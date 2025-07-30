TOP 10 fans for hot summer

Fans are one of the easiest tools to combat the summer heat. Modern models are no longer the same as the ones that used to hum on the floor by the bed: now they are full-fledged gadgets with timers, remote controls, batteries, wide oscillation (up to 180°) and vertical tilt adjustment, and smartphone connectivity. We’ve rounded up ten of the best fans of summer 2025 — for every budget, taste, and level of heat desperation. Choose, compare, and don’t forget to drink water!

Selection criteria

Type of fan

Today, you can choose from several formats:

Floor standing models — versatile and powerful enough. They are suitable for the living room, bedroom or office.

Table fans are compact solutions for the workplace that don’t take up much space.

Bladeless — aesthetics and safety. They are quieter, but also significantly more expensive.

Smart models — are connected to Wi-Fi, can work by timer or scenario, and are controlled from a smartphone.

Portable battery or USB fans — ideal for travel, tents or offices without air conditioning.

With heating or air purification — hybrids for the off-season, which are relevant not only in summer.

Sometimes it makes sense to have more than one universal fan, but several for specific tasks: one for the bedroom, another for the backpack.

Airflow performance and capacity

Unlike air conditioners, fans do not lower the temperature, but create a feeling of coolness by circulating air. Not only the motor power is important here, but also the performance — the volume of air that the device drives through per hour (measured in m³/h). For a room of 20-25 m², a floor fan with a power of 45-60 W with a capacity of at least 1000-1500 m³/h, several speeds, and the ability to oscillate is suitable.

For small rooms or individual use, a model with a power of 20-35 W and a capacity of about 300-800 m³/h is sufficient. However, if you have a warm apartment with south-facing windows, it is better to have a small margin — both in terms of power and volume of air pumped.

Noise level

If you are going to use the fan in your bedroom or during work, the noise level is critical. Ideally, it should be under 35 dB at minimum speed. Budget models often buzz at 50+ dB — ideal for keeping you awake and starting to appreciate silence.

Bladeless and some smart fans can be quiet, especially in night mode. But even the most expensive fan won’t help if it sounds like a jet engine or a gaming laptop that’s been playing DOOM: The Dark Ages.

Modes, controls and additional features

The minimum that is considered the norm today is several speeds, a rotation mode (oscillation), a timer, and a night mode. Smart models add control from a smartphone, voice control (Google Assistant, Alexa), and automatic mode change based on the temperature in the room.

Some fans can work as air purifiers, while others have infrared heating for the off-season. Some bladeless models have filters (sometimes HEPA), but this is mostly typical for the premium segment.

Also, pay attention to the possibility of remote control or at least the presence of a mechanical switch. Because if you’re too lazy to get up from the couch to press the button (which, oddly enough, is quite normal), then remote control is your best friend. After all, laziness is the engine of progress, and it’s thanks to it that we have smart sockets, voice assistants, and fans that can be controlled with a single click or command.

Power supply: mains, USB or battery

For stationary use, classic mains models are suitable because they are more powerful. For a portable scenario, look for fans with a built-in battery that lasts 4-8 hours or USB power that can be plugged into a laptop or power bank.

Dimensions and design There are compact, laconic options for minimalist rooms, futuristic bladeless or stylish retro fans with metal grilles. If you plan to carry the device, pay attention to the weight, height (when folded), and the presence of a handle. This is critical for table fans. Price and warranty The price range is from 300 UAH for simple old-school propellers to 25-30 thousand UAH for premium Dyson, which also filters the air.

Pay attention to the warranty (from 1 year) and the availability of service — this is especially important for electronics with batteries or Wi-Fi.

The best budget fan — Grunhelm GFS-4010

A classic of the budget segment that has not lost its relevance even in 2025 Grunhelm GFS-4010 — A simple, reliable and powerful enough floor fan to cool rooms up to 20 m². It is equipped with a 45 W motor, three speeds and an auto-rotation function that helps to distribute the airflow evenly.

For the price of 679 to 1,345 UAH, the user gets a basic but balanced set of functions. Fan Grunhelm GFS-4010 produces a noise of approximately 43-45 dB at maximum speed — loud enough to disturb you in the bedroom, but acceptable for the living room or kitchen. There’s no timer or remote control, so you’ll have to operate it manually.

Body Grunhelm GFS-4010 made of inexpensive but durable plastic. The design is modest and simple — the model will fit almost any interior, although it will not become its decoration. The weight and dimensions allow you to move the fan without any problems.

If you want the most budget-friendly solution that will do its job simply and without any hassle — Grunhelm GFS-4010 is quite worthy of attention. However, if you plan to use the device in a bedroom or children’s room, you should look at quieter models, albeit more expensive ones.

The best floor fan — Philips CX1520

Philips CX1520 — a classic mid-range floor fan that offers a harmonious combination of quality, functionality, and design. With 47 W of power, three speeds and a pivoting function, it provides comfortable cooling for rooms up to 25 m².

It’s especially nice that the manufacturer hasn’t forgotten about the timer, which will help to automatically turn off the device after a set time. Convenient if you forget to turn it off before going to bed.

Noise level Philips CX1520 about 43 dB at maximum speed — quite acceptable for a living room or office. The remote control adds convenience, especially on hot days when you don’t want to get up from the sofa or workplace. The case is made of high-quality plastic, looks stylish and fits into modern interiors.

Cons Philips CX1520 The disadvantages include a slightly louder maximum airflow mode and a slightly higher price — from 2,604 to 3,482 UAH, but for this amount you get a reliable and convenient device. Suitable for those looking for a powerful but not too expensive fan with basic additional features for an apartment or office.

The best table fan — Rotex RAT02-E

Rotex RAT02-E — minimum pathos and maximum benefit. The fan looks like a classic representative of an office or home table fan: a simple round grille, a modest stand, three blades, and mechanical control.

No trace «smartphone», sensors or Wi-Fi connection — just basic, but proven functionality. Sometimes it’s enough to keep you from boiling over at your desk in July/August.

У Rotex RAT02-E three speeds. The fan can rotate sideways, i.e. it works in oscillation mode, and the angle can be adjusted manually. Everything is simple, intuitive and without instructions.

The diameter of the blades is — 30 cm, which makes the Rotex RAT02-E slightly larger than a typical «tabletop». On the one hand, this is a plus — you can cover a larger area, on the other hand — it is worth remembering that it will be difficult to fit on a narrow windowsill or a busy table. However, thanks to its wider coverage, the RAT02-E is also suitable as a floor-standing option for small rooms.

What spoils the picture a bit is the noise level. At the first speed, the fan still behaves with restraint, but at the second or third speed it begins to resemble a small airplane preparing for takeoff. You won’t be able to sleep with it on, but it will do for daytime work.

Power consumption Rotex RAT02-E — the classic 35-40 watts, which means that even with continuous operation, the fan will not eat up a significant portion of your electricity bill.

Rotex RAT02-E — as simple, mechanical, and loud as possible, but durable, reliable, and affordable. The price ranges from UAH 678 to UAH 1,286.

The best smart fan — Xiaomi Smart Tower Fan 2

Xiaomi Smart Tower Fan 2 — a tower-type smart fan that emphasizes compactness, quietness, and integration into a smart home. It has a narrow vertical body (height 101 cm, weight just over 3 kg), does not take up much space, and is well suited for city apartments. Thanks to the design with an internal blower, air is supplied in an even stream, covering up to 10 meters into the room. The maximum capacity is 494 m³/h.

У Xiaomi Smart Tower Fan 2 There are three modes: direct flow, natural breeze simulation, and night mode. Detailed settings — up to 100 speed levels, accessible via the Mi Home app or the Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistants. In night mode, the noise level does not exceed 29 dB, so you can use the fan while sleeping. At the same time, in maximum mode, the noise level reaches 60-63 dB.

Features include Xiaomi Smart Tower Fan 2 disadvantages — isolated complaints about oscillation failures or automatic shutdown of the device. There are also difficulties with connecting to Google Home or Alexa. In such cases, voice control may be unstable.

Power consumption depends on the intensity of use: at low settings, Xiaomi promises up to 1 kWh in 90 days (assuming 8 hours of operation daily), but at maximum power, consumption is about 24 watts. This is important to consider if the fan is used daily and actively.

Price Xiaomi Smart Tower Fan 2 in the range of UAH 4,414 to 4,424 puts this model in the upper midrange price segment. It will be interesting for those who are looking for a safe, low-noise solution with support for smart features, but do not expect perfect stability from the device in every scenario.

The best portable fan — Beurer LV 50

Beurer LV 50 — a near-perfect mini-fan for personal cooling that fits easily into a backpack or suitcase. Its main feature is hybridity and the German approach to detail. The device can be powered by USB or the built-in battery, making it convenient to use on the go: at home, at work, in the car, or while traveling.

Design Beurer LV 50 — neat. The fan itself has a protective grille and a dual mode of operation: standard airflow or humidification.

The device has two speed modes, and even at maximum speed Beurer LV 50 It doesn’t hum like an old air conditioner. At the same time, the performance is not overwhelming — it’s a personal fan that won’t cool the room, but will create a comfortable zone on your desk.

Cons Beurer LV 50: the water tank is very small (up to 250 ml), so the moisturizing effect is short-lived and the sponge must be washed, otherwise the odor will be noticeable. Cooling time — up to 4 hours. But the main thing is compactness, versatility, and quiet operation in a cool form factor.

Beurer LV 50 — is not an AliExpress toy, but a serious branded device, and it is ideal for those who want to have their own mini-climate at their fingertips, without unnecessary wires, noise, and tambourine dancing. It costs from 2,107 to 2,999 hryvnias.

Best bladeless fan — Philips CX5535

Philips CX5535 — compact gray cylinder on a wide base with no visible blades. This design makes the device safer for children and pets, and makes cleaning much easier. Most importantly — the fan is very quiet: up to 46 dB at maximum speeds.

On the technical side Philips CX5535 generates an air flow of 2230 m³/h. It has three power modes, self-oscillation (up to 60°), a timer for up to 8 hours, and LED mode indicators. It feels like a real «calm wind», without the turbulent jerks that often occur with traditional models. There is even a remote control — simple but convenient.

A nice bonus is the aromatherapy module. You can add aromatic oils to a special compartment, turning the device into an aroma diffuser. There is also a child lock function, which will be useful for families with small children.

Cons Philips CX5535 — not everyone may not have enough power in the heat: this is not «turbo boost», but rather a premium breeze. The cooling sensation depends on the air humidity and the size of the room. And the design, although futuristic, is quite massive in width, so it’s not a given that it will fit into the narrow space between the sofa and the wall.

Philips CX5535 — a great choice for those looking for silence and style for a price tag of 4,279 to 5,209 UAH.

The best heated fan — Dyson AM09

Dyson AM09 — without exaggeration, a reference heated fan. Of course, you don’t need it in the summer, but it will definitely come in handy when it’s already cold but the heating isn’t on yet. Otherwise, it’s a good fan that’s suitable for fighting the heat.

In heating mode, it quickly raises the temperature in the room thanks to Jet Focus technology, which allows you to concentrate the heat flow in one point or evenly disperse it around the room. In the heat, Dyson turns into an efficient fan with a pleasant cooling flow that doesn’t blow directly in your face.

The device has no blades — instead, it uses the proprietary Air Multiplier technology, which literally «pulls» air from the body and creates a powerful but gentle flow. This not only looks futuristic, but also makes the device safer for children and pets, and significantly reduces noise. In addition, the AM09 has precise digital temperature control, automatic shutdown, and a timer.

Dyson AM09 can be placed both on the floor and on a table — the model is quite compact (dimensions — 59.5×20.4×15.3 cm), and the design is so neutral and thoughtful that it fits into any interior — from hi-tech to Scandinavian minimalism. And, of course, this is one of the few heaters that will not visually spoil the living space.

Among the advantages Dyson AM09 — safe design, quiet operation, versatility (2-in-1), stylish look, easy operation, efficient zonal heating or cooling. Disadvantages. High price — Dyson’s AM09 is still a «premium» device. And dust can accumulate in the air ducts — it is advisable to clean it every few months.

But if you’re looking for the best solution for a «winter and summer fan» that’s not only efficient but also beautiful — Dyson AM09 is still beyond competition at a price of UAH 13,019 to 24,549.

The best fan for sleeping — Honeywell HTF400E

Honeywell HTF400E — a radial fan with a focus on quietness, so it can really appeal to those looking for a comfortable sleeping experience. Its design is quite compact — the height is about 19 cm, and it is lightweight and convenient to place on a bedside table or shelf. The appearance is not futuristic, but restrained and fits into the bedroom.

Honeywell HTF400E has three speeds. The first two are quiet (approximately 35-42 dB), and this allows you to leave the fan on overnight without any discomfort. There is a timer for 1, 2, 4, or 8 hours — a useful little thing that reduces energy consumption and eliminates the need to get up to turn off the device.

There is also a convenient USB port that allows you to charge your smartphone directly from the fan.

Another interesting feature is pink noise. It combines high and low frequencies optimized for anxiety relief, relaxation, and deep sleep. It sounds like natural sounds: rain, ocean waves, or rustling leaves Honeywell HTF400E creates a constant, soothing pink noise that helps to drown out extraneous sounds and promotes better energy recovery at night.

The airflow, although not very strong, is sufficient for a small room or localized cooling during sleep. The control panel is touch-sensitive, and the backlight is dim, so it’s not annoying at night. There’s no remote control, but the price is right — Honeywell HTF400E costs less than most bladeless counterparts.

Honeywell HTF400E — not a universal for the heat in a large hall, but ideal for night use in the bedroom. Its price varies from 5,000 to 7,780 UAH.

The best fan with air purification — Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite — an air purifier with a built-in fan that circulates clean air in medium-sized rooms. Although it has a fan, its primary purpose is to filter the air, not to create a cooling flow for the user.

The device operates in several modes — from quiet night mode (approximately 30 dB) to maximum (60 dB), allowing you to choose the balance between performance and comfort. The HEPA filter and carbon filter effectively trap dust, allergens, odors, and other contaminants.

Controls Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite is implemented through the Mi Home app, where you can adjust the fan speed, change operating modes, and monitor air quality in real time. The device also supports voice control via Google Assistant and Alexa.

Cons Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite include the need for regular filter changes and noticeable noise at maximum speeds, which can be uncomfortable for very sensitive users.

Overall, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite — a balanced solution for those looking for a compact air purifier with a ventilation function at a price of UAH 5,160 to 9,999.

The best premium fan — Dyson HP10 Gen1 Purifier Hot+Cool

Dyson HP10 Gen1 Purifier Hot+Cool — three devices in one: air purifier, cooler and heater.

In night mode Dyson HP10 Gen1 Purifier Hot+Cool It works quite quietly (from 40 dB), does not annoy with humming and does not flash bright indicators. It also purifies the air thanks to a HEPA filter and a carbon element that traps fine dust, pollen, and some allergens.

If necessary, the device turns on the cleaning automatically, reacting to the level of dirt — handy if you don’t want to constantly monitor it manually.

Heating function Dyson HP10 Gen1 Purifier Hot+Cool does not replace a full-fledged radiator, but for cool nights or the off-season — just right. The heat flow is soft, without drying out the air. It can be controlled via the remote control or manually.

Dyson HP10 Gen1 Purifier Hot+Cool — an element of comfort for those who want maximum functions in one device. Yes, it is expensive: from 17,299 to 30,990 hryvnias. Yes, filters are not cheap. But in terms of total silence, filtration, and gentle cooling at night, it has almost no competitors.