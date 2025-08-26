Articles Auto 08-26-2025 comment views icon

TOP 5 car novelties of the fall of 2025 that you definitely won't miss

Oleksandra Yershova

The last few months of the year will not spoil us with new products like last fall, when the top and most interesting models from Toyota Camry, LC Prado, Lexus GX and to Jeep Avenger. Nevertheless, we are planning to bring a few interesting things.

In our reality, everything is changing so fast that the news does not have time to come out. And I will not say that some of the listed cars will definitely appear. However, importers still have plans to please us. And let’s start with the one that is definitely on the way and most likely the most anticipated.

Toyota Corolla Cross

Compact crossover (C-SUV) based on the TNGA-GA-C platform, available with gasoline and hybrid powertrains. It is a practical and reliable compact crossover that has not yet broken the sales records of the sedan of the same name, but is on its way to doing so. And in 2025, we saw updates that may not be global, but they are pleasant.

В Toyota Corolla Cross The 2-liter atmospheric engine (169 hp) with CVT will remain, available with front or optional all-wheel drive, and the hybrid version offers impressive fuel economy. All models are equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping, etc.).
Undoubtedly, this is a practical crossover with a large trunk, as well as a comfortable chassis and high quality of ownership — all in the traditional Toyota style. The price in Ukraine starts from UAH 1,597,501.

Parameter Meaning
Engine (Gasoline) 1,987 cm³, 4R DOHC, Dual VVT-i
Engine code M20A-FXS
Max. motor power 152 hp (112 kW) at 6,000 rpm
Max. torque 188 Nm at 4,400-5,200 rpm
Hybrid system e-CVT, front-wheel drive
Total system power (hybrid) 197 hp (145 kW)
Max. power of the electric motor 112 hp (83 kW); torque — 206 Nm
Transmission e-CVT, front-wheel drive
Max. speed 180 km/h
Acceleration 0-100 km/h 7,6-7,7 с
Fuel consumption City: 4.0 l/100 km; Highway: 4.5 l/100 km; Combined: 4.2 l/100 km
CO₂ emissions 96 g/km
Dimensions (L × W × H) 4 460 × 1 825 × 1 620 mm
Wheelbase 2 640 mm
Ground clearance 160 mm
Trunk 390 l / 1 299 l

Opel Frontera

This fellow — is not the SUV you think it is. We are looking at an all-new model from Opel, which will be more like the Citroen C3 Aircross and will replace the Crossland in the model range. Opel has resuscitated the legendary name in a modern subcompact crossover built on the Stellantis Smart Car Platform. It will be available in both a mild-hybrid (1.2 liters of gasoline + 48V generator-electric motor) and a fully electric version. It will be assembled in Trnava, Slovakia.

The EV version supports fast charging of 100 kW (20-80% in 26 minutes). Interior — Pure Panel dual-screen, modern controls, eco-fabrics or leather in top versions, heated seats and even massage in the Ultimate trim. Trunk — up to 1,600 liters with additional space and options (roof rails, roof tent). The crossover promises to be comfortable in the city and confident on light off-road terrain — all this, especially with the hybrid, makes Frontera a versatile choice and one of the most interesting new products of the fall.

Parameter Meaning
Type of hybrid MHEV (mild hybrid, 48-V electric motor in a box)
Engine 1.2 liter turbo, 3-cylinder inline (1199 cm³)
Power (system) 100 kW (136 hp) or 81 kW (110 hp)
Electric motor 21 kW (28 hp), integrated in the e-DCT box
Torque 230 Nm
Gearbox 6-stage robotic DCT
Reason Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Fuel consumption (combined) 5.2-5.5 l/100 km WLTP
Acceleration 0-100 km/h 9 с
Maximum speed 190-194 km/h
Dimensions (L×W×H) 4385 × 1795 × 1635-1655 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Trunk 460 l /1600 l
Weight (kerb weight) 1269 kg

DS N°8

The luxurious luxury electric crossover from DS with a futuristic design and excellent aerodynamics (Cᴡ = 0.24) will also visit us. We have been looking at it in photos for a long time, but now we can touch it in person. It’s not just an interesting sedan, it’s the flagship of a brand that aspires to be the Louis Vuitton of the automotive industry.

Presented in December 2024, production started in Ukraine (Italy) in April 2025. New electric premium crossover coupe (fastback) from DS Automobiles, built on the STLA Medium EVO platform. It has two versions with 74 or 97.2 kWh batteries and FWD or AWD drive. The range is up to 749 km (WLTP), and the AWD version accelerates to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds.

The DS N°8 promises an exceptionally chic and stylish interior: expensive materials, sophisticated design that can rival Bentley and Rolls-Royce. This is a true application for a limousine-level in the segment.

Parameter Meaning
Type of power plant Electric motor FWD (front-wheel drive)
Power (nominal) 169 kW (230 hp)
Power peak/Boost 190 kW (258 hp) (one-time increase of +30 hp)
Torque 343 Nm
Battery (usable capacity) 73.7-74 kWh
Power reserve (WLTP) 550-572 km
Acceleration 0-100 km/h 7.7 seconds
Maximum speed 190 km/h
Energy consumption (WLTP) 15.7-16.5 kWh
Charging AC — 11 kW/optional 22 kW; DC — up to 160 kW (20-80% = 27 min)
Dimensions (L × W × H) 4834 mm × 1920 mm × ~1575 mm
Wheelbase 2906-2905 mm
Weight (kerb weight) 2132 kg
Trunk volume 620 л

Peugeot E-5008

The Peugeot E-5008 is one of the few seven-seat SUVs on the market, and now it will also be available in an electric version. This makes it an ideal choice for families or services that need a roomy vehicle. The spacious interior allows for comfortable transportation of up to seven people with plenty of legroom in the second row, and access to the third row is simplified through the Easy Access system. The luggage compartment volume remains at 348 liters with all seats in place, and 916 liters with the third row folded down, and as much as 2,232 liters with the two rear rows folded down — a true wagon for traveling with luggage.

The Peugeot e-5008 is based on the STLA Medium platform, which optimizes electrical efficiency, range and dynamics. The updated Peugeot E-5008 has a distinctive SUV silhouette, dynamic side lines and a modern front end with LED signature headlights — all of which carry the brand’s unique charm.

Parameter Standard Range (42 kWh) Long-Range (49 kWh)
Type of drive Front-wheel drive (FWD) Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Motor Synchronous, 71 kW (97 hp), 147 Nm Synchronous, 84.5 kW (115 hp), 147 Nm
Max. speed 140 km/h 150 km/h
Acceleration 0-100 km/h 11.7 с 10.6 с
Battery (NMC, under the floor) 42 kWh (useful 39) 49 kWh (46 useful)
Power reserve (WLTP) 300-327 km 355-370 km
Consumption (WLTP) 14.3 kWh/100 km 14.9-15.1 kV*h/100 km
AC charging 11 kW 11 kW
DC charging (10-80 %) about 30 minutes (on»120 kW charging) about 30 minutes (on»120 kW charging)
Dimensions (L×W×H), mm 3 825 × 1 610 × 1 575 3 825 × 1 610 × 1 575
Wheelbase 2 580 mm 2 580 mm
Trunk 280 l/351 l 280 l/ 351 l

 


