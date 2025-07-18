Top 15 B2B PR Agencies Providing PR and Communication Services for B2B Companies

The world of modern business is extremely competitive, so any B2B company that is serious about success must do more than offer a great product or service. The key for them is to be seen and heard, and above all, to win their clients’ trust. This is where B2B PR agencies come in.

Unlike consumer-oriented PR firms, the B2B PR agencies hire specialists who know how to create and deliver promotions and messages that will resonate with those in the business sector. That includes entrepreneurs, as well as investors, influencers, decision-makers, and others. This is because they do not chase after trends, but instead build long-term trust and credibility, helping companies establish themselves and gain a firm foothold in the business world by reaching out through respected trade publications, press releases, industry conferences, and similar channels.

Creators is a communication and PR agency working with B2B and technology companies around the world.

The agency’s focus is B2B PR with cases in more than 50 niches, ranging from pet food and retail to logistics and venture capital. As well as complex technology niches, including deep tech; web3; AI; cybersecurity; manufacturing; and monitoring systems, it also works with startups; SaaS; fintech; investments; and retail.

They call their strongest advantage the ability to work with complex or even highly technical topics and explain them in simple language to readers. The team includes PR specialists, editors, and authors with a technical background.

The agency has completed projects in over 30 countries – among them the US, UK, France, Germany, Mexico, UAE, Kazakhstan, and Romania.

Specializes in:

Corporate, Brand and personal PR in international markets.

Publications in top global media such as Forbes, Washington Post, TechCrunch, HackerNoon.

Organizing public speeches at major technology and economic forums and conferences such as Web Summit, New York Tech Week, Forum Ekonomiczne.

Building a personal brand for company founders and top managers.

Securing interviews on leading global podcasts.

The team combines 20+ years of experience in journalism with 15+ years of experience in PR and communications.

The top PR agency that B2B firms tend to call is Channel V Media. The company has made a name for itself by making a name for its clients, easily becoming the top dog in the B2B PR agency landscape. It has helped numerous emerging companies go from being virtually unknown to becoming major overnight success stories.

However, it also provides services to established enterprises, as it believes that they need to constantly create renewed interest and demand as their narratives and offerings evolve. Channel V Media can help them do it by guiding their strategic positioning and execution across Public Relations, Content Marketing, and Digital Brand Development.

Its clients include the likes of Hilton, Marriott, Hill-Rom, IBM, and many other major names across various industries. The company has been in business since 2008, and it offers industry expertise in tech, retail, fintech, climate tech, B2B, food and beverage, consumer, healthcare tech, and even AI PR. It covers everything from strategic planning and press releases to crisis PR, thought leadership, and more, making it a clear choice for those who want a professional in these fields.

Another top-ranking B2B PR agency to consider is Edelman — a firm that has been in business since 1952, offering over 70 years of service to its clients. During this time, Edelman has led campaigns with real impact on consumers, society, and the bottom line. The company is also closely monitoring any potential market changes and shifts in public perception of institutions. It conducts regular yearly assessments of this through its Trust Barometer — an annual global study that measures the level of trust people worldwide have in businesses, governments, the media, and other institutions.

The 2025 edition has shown a major shift towards acceptance of aggressive action, according to the company’s findings, with political polarization and deepening fears giving rise to a widespread sense of grievance. This allowed the firm to determine that hostile activism is now a legitimate tool to drive change.

Over the years, the company has also assisted numerous clients by leading campaigns with a real impact on behalf of brands such as eBay, Heineken, Unilever, Pizza Hut, and many others. It did this by teaming up with these businesses and organizations to evolve, promote, and protect their brands and reputations.

When talking about the B2B PR agencies, S&A Communications is another clear choice for numerous brands. The company was founded in 1982, and from the start, its founder, Ron Smith, focused on cutting through the clutter found at large agencies and customizing the approach to meeting clients’ needs. The company pledges itself to outthink, outwork, and outperform so that its clients can achieve and even exceed their goals.

In terms of what it can deliver, S&A Communications offers PR and marketing, creative services, digital services, as well as photo and video services. For businesses looking for PR services, its marketing communications team can help any company reach its target audience through the right public relations strategy and tactics. That means helping its clients with brand development, community outreach, consumer reach, content creation, crisis communication, media relations, promotions, government affairs, social media strategy, and more.

It also includes being able to tackle any industry, including fintech, healthcare, higher education, automotive industries, financial services, associations, non-profits, professional services, and more. As such, the company has assisted clients like Garner, OneDigital, SGS, WakeMed, Hope For Haiti Foundation, and many more.

Burson, formerly known as Burson Cohn & Wolfe, is another one of the leading B2B PR agencies. The company calls itself the global leader in communications, purpose-built to create value for its clients through reputation. Its aim is to reinvent how reputation creates competitive advantage for its clients, allowing them to become leaders into the future.

Burson brings collective experience, AI-driven intelligence, and cut-through creativity to counsel clients and offer transformative ideas that shape culture, spark change, and deliver impact. It covers areas like Consumer and Brand, Corporate and Public Affairs, Creative and Content, Intelligence and Innovation, as well as Advisory.

Its list of services for each of these sectors is different and extensive, from brand strategy and polycultural communications to creative strategy, digital & social media, geopolitical risk consulting, and more. The company has a long history during which it has provided services to clients like Coca-Cola, IBM, American Express, General Motors, and many others.

Another PR agency B2B businesses should not skip is Otter Public Relations. This is a relatively young agency, founded only six years ago, in 2019. However, it has used that time wisely, providing its services to numerous clients, including Bestmap, Armoured One, eCalls, Hero Trainer, Hilton, and many others.

The company has divided its services into two sectors: public relations, which handles full-service PR, media relations, reputation management, crisis management, thought leadership, and media training; and digital marketing, which encompasses marketing, media buying, SEO, and social media management. It also outlined its method for public relations campaigns, which includes brand auditing, communications auditing, story & brand pitching, and creating new opportunities for its clients.

The company is very transparent with everything, from its methods to its plans and what each of them offers, allowing clients to reach out, book a meeting, explain their needs, and leave the rest to Otter PR and its team of experts.

Moving on, another recommended B2B PR agency is known as Communications Strategy Group, which was founded in 1987. The company has worked with a lengthy list of clients over the years, including some major names like NASA, MGMA, Logitech, Educause, Charles Schwab, and others.

Its list of services includes public relations, content marketing, branding and positioning, creative services, crisis communications and reputation management, digital marketing, internal communications, social media, video marketing services, and web development and design. It has experience across numerous industries, including space & aerospace, consumer, financial services, education, healthcare, wellness, and renewable energy.

It states that it aims to be a true partner to its clients and offer a consultative relationship focused on activating potential and generating results. This enables it to surpass expectations, secure business coverage in various major national outlets, and serve as a knowledgeable partner with strong communication skills.

Founded in 2000, Hotwire is one of the most well-known names among B2B PR agencies, locating itself in a place “where technology meets humanity.” The firm uses modern technologies in combination with extensive expertise to invigorate reputations, relationships, and revenue. It provides services such as AI for marketing and communications consulting & tech, communications & brand strategy, public relations, account-based marketing, digital marketing, data & analytics, and ESG (environmental, social and governance).

The firm has an international presence across six continents and dozens of countries, including Australia, Japan, the UK, Italy, France, the US, Germany, Spain, India, Singapore, and many others. This has allowed it to team up with numerous partners, like Adobe, Bentley, and Akamai, and provide services to a number of very happy clients, such as Indeed and Honeywell Forge.

It also has a massive team of over 400 members globally who are driving success for the firm, its partners, and particularly for those seeking its services.

Top Agency is another B2B PR Agency founded in 2018, with 2025 constituting its seventh year of service provision. The company presents itself as a branding agency that loves data and a market research agency that tells stories. Since its foundation, it has been active in sectors such as finance, industrial, consumer goods, lifestyle, multicultural, and technology.

Its list of services is also quite lengthy, featuring brand identity, brand strategy, graphic design, web development, market research, surveys and focus groups, data reports, executive leadership, copywriting, social media, video production, podcast production, data-driven PR, rapid response PR, performance PR, and tech PR.

Simply put, the company combines the scientific method with creative inspiration, analyzes key metrics to continually improve at high speed, and helps clients scale from initial launch to global results. Its list of clients is long, featuring names like Budweiser, FreshBooks, Barkle, Harmless Harvest, Meow Mix, and others.

Another one for the list of the top B2B PR agencies is FleishmanHillard — one of the oldest firms on this list, founded nearly 80 years ago in 1946. It was created by Al Fleishman and Bob Hillard, two former WWII newspaper people, whose work began in an office located above a store in downtown St. Louis, Missouri. Today, the company maintains a presence across the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the APAC region, effectively covering the entire world.

The company believes that brand, reputation, and experience make up the authenticity trifecta, and that the most powerful place to be is where who you are aligns with who people think you are, especially if experiences validate that. This is why the firm relies on data-driven intelligence and a bold, creative, and strategic purpose to help clients around the world find that sweet spot. It has experience in retail, sports, lifestyle, food, agriculture, health, life sciences, manufacturing, energy, government sector, public sector, technology, as well as financial and professional services.

The company has served countless clients over the years, including Pan-American Life Insurance Group, Kubota Tractor Corporation, Norwegian Seafood Council, American Society of Hematology, and many others.

The next B2B PR agency on the list is DISRUPT PR, which promotes itself as the public relations agency for disruptors. In other words, this is a company for all those who wish to not only leave an impression, but also revolutionize an industry and bring lasting change to it with their very presence. The company is fairly young, as it was founded only four years ago, in 2021. It was built by journalists and is powered by results, with a team of media insiders driving headlines for the client’s brand.

The message from the founders states that DISRUPT PR was established because traditional PR was insufficient, and they recognized the need for something sharper, faster, and unafraid to break the mold to secure the media coverage its clients deserve. It also noted that over 70% of PR agencies struggle with journalist communication, but DISRUPT PR was built by journalists who know how to land headlines and what gets ignored.

Since its founding, the firm has served industries such as finance, healthcare, and technology, offering services including public relations strategy, media relations, press release services, crisis management, social media amplification, analytics and reporting, as well as PR consulting. It has worked with clients from across the entire journalistic spectrum, including major names such as the BBC, the New York Times, Bloomberg, Forbes, the Huffington Post, and many more.

Finn Partners is a B2B PR agency born in 2011, when Peter Finn spun it off from Ruder Finn into a standalone business. It launched under a new agency model, supported by a 70+ year legacy and attuned to the energy and speed of today’s high-tech world. It made a name for itself quickly, working with established brands like Jack Daniel’s, NetScout, Belize, Nerivio, and many others, while simultaneously helping build many other companies that have emerged since.

Today, there are more than 400 world-class brands and organizations around the world that have hired Finn Partners for its services in sectors like the arts, associations, consumer & lifestyle, CSR, education, energy & utility, environment, financial services, health, luxury, and a number of others.

The company provides services like advertising, AI, brand strategy and development, content marketing, corporate communications, crisis communication, digital marketing, and more.

Absolute PR & Marketing was founded in 1999, established by Rachel Whitson who was a freelancer working from home at the time. Since then, the company has grown into a major brand among the B2B PR agencies, passionate about purpose, building reputation, inspiring audiences, and creating a positive impact. Simply put, it believes that the client’s reputation is precious and does all it can to nurture it by delivering the best outcomes for clients, the community, the cause, and the climate.

This is because reputation takes a lot of time and energy to build, but only moments to destroy. The company implements strategic PR, marketing and digital communications plans to safeguard the client’s reputation and build credibility for their brand while helping the business flourish. It offers services like crisis communications, digital PR, SEO, and PR and Marketing Communications.

It also has plenty of satisfied customers, including Cornwall Trade & Investment, New Home Sales, National Resource Consortium, Salcombe TIC, Byron Woolacombe Holidays, and GripHero, among others.

Nearing the end of the list, there is Ketchum, a B2B PR Agency founded over a century ago in 1923. Initially, it was known as Ketchum and MacLeod in Pittsburgh, rebranding to Ketchum, MacLeod & Grove one year later. Over the next hundred years, it rebranded several more times, finally becoming Ketchum Communications Inc. in 1975. Today, it is known simply as Ketchum, dedicating its efforts to embracing change and evolving its identity to fit the needs of their clients, the public, and the future.

Over the years, the company has worked with many major brands, including Gillette, Wendy’s, Nespresso Austria, Grand Seiko, and many more. Its team of experts is equipped to tackle industries such as Food, Food Agriculture & Ingredients, Financial & Professional Services, Public Sector & Government, Energy & Industry, CPG, Health, Transportation, Travel, Hospitality & Leisure, Retail, and Technology.

Meanwhile, it specializes in providing analytics, B2B, content, Digital strategy, earned media, employee communications & engagement, entertainment, executive advisory services, financial communications, influencer marketing, issues & crisis, paid media, public affairs, purpose, reputation management, sports, and studio services.

Lastly, there is Skout — one of the younger B2B PR agencies, founded in 2010. The company says that its goal is to illuminate the client’s brand and generate demand through brighter B2B communications. That way, it can build better business relationships, and accelerate growth and success.

As part of its methodology, the company works closely with its clients to develop targeted communication campaigns that can help the client’s brand stand out from the crowd and get them closer to the people they wish to influence.

Skout has experience in sectors like B2B technology, retail & e-commerce, property, built environment & workplace, professional & outsourced services, human resources, finance and procurement, as well as other areas. Its services revolve around strategy and storytelling, PR and media relations, content, digital and inbound marketing, social media, integrated campaigns, and measurement. It has provided these services to numerous partners, including 100% Group, Sana Commerce, mmadigital, Wesleyan Bank, and Teneo, to name a few.