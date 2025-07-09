Top 17 tech PR agencies providing PR services for technology and IT companies

PR agencies specializing in the tech sector play a key role in shaping a company’s image, bringing new products to market, and building trust with their target audience. In a rapidly changing digital landscape where information spreads at lightning speed, effective communication is not just desirable, it’s vital. From compelling content creation to crisis management, the application of technology requires a nuanced and professional approach. That’s why more and more tech companies are choosing to partner with agencies that can not only communicate complex solutions to a wide audience, but do so strategically, accurately, and with an understanding of the industry.

In this article, we offer you an overview of 17 PR agencies providing professional communications services for tech companies.

Creators

Creators – a communication and PR agency working with technology and B2B companies around the world.

The agency focuses on complex technology niches, including deep tech, web3, AI, cybersecurity, manufacturing, and monitoring systems. It also works with SaaS, fintech, logistics, investments, and retail. Venture capital and startups are an additional area of expertise.

They call their strongest advantage the ability to work with complex or even incomprehensible topics and explain them in simple language to readers. The team includes PR specialists, editors, and authors with a technical background.

The agency has completed projects in over 30 countries – among them the US, UK, France, Germany, Mexico, UAE, Kazakhstan, and Romania.

Specializes in:

Strategic brand support, both in individual markets and globally.

Publications in top global media such as Forbes, Washington Post, TechCrunch, HackerNoon.

Organizing public speeches at major technology and economic forums and conferences such as Web Summit, New York Tech Week, Forum Ekonomiczne.

Building a personal brand for company founders and top managers.

Providing interviews on world-famous podcasts.

The team combines 20+ years of experience in journalism with 15+ years of experience in PR and communications.

FirecrackerPR (Brea, California)

Founded in 2003, FirecrackerPR is a small but ambitious agency (11-50 employees) based in San Brea, Orange County, California. They focus on high-growth companies in the AI, cybersecurity, healthcare, and SaaS industries, helping startups and scale-ups gain exposure through media and digital channels.

The agency’s core tool is its proprietary “Ignites” process, a five-step process that includes promotion, thought leadership, newsjacking, source filing, and content marketing.

Core Expertise:

Helping startups grow early.

National Media Reach: the Wall Street Journal, CNN, TechCrunch, Forbes, USAToday.

Technology Niches: GenerativeAI, computer vision, IoT, smart robotics.

Strengthening SEO Visibility and Reputation in Google through Media Mentions.

Services: PR strategy and positioning; working with the press, analysts, and the media; content creation and ghostwriting; SMM and integration with content marketing; SEO and online reputation; media training; event support; Wikipedia consulting; awards submissions.

Notable clients: Beyond Limits (AI startup from JPL), Fujitsu Solutions, LabShieldAI, Cognetyx (Intruno), CertainSafe, Mosaic451

PRLab (Amsterdam, Austin, Munich, Madrid, Stockholm)

PRLab is an independent boutique agency founded in 2018, specializing in B2B marketing communications and technology PR. Headquartered in Amsterdam, there are also offices in Austin, Munich, Madrid and Stockholm. The team consists of 11-50 people, and everything is focused on flexibility and results. According to its own data, the agency helps startups and scale-ups get into Reuters, Business Insider, TechCrunch, WSJ, Bloomberg and other iconic publications.

Key expertise:

Development of international PR campaigns for technology companies.

Media outreach and investor communications during funding rounds.

Digital PR and SEO optimization as an element of reputation strategy.

Media training, speaker preparation and corporate internal communications.

Services: PR and positioning strategy; pitching to international media; content and thought-leadership; media training for executives; SEO content and analytics based on keyword research; SMM and internal communications for technology teams.

Notable clients: Wayflyer, CoinMart, Recruitee, Chargebee, NuPay, Moss

SparkPR (San Francisco, New York, London and Cape Town)

SparkPR is a boutique communications agency founded in 1999 by two former Netscape employees, Donna Burke and Chris Hempel, in the early days of the internet.

From the start, they helped Silicon Valley startups, playing at the intersection of technology and PR. Today, Spark has ~70 employees, with offices in San Francisco, New York, London and Cape Town, and positions itself as a team of PR experts who work with technology leaders from Web1.0 to Web3 and AI.

Key expertise:

PR communications for technology startups (pre-IPO and IPO), including VALinux;

Successful IPO support — for example, VA Linux (December 1999);

Reputation management in digital boom spheres: AI, blockchain, quantum technologies and cybersecurity;

Combination of creativity and AI-integrated strategies in PR campaigns, including the use of our own platform “The Brain”.

Services: PR and media relations; integrated marketing strategies; IPO support and pre/post IPO communications; brand building and thought leadership; content development, digital and social campaigns; crisis PR, reputation consulting.

Famous clients: VA Linux: Netscape startups; eBay, Visa, Mozilla.org, Nokia, NVIDIA and Skype.

Edelman

Edelman is one of the best tech PR firms, founded in 1952 by Daniel J. Edelman in Chicago. As an independent, family-run business, it now employs over 6,000 people across more than 60 offices worldwide, delivering high-impact PR strategies that help clients evolve, promote, and protect their brand and reputation. The agency has built its reputation on expertise in trust-building — especially through its flagship annual Edelman Trust Barometer survey, which has run since 2000 — alongside communications capabilities in crisis management, corporate reputation, and creative storytelling.

Core expertise:

Strategic communications and integrated brand marketing.

Crisis and reputation management.

Digital transformation and creative campaigns.

ESG, public affairs, and data-driven analytics.

Services include: public relations, digital/social media, crisis and risk management, financial and executive positioning, corporate and brand journalism, experiential marketing, experiential events, influencer and creator marketing, multicultural communications, workplace advisory, litigation and legal affairs, and more.

Notable clients (among many long-term partnerships): Heinz (31 years), Butterball (30 years), Starbucks (20 years), Microsoft (19 years), Samsung (nearly 20 years).

Hotwire

Hotwire is a global communications, PR, and marketing consultancy focused on technology. They were founded in 2000 and are currently operating from 15 offices across 11 countries with a team of over 400 experts.

Positioned firmly at the intersection of technology and humanity, Hotwire tech PR agency specializes in tech PR and communications — leveraging brand storytelling, media strategy, crisis communications, data-driven analytics, and digital marketing to help tech companies grow their reputation, relationships, and revenue.

Core expertise:

B2B and enterprise tech public relations.

Brand and communications strategy.

Media and crisis communications.

Integrated digital marketing, ABM, social, events and ESG programs.

Services include: PR consulting, media relations, crisis management, corporate and executive communications, digital marketing, social media, content marketing, events, account‑based marketing, data and analytics, ESG, and brand strategy.

Notable clients (among others): Zoom (managed global PR during its explosive pandemic growth), Palo Alto Networks, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Dell Technologies, eBay

Finn Partners

Finn Partners is a global integrated communications firm founded in late 2011, with a strong focus on technology. Headquartered in New York, it has grown to over 1,400 professionals across 34 offices worldwide, blending digital storytelling with deep tech expertise.

The agency is renowned for its award‑winning approach to tech PR, combining data-driven strategies and immersive experiences to support clients through digital transformation, media engagement, crisis communications, and brand building.

Core expertise:

Technology communications (AI, 5G, cybersecurity, enterprise software, IoT, VR/AR, blockchain, gaming, quantum computing).

Digital transformation and brand strategy.

Tech investor relations and public affairs.

Media, crisis and reputation management.

Tech‑focused content marketing , analytics and thought leadership.

Services include: public relations and media relations; crisis communications; brand and corporate storytelling; content creation and digital marketing; events and experiential marketing; investor relations; public affairs, research and insights.

Performance: In 2024, Finn Partners’ global revenue reached $199.77 million, reflecting a 2.2% increase, according to PRWeek.

Notable clients/projects (tech and adjacent sectors): Logitech, DXC Technology, BlackRidge Technology, FinancialForce, Brother, Google Fiber, Xchanging Technology



We. Communications

We. Communications is one of the tech PR agencies, founded in 1983 by Melissa Waggener Zorkin. Headquartered in Seattle/Bellevue, it employs approximately 1,400 professionals across 23 offices worldwide and maintains a strong technology focus — built on its foundational relationship with Microsoft.

Core expertise:

Technology communications (AI, cybersecurity, cloud, enterprise software, IoT, 5G, etc.).

Media relations; executive and financial communications; and stakeholder engagement.

Digital marketing; content strategy; and creative storytelling.

Crisis and reputation management; analytics; and corporate ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance).

Services include: public relations, media engagement, corporate and executive communications, digital/social content, crisis communications, insights and analytics, creative services, CSR/brand purpose, and change management.

Performance: global fee income was reported at approximately $177.7 million in 2023, marking a 2.4% decrease from $182 million in 2022.

Notable clients: long-established partnerships with Microsoft, Cisco, Honeywell, AT&T, ASUS, iRobot, Lenovo, Tencent, TrendMicro.

The Hoffman Agency

The Hoffman Agency is one the most prominent tech PR firms. This global communications consultancy was founded in 1987 by Lou Hoffman in Silicon Valley. With a presence across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the agency is known for blending storytelling with deep tech expertise, especially in B2B and complex tech sectors. Its guiding philosophy centers on telling compelling, human-centered stories for companies that struggle to connect with broader audiences.

Core expertise:

Integrated communications strategy for B2B tech.

Corporate storytelling for complex industries.

Global PR campaigns across Asia, the U.S., and Europe.

Thought leadership and executive visibility.

Media relations for emerging and established tech brands.

Services include: public relations, content marketing, media and influencer engagement, executive thought leadership, internal communications, social media strategy, crisis communications, video production, data storytelling, and international media campaigns.

Notable clients: Nokia, Arm, Confluent, Twilio, Check Point Software Technologies

Zeno Group

Zeno Group is a global, integrated communications agency born from PR, founded in 1998 and headquartered in New York. This fiercely independent firm employs roughly 900–1,000 people across North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific. With a “Fearless Pursuit of the Unexpected” philosophy, Zeno blends brand storytelling, data-driven insights, and bold creativity to deliver meaningful business and societal impact for clients.

Core expertise:

Integrated communications where brand meets corporate reputation.

Data-led storytelling and creative campaigns.

Technology, consumer, healthcare, corporate, public affairs.

Crisis and reputation management; stakeholder engagement.

ESG, purpose-driven work, and multicultural communications.

Services include: public relations, brand strategy, crisis communications, content and creative development, digital and social media strategy, influencer marketing, event/experiential campaigns, stakeholder mapping, data analytics, AI-powered audience modeling, corporate affairs, and internal communications.

Notable clients: Lenovo, Coca‑Cola, UPS, ALDI, Arm, BCG, Realme

2024 estimated revenue: approx. $140.5 million, with double-digit growth in Health and Wellness, and Earned Media; secured ~50 major client wins.

Awards: 2024 PRWeek U.S. Outstanding Large Agency; 2023 Purpose Agency of the Year; 2022 PRWeek Global Agency of the Year; multiple PRovoke and Cannes Lions honors.

Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world’s largest independent global communications and creative tech PR agencies, founded in 1948 by David Finn and Bill Ruder. With dual headquarters in New York City and Beijing, and offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, it delivers integrated communications across five core pillars: Healthcare, Technology and Innovation, Brand Experience, Leadership, and Workplace.

Core expertise:

Technology and innovation communications, including AI-driven strategies via RF TechLab and RF Studio53.

Healthcare and wellness communications.

Corporate reputation and transformation.

Consumer/brand experience storytelling.

Leadership, employee engagement, and workplace culture initiatives.

Services include: strategic and global communications campaigns; media relations and influencer engagement; digital marketing and creative content via RFI Studios; AI-enabled analytics, predictive insight, and audience technology; crisis and reputation management; event/experiential marketing and executive thought leadership; internal communications and employee engagement.

Notable clients: Zebra Technologies, Vertex, GSK, Nestlé Health Science, Masimo, Lamborghini, Foundation for NIH

2024 revenue growth: In 2024, Ruder Finn experienced a revenue increase of 8%, reaching $54.5 million.

Weber Shandwick

Weber Shandwick is one of the world’s largest full-service tech PR firms. It was formed in 2001 through the merger of Weber Group, Shandwick International, and BSMG, and is now part of the Interpublic Group (IPG) under its DXTRA division.

Headquartered in New York City, the agency operates through approximately 65–70 offices globally, employing around 4,700–5,000 people across North America, EMEA, APAC, Latin America, and Africa.

Core expertise:

Earned-first communications and brand storytelling.

Crisis and issues management , including cyber/data security and misinformation defense.

Public affairs and reputation strategy.

Technology sector engagement and generative‑AI advisory.

Digital strategy, content design, and social-first campaigns .

Services include: public relations, media and influencer relations, digital content creation, creative design, social media, generative AI strategy, public affairs, crisis preparedness and response, reputation and leadership communications, transactions and transformations, insights and analytics, and experiential/ events.

Notable clients: General Motors, IBM, Mars, Mattel, McDonald’s, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Pfizer, Hilton, Kellanova, and Pernod Ricard.

2024 revenue: Estimated at $776 million, representing a 4.9% increase year-over-year.

BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe)

BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe) is a global communications powerhouse formed in February 2018 through the merger of Burson-Marsteller (founded 1953) and Cohn & Wolfe (founded 1970). Headquartered in New York City and led by Global CEO Corey duBrowa, it is part of WPP plc. In July 2024, BCW completed a strategic merger with Hill & Knowlton to form Burson, making it one of the world’s largest PR networks.

Core expertise:

Integrated communications and brand building.

Crisis and reputation management , especially for tech, cybersecurity, and regulated industries.

Public affairs, government relations, and stakeholder management.

Corporate/financial communications and M&A support.

Tech sector communications, including AI, fintech, and SaaS strategies.

Services include: public relations, crisis communications, public and government affairs, internal communications, advertising integration, digital content and creative, M&A and IPO communications, and reputation analytics.

Notable clients: 3M, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Qualcomm, Slack, Spotify, Mozilla, Uber, IKEA, Adidas

Financials:

2024: WPP Group posted an overall £14.74 billion in revenue (–0.7% YoY) with the Public Relations segment down a reported 8.4% (–2.6% LFL).

FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard, founded in 1946 in St. Louis by Alfred Fleishman and Robert E. Hillard, is one of the top tech PR agencies. Acquired by Omnicom Group in 1997, it operates within Omnicom’s Diversified Agency Services division.

The firm has grown to 79+ offices across 30+ countries, serving sectors including technology, healthcare, consumer, finance, and public affairs.

Core expertise:

Strategic communications with a strong foundation in technology storytelling and reputation building.

Crisis and issue management, including cybersecurity and data privacy.

Executive thought leadership and global brand experience.

Integrated digital, analytics, and AI-informed campaigns.

B2B and B2C programs in tech, healthcare, finance, and government.

Services include: public relations and media/platform engagement; content and social strategy; creative campaigns; crisis and risk communications; corporate reputation, ESG, and purpose-led strategy; executive positioning, events/experiential, and measurement/analytics; public affairs and regulatory communications.

Notable clients: Cisco – retained North American PR business, supporting AI and digital strategy communications; Samsung, Seagate, Fitbit, Novartis, EY, Virgin Money, Seagate (tech campaigns). Other notable sector clients: EY, Novartis, Santander, Singapore Airlines, Ullrich.

2024 revenue: Omnicom PR Group, which includes agencies like FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, and Porter Novelli, reported a total revenue of $15.69 billion for Omnicom, with its PR revenue reaching approximately $1.68 billion. This represents a 3.7% organic growth in the PR sector for the company.

Ketchum

Established in 1923 in Pittsburgh and now headquartered in New York, Ketchum is a top-tier global public relations and communications consultancy, part of the Omnicom Public Relations Group.

With a long history of combining creative storytelling and strategic communications, Ketchum maintains a strong presence in 70+ countries across 130+ offices, earning a reputation as one of the most creative and culture-driven agencies worldwide.

Core expertise:

Integrated brand and corporate communications — especially in technology , healthcare, finance, and consumer.

Creative campaign development (Cannes Lions, Clio, SABRE accolades).

Data-driven measurement and analytics (AMEC, Sabre recognitions).

Crisis management: Cybersecurity, reputation protection, industry-specific crises.

Influencer marketing and social media innovation, including their proprietary Emanate platform.

Services include: public/media and influencer relations; creative content, campaign strategy, and digital/social engagements; crisis and reputation management (Cyber RepProtect, University RepProtect); executive positioning, internal communications; healthcare, tech, consumer, and corporate PR specialties; measurement, analytics, and insight consulting.



Clients: MasterCard, Chase, IBM, IKEA, Philips, Pfizer, Samsung, Lenovo, Wendy’s, Doritos, State Farm, Michelin

Financials: As part of Omnicom PR Group, contributed to ~$1.68B in PR revenue in 2023, with organic growth of ~3.7%. Omnicom’s Q4 2024 PR revenue rose +10.3% organically.

Porter Novelli

Founded in 1972 in Washington, D.C., Porter Novelli is a full-service, global communications firm and part of the Omnicom Public Relations Group. After years as a powerhouse in tech and pharma, the agency has repositioned itself in 2024 as Omnicom’s innovation hub, emphasizing data-led, purpose-driven communications under its Innovation Engine team.

Core expertise:

Purpose-driven brand storytelling rooted in societal and cultural insights.

Tech-sector and healthcare communications, particularly biotech/pharma.

Data and insights-led campaigns, social-to-earned amplification.

Influencer marketing and AI-driven audience profiling.

Crisis and reputation management, including cybersecurity and corporate affairs.

Services include: public/media relations; influencer and social-first strategies; corporate and healthcare communications; crisis response; executive positioning; internal communications; data analytics (innovative ‘Intelligent Influence’); digital/strategy consulting, and experiential campaigns.

Notable clients: Merck, Bayer, Beiersdorf, E.ON, NerdWallet; legacy firms like HP and emerging initiatives through the Innovation Engine

Financials: ~$358–376 million annually.

Allison Worldwide

Originally founded as Allison+Partners in 2001, Allison Worldwide rebranded in 2024 to reflect its evolution from a tech PR agency into a global, integrated marketing communications consultancy under the Stagwell Group. Headquartered in San Francisco, the agency operates across 50+ markets, with a core of ~720 employees globally.

It has been one of the fastest‑growing, most award‑winning midsize agencies in the U.S., with expanded presence in Asia and Europe.

Core expertise:

Deep strengths in technology , consumer, corporate, and public affairs communications.

Data-led and digital-first approach , powered by insights from its proprietary Sparkworks intelligence center.

Tech-enhanced reputation and issues management, leveraging tools like Allison Advanced Issues Monitor.

Cultural and inclusive brand storytelling with global campaigns for consumer, NGO, and tech clients.

Services include: public relations, digital and social strategy, influencer marketing, crisis and reputation management, corporate and public affairs, experiential campaigns, data and predictive analytics, internal communications, and creative production.

Clients/projects: known for rapid growth in technology PR, along with consumer and corporate mandates. Its client roster includes HPE, Samsung, IHG, Budweiser, GoDaddy, Hershey, McDonald’s, Nestlé, KinderCare, and Cayman Islands Tourism.

Financials: global revenue estimated between $234–246 M; revenue per employee ~$327K.