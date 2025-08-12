TOP 10 most popular cars on the Ukrainian market in 2025

Judging by the statistics on new car registrations, the same heroes remain in the lead as they have been for many years. Ukrainians’ favorites remain unchanged, but the Chinese car market is making its own adjustments. Let’s see what kind of cars drivers chose in the first half of 2025.

Volkswagen Touareg (707 cars)

A large premium crossover that combines luxury, power and advanced technology. The 2025 model has an updated design with modern lines, a large grille and stylish LED headlights. The interior features high-quality materials, well-thought-out ergonomics and large touchscreens that control the multimedia and climate systems.

Touareg is known for its chassis comfort, smooth ride and confidence on the road, even in difficult conditions. A premium set of safety and driver assistance systems makes this SUV an ideal choice for those who value comfort and safety. The main disadvantage is the high-cost and significant weight of the car, which affects fuel consumption, which in reality reaches 14 liters in the gasoline version.

Technical specifications and approximate price of Volkswagen Touareg

Features Meaning Engine 3.0 l V6 gasoline turbo Power 231-286 hp. Torque 500-600 Nm Reason Full (4MOTION) Transmission 8-speed automatic Tiptronic Acceleration 0-100 km/h ≈ 6,1-7,5 с Fuel consumption (mixed cycle) 6.6-11.0 l/100 km Trunk volume 810 liters (up to 1800 liters with the seats folded down) Dimensions (L × W × H), mm 4878 × 1984 × 1702 Wheelbase 2894 mm Approximate price in Ukraine From UAH 2,777,817 and above

Volkswagen Touareg is suitable for those who are looking for a spacious and reliable car for family trips and long journeys with a high level of comfort and safety.

Mazda CX-5 (731 cars)

The Japanese beauty remains one of the most popular compact crossovers thanks to the successful combination of stylish design, quality assembly and pleasant dynamics. In 2025, the model was updated with more powerful engines and a more modern multimedia system CX-5 is known for its balanced handling, smooth ride and excellent cabin noise insulation. Equipped with a 2.5-liter gasoline engine, the model demonstrates confident dynamics and comfort, making it convenient for both city driving and long trips. Mazda is also known for its attention to detail and premium interior made of quality materials, which adds a sense of comfort and prestige.

The main disadvantage is the average fuel consumption, which in the city cycle reaches about 9 liters per 100 km, which is slightly higher than the competition. In addition, the rear seat space and trunk volume may be slightly smaller compared to some competitors in this class. For those looking for maximum space, this may be a limitation.

Technical specifications and approximate price of Mazda CX-5

Features Meaning Engine 2.5 liters or 2.0 petrol Power 150-194 hp. Torque 213-258 Nm Reason Front or all-wheel drive (AWD) Transmission 6-speed automatic Acceleration 0-100 km/h ≈ 9.9-9,0 с Fuel consumption (mixed cycle) 7.4-9.3 l/100 km Trunk volume 438 л Dimensions (L × W × H), mm 4575 × 1845 × 1675 Wheelbase 2700 mm Approximate price in Ukraine From UAH 1,274,000 to UAH 1,742,000

The Mazda CX-5 is a stylish and well-balanced compact crossover that will appeal to those who value performance, comfort and driving characteristics. Despite slightly higher fuel consumption and outdated technology, it remains one of the leaders in its segment.

Skoda Octavia (778 cars)

Skoda Octavia 2024

has received cosmetic updates that make it even more modern and attractive. The car retains its classic, practical design with noticeable updates to the front end — a new grille, slimmer LED headlights and updated bumpers. In the cabin, materials have been improved, new multimedia options and driver assistance systems have been added, making the model more technologically advanced and comfortable. Octavia remains one of the most versatile cars on the market — with a large trunk and spacious interior, making it a great choice for both families and businesses.

The updates did not affect the main components, so the improvements are more cosmetic than technical. Also, the base models may seem a bit modest in terms of equipment, and the cost of models with an extended set of options is quite high. For some users, the lack of all-wheel drive versions in some configurations may be a limitation. Specifications and approximate price of Skoda Octavia Characteristics Meaning Engine 1.5 l gasoline (TSI) or 2.0 l turbo Power 150-204 hp. Torque 250-360 Nm Reason Front or full (in older versions) Transmission 6- or 7-speed automatic DSG Acceleration 0-100 km/h 7,5-8,0 с Fuel consumption (mixed cycle) 5.9-6.1 l/100 km Trunk volume 600 л Dimensions (L × W × H), mm 4698 × 1829 × 1485 Wheelbase 2686 mm Approximate price in Ukraine From UAH 1,138,740 to UAH 1,530,915 The 2024 Skoda Octavia is a comfortable, practical and technologically advanced sedan/utility vehicle with a new design and improved equipment. It remains one of the best choices in its segment, offering a good value for money, quality and functionality. Skoda Kodiaq (827 cars) Skoda Kodiaq Sportline — an ideal family crossover with an emphasis on comfort and functionality. It combines a spacious and well-thought-out interior, high-quality materials and modern technology to make driving a pleasure for both driver and passengers. The Sportline features a sporty design with dynamic accents, and under the hood is an efficient 2.0-liter gasoline engine that delivers good dynamics with reasonable fuel consumption. Thanks to its many safety systems and driving assistants, the Kodiaq Sportline is ideal for family trips and long journeys.

The main disadvantages are the high cost of the top equipment and not quite «sporty» behavior at high speeds due to the large weight and size of the car. In addition, there may not be enough all-wheel drive options for some users, which limits the choice for traveling in difficult road conditions.

Specifications and price Skoda Kodiaq Sportline (gasoline, 2025)

Characteristics Meaning Engine 2.0 l gasoline, turbo Power 150-204 hp. Torque 320-340 Nm Reason Front or all-wheel drive (4×4) Transmission 7-speed DSG Acceleration 0-100 km/h ≈ 7,4-9,9 с Fuel consumption (mixed cycle) 6.3-8.9 l/100 km Trunk volume 910 liters (up to 2105 liters with the seats folded down) Dimensions (L × W × H), mm 4701 × 1883 × 1676 Wheelbase 2791 mm Approximate price in Ukraine From UAH 1,665,610 (basic) to UAH 1,900,578 (Sportline)

Skoda Kodiaq Sportline is a reliable and comfortable family crossover with good dynamics and modern equipment. It is suitable for those who value space and safety, and want a sporty design without compromising practicality. The model is well balanced, but its dimensions and weight can affect handling in some situations.

Volkswagen ID. Unyx (830 cars)

Volkswagen ID. Unyx — is a compact electric crossover with a modern design aimed at an urban audience that values convenience, technology and environmental friendliness. The car is built on the MEB modular platform, which allows for efficient space utilization and weight reduction. The Unyx has a stylish exterior with clean lines, LED optics and compact dimensions, making it very maneuverable in the city. The interior is characterized by minimalism, high-quality materials and a modern digital instrument panel with a multimedia system that provides simple and intuitive operation.

Due to the compact dimensions of the cabin and battery, the range of the Volkswagen ID. Unyx is shorter than the larger ID-series models — it is limited to approximately 426 km (WLTP), which may not be sufficient for long journeys without additional charges. Also, the lack of all-wheel drive options may be a disadvantage for buyers who value greater off-road capability.

Technical specifications and approximate price of Volkswagen ID. Unyx

Characteristics Meaning Electric motor Approximately 150 kW (≈231 hp) Power reserve Approximately 426-614 km (WLTP) Battery Lithium-ion, about 53.6-80.2 kWh Reason Rear (RWD) Acceleration 0-100 km/h Approx. 7.7-8.0 s Maximum speed Approximately 160 km/h Trunk volume Approx. 385 l Dimensions (L × W × H), mm 4663 × 1860 × 1610 Wheelbase 2766 mm Approximate price in UAH ≈ UAH 1,000,000 – 1,200,000 (approximately)

Volkswagen ID. Unyx is a convenient city electric crossover with a modern design, sufficient range for daily commuting and a high level of comfort. Its compact size and technological equipment make it a good option for city dwellers who want to switch to electric transportation.

BYD Song Plus (982 cars)

The BYD Song Plus EV is a modern electric crossover with a range of up to 605 km (NEDC cycle), making it a competitor in the mid-size electric vehicle segment. The model is equipped with Blade Battery technology, which increases battery safety and durability. The car has a stylish and modern design, with bright LED headlights and a recognizable Dragon Face front end. The interior is equipped with two large digital screens (12.3″ dashboard and 12.8″ multimedia panel), comfortable seats and a rich set of modern safety and driver assistance systems.

The main disadvantage is the lack of official service in Ukraine and a warranty, which will lead to difficulties with repairs and spare parts. In addition, charging with a fast DC station takes about 30 minutes for 30-80%, which is an average figure, and the real range can be significantly reduced at low temperatures.

Specifications and approximate price of BYD Song Plus

Characteristics Meaning Electric motor 150-160 kW (204-218 hp) Power reserve Up to 605 km (NEDC) Battery Blade Battery, 71.8-87 kWh Reason Front-wheel drive (FWD) Acceleration 0-100 km/h ≈ 6,4 с DC charging speed 30-80% in ≈ 30 minutes Trunk volume 574-1477 л Dimensions (L × W × H), mm 4785 × 1890 × 1660 Wheelbase 2765 mm Approximate price in UAH ≈ UAH 1,100,000 – 1,300,000 (approximately)

The BYD Song Plus EV is a modern electric crossover with a good range, progressive design and technological equipment. It is suitable for those who want an eco-friendly vehicle with a long range on a single charge, but without complex all-wheel drive systems.

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (993 cars)

New Land Cruiser Prado demonstrates true practical elegance: a clean-cut design with sharp edges, «easy-to-repair» body parts (e.g., elements that can be easily replaced like Lego) and a frame structure based on the GA-F platform shared with the LC300 and Lexus GX550 — all add to off-road confidence and ensure durability. In addition, the car perfectly copes with many off-road challenges: during the test, it flawlessly drove through mud and sand without requiring the driver to switch from Auto to Mud or Sand — «King of off-road» in its purest form.

You can only complain about fuel consumption: a 2.4-liter turbo gasoline engine with a capacity of 283 hp consumes about 12.4 liters/100 km in a mixed cycle, while on difficult terrain it can jump to 18-24 liters/100 km, which is an impressive figure for such a large SUV. In addition, the considerable weight (~2.33 tons) and frame chassis dampen comfort: The Prado is difficult to maneuver in corners, with pronounced rolls — which may not be pleasant in normal city traffic.

Specifications and price of Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

Characteristics Meaning Engine Gasoline, 2.4 liter turbo (T24A-FTS), 283 hp, 430 Nm (1700-3600 rpm) Reason Permanent full with downshift Gearbox 8-speed automatic Direct-Shift Dimensions (L×W×H), mm 4925 × 1980 × 1925 Wheelbase, mm 2850 Ground clearance, mm 215 Trunk volume, l 742 (up to 2000 with seats folded) Curb weight, kg 2315 Maximum speed, km/h 170 Fuel consumption (mixed cycle), l/100 km 12,4 Price, UAH UAH 2,434,100 — UAH 2,809,820

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado — a classic SUV that combines legendary off-road capability, reliability and space with practical solutions. This is the choice for those who value real performance power over pure comfort. But be prepared for high fuel consumption and limited maneuverability in urban environments.

Hyundai Tucson (995 cars)

Renewed Tucson has become a faithful companion for everyday travel: it is comfortable, reliable, and the driver feels cozy and safe. The interior impresses with its ergonomics: the front panel integrates two 12.3-inch displays, and the body-raised center console creates additional storage space — it feels like a premium, but in an affordable class.

The main disadvantage is the price, especially in the all-wheel drive top version. Also, the hybrid setup does not always provide maximum fuel economy: on the highway, consumption is ≈ 7.5 l/100 km, and the average is about 5 l/100 km in the mixed cycle.

Specifications and price of Hyundai Tucson HEV Top (hybrid)

Characteristics Meaning Engine + Hybrid 1.6 liter turbo gasoline (180-215 hp) + 60 hp electric motor. Full capacity ≈ 215 hp. Reason All-wheel drive (4WD) Transmission 6-speed automatic (E-shift) Acceleration 0-100 km/h ≈ 8,5 c Maximum speed ≈ 185 km/h Fuel consumption Highway: ≈ 7.5 l/100 km; mixed cycle: ≈ 5 l/100 km Luggage compartment ≈ 616 liters (up to 1795 liters with seats folded down) Price (HEV Top) ≈ UAH 2,022,300 (~$46,275) Minimum price of HEV ≈ UAH 1,166,600 (~$26,700)

This hybrid Tucson is characterized by comfort, stylish interior, technology, and good dynamics. But it is pricier, and its fuel efficiency only partially justifies the cost, especially on the highway.

Toyota RAV4 (1,668 vehicles)

Toyota RAV4

2024 — one of the most popular and reliable crossovers on the Ukrainian market. The car combines comfort, practicality and modern technology, making it an ideal choice for families and active users. The car is available in gasoline, hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions, which provide a good balance between power and efficiency. The model has a stylish and modern design with a signature grille, LED optics and a spacious interior with high-quality materials. Toyota Safety Sense includes adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, automatic braking and many other safety features.

Among the disadvantages of the RAV4 2024 — a rather high cost compared to competitors, as well as limited space in the rear seats for tall passengers. The trunk, although roomy, is inferior to some competitors in the class. The suspension feels a little stiffer in the base gasoline versions, and the multimedia system could be more intuitive.

Technical specifications and approximate price of Toyota RAV4

Characteristics Meaning Engine 2.0 l gasoline; 2.5 l hybrid Power 171 hp (gasoline), 218 hp (hybrid) Torque 207 Nm (gasoline), 221 Nm (hybrid) Reason Front or all-wheel drive (AWD) Transmission Eight-speed automatic (gasoline), continuously variable CVT (hybrid) Acceleration 0-100 km/h ≈ 8,1-8,5 с Fuel consumption (mixed cycle) 7.5-8.0 l/100 km (gasoline), 4.8-5.0 l/100 km (hybrid) Trunk volume 580 л Dimensions (L × W × H), mm 4615 × 1865 × 1690 Wheelbase 2690 mm Approximate price in Ukraine From UAH 1,100,000 (gasoline) to UAH 1,650,000 (hybrid)

Toyota RAV4

2024 — a reliable and functional crossover with modern equipment and a high level of safety that is suitable for a wide range of users. Thanks to the availability of hybrid versions, it is also of interest to those seeking to reduce fuel consumption and environmental impact.

Renault Duster (2480 vehicles)

Renault Duster — a popular compact crossover that is successful due to its reliability, practicality and affordable price. The 2025 model has a more modern design with a more aggressive front end, new LED headlights and updated bumpers, making Duster more attractive in its segment. Inside the car, there are more modern technologies — an updated multimedia system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as improved interior ergonomics. The high ground clearance and sturdy suspension make Duster suitable for traveling not only in the city but also off-road.

The main disadvantages are the simplicity of the interior materials and not the highest level of noise insulation, which can create a sense of budget. Also, some versions have limited equipment options and not very powerful base engines, and all-wheel drive is available only with a manual transmission and a hybrid system. For those who expect more comfort and premium, the Duster may seem too simple.

Technical specifications and estimated price of Renault Duster

Characteristics Meaning Engine 1.3 liter gasoline turbo or 1.2 Hybrid Power 150 hp. Torque 250 Nm Reason Front or all-wheel drive (4×4) Transmission 6-speed manual or 7-speed automatic Acceleration 0-100 km/h ≈ 11,0 с Fuel consumption (mixed cycle) 6.4 l/100 km Trunk volume 411 л Dimensions (L × W × H), mm 4343 x 1574 x 1661 Wheelbase 2657 mm Approximate price in Ukraine From UAH 997,900 to UAH 1,178,800

The Renault Duster is a practical and inexpensive crossover suitable for daily driving and light off-road use. It offers a good basic level of equipment, a comfortable cabin and reliable technical characteristics, making it a good choice in the budget SUV segment.