD Long Range) Efficiency 14-15 kWh/100 km WLTP; 155-160 Watt-hours/km

Kia EV6 Long Range

The stylish crossover is based on the same e-GMP architecture shared with the Hyundai Ioniq, so it offers all the same benefits, including a battery capacity of about 77.4 kWh (74 kWh of usable energy). It is capable of covering up to 504 km on the WLTP for the AWD version, or up to 528 km for the mono-drive version with the same battery.

In addition to the range, the model also offers surprisingly fast charging: up to 233-240 kW DC, which allows you to charge from 10% to 80% in about 16-20 minutes, depending on conditions, and up to 11 kW AC when charging at home from a three-phase outlet (7-8 hours to 100%).

In addition, the EV6 supports the V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) function, allowing you to connect external devices and even power other electric vehicles or household appliances up to 3.6 kW. This electric car is available for viewing in dealer showrooms and is offered for UAH 2,326,550.

Parameter Meaning Battery (usable / total) 74 kWh / 77.4 kWh Power reserve (WLTP / EPA) 504 km WLTP (AWD) / 528 km WLTP (RWD); Power 239 kW (325 hp AWD), 168 kW (229 hp RWD) Torque 605 Nm (AWD), 350 Nm (RWD) Acceleration 0-100 km/h AWD 5.2 s; RWD 7.3 s Maximum speed 185 km/h Type of drive All-wheel drive (AWD) or rear-wheel drive (RWD) AC charging (Type 2) up to 11 kW, 0-100% 7-8 hours DC charging (CCS) up to 233-240 kW, 10-80 % 16-20 min Average consumption (WLTP) 17.2 kWh/100 km Weight (EU) AWD 2105 kg; RWD 1985 kg V2L function up to 3.6 kW

Tesla Model S Long Range

In the electric car ranking, it is impossible not to mention Tesla, and now we will emphasize the top Model S Long Range — the brand’s flagship sedan, which remains one of the leaders in the field of range: the official EPA estimate is 660 km, and according to WLTP — up to 723 km depending on the configuration. Thanks to its 100 kWh battery (95 kWh of usable capacity) and an effective consumption of about 13-16 kWh/100 km, the Model S Long Range is among the best electric cars in terms of range in real-world use.

Another key strength is charging: up to 250 kW DC (Supercharger V3) can charge the battery from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes, and 11 kW AC charging ensures full capacity recovery in 10 hours. The Model S Long Range also has a 0 to 60 mph time of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 250 mph — an exemplary balance of range, performance, and charging capabilities so far. Everyone knows how to buy it in Ukraine, and the market price ranges from $35,000 (UAH 1,459,500) to $40,000 (UAH 1,668,000), depending on the condition and year of manufacture.

Parameter Meaning Battery (usable / total) 95 kWh / 100 kWh Cruising range (EPA / WLTP) 660 km EPA / up to 723 km WLTP Power 500 kW (670 hp) Torque 755 Nm Acceleration 0-100 km/h 3,2 с Maximum speed 250 km/h Type of drive All-wheel drive (AWD, two motors) AC charging (Type 2 CCS/NACS) up to 11 kW – 0-100 % 10 hours DC charging (Supercharger V3) up to 250 kW – 10-80 % 30 min Efficiency (WLTP) 13-16 kWh/100 km Weight 2160 kg

Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S

The Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S is a large liftback on the MEB platform with an 86 kWh battery (86 kWh useful), which according to official WLTP figures runs up to 709 km, which already makes it one of the leaders in autonomy among electric sedans. In a real-world test by a Swiss team led by hyper-efficient driving specialist Felix Egolf, the ID.7 Pro S covered 794 km on a single charge, with an average consumption of only 10.3 kWh/100 km — well below the official range of 13.6-16.2 kWh/100 km, proving the efficiency of this EV sedan.

In terms of charging performance and power, the Pro S is equipped with a 210 kW (286 hp) electric motor with 545 Nm of torque, which gives it a 0-60 km/h time of 6.6 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h. This EV supports DC charging of up to 200 kW, which allows you to extend the range by 244 km in 10 minutes and charge from 10% to 80% in about 26 minutes. However, it is not yet officially available for our market.

Parameter Meaning Battery (usable / total) 86 kWh / 91 kWh Power reserve (WLTP) up to 709 km Tested real mileage up to 794 km (average consumption of 10.3 kWh) Power 210 kW (286 hp) Torque 545 Nm Acceleration 0-100 km/h 6,6 с Maximum speed 180 km/h Type of drive Rear-wheel drive (RWD, one engine) AC charging (Type 2) up to 11 kW, 0-100 % 12-14 hours DC charging (CCS) up to 200 kW; 10-80 % 26 minutes Aerodynamics (cw) 0,23 Average WLTP efficiency 13.6-16.2 kWh/100 km Weight (EU, sedan) 2230 kg Trunk volume 532-1586 liters (depending on the folded interior)

Mercedes‑Benz EQS 450+

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ can be called the brand’s flagship electric sedan. The electric car is equipped with rear-wheel drive and a single-engine powertrain. Officially, according to the WLTP, it can cover up to 784 km, and in real tests — up to 685 km on a single charge, with an average consumption of about 17-18 kWh/100 km, making it one of the most efficient and long-range EVs today. Some test runs at comfortable temperatures showed up to 876 km at a constant speed of 60 km/h, which further emphasizes the model’s exceptional efficiency.

In terms of performance, the EQS 450+ is equipped with a 245 kW (360 hp) motor with 568 Nm of torque, which provides 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h. Up to 11 kW (standard) or 22 kW (optional) is available for charging, and DC charging supports up to 200 kW, allowing you to restore 10% to 80% of the battery in 31 minutes.

Parameter Meaning Battery (usable / total) 107.8 kWh (useful) / 120 kWh (nominal) WLTP power reserve up to 784 km Real mileage 685 km The highest recorded real up to 876 km at 60 km/h Engine power 245 kW (360 hp) Torque 568 Nm Acceleration 0-100 km/h 6,2 с Maximum speed 210 km/h Type of drive Rear (RWD, one engine) AC charging (Type 2) up to 11 kW (standard), up to 22 kW (optional) — 0-100 % 6-11 hours DC charging (CCS) up to 200 kW — 10-80 % 31 minutes Aerodynamic coefficient (Cd) 0,20 Trunk capacity (VDA) 610-1770 л Average consumption of WLTP 16.6-17.7 kWh/100 km Weight (EU) 2480 kg

Lucid Air Grand Touring/Dream Edition

Lucid Air Grand Touring (and the even more powerful Dream Edition) is considered one of the most efficient electric sedans: the Grand Touring model with a 112 kWh battery gives an official range of up to 831 km WLTP — one of the highest on the market in 2024-2025. Real-world tests at moderate speeds confirmed a range of more than 740 km with an efficiency of 2.3-2.5 kWh/km, which confirms the car’s phenomenal efficiency even on high-speed routes.

The Grand Touring also features lightning-fast charging: thanks to its 924-volt architecture (Lucid «Wunderbox»), it supports a peak DC power of up to 320 kW in real-world conditions, which allows you to add approximately 322 km of range in 11-12 minutes of charging. In addition, Lucid has received support for Tesla Supercharger via an adapter, although with a charging speed limit of 50 kW due to incompatibility with 400-volt systems.

Lucid Air Grand Touring/Dream Edition — the absolute leader in range among modern EVs: 831 km WLTP, high efficiency, ultra-fast DC charging and top performance. It is the perfect choice if you need an electric luxury sedan with maximum autonomy and innovative charging solutions. The only thing is that availability in our country is still limited.