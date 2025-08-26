TOP 5 car novelties of the fall of 2025 that you definitely won't miss

The last few months of the year will not spoil us with new products like last fall, when the top and most interesting models from Toyota Camry, LC Prado, Lexus GX and to Jeep Avenger. Nevertheless, we are planning to bring a few interesting things.

In our reality, everything is changing so fast that the news does not have time to come out. And I will not say that some of the listed cars will definitely appear. However, importers still have plans to please us. And let’s start with the one that is definitely on the way and most likely the most anticipated.

Toyota Corolla Cross

Compact crossover (C-SUV) based on the TNGA-GA-C platform, available with gasoline and hybrid powertrains. It is a practical and reliable compact crossover that has not yet broken the sales records of the sedan of the same name, but is on its way to doing so. And in 2025, we saw updates that may not be global, but they are pleasant.

В Toyota Corolla Cross The 2-liter atmospheric engine (169 hp) with CVT will remain, available with front or optional all-wheel drive, and the hybrid version offers impressive fuel economy. All models are equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping, etc.).

Undoubtedly, this is a practical crossover with a large trunk, as well as a comfortable chassis and high quality of ownership — all in the traditional Toyota style. The price in Ukraine starts from UAH 1,597,501.

Parameter Meaning Engine (Gasoline) 1,987 cm³, 4R DOHC, Dual VVT-i Engine code M20A-FXS Max. motor power 152 hp (112 kW) at 6,000 rpm Max. torque 188 Nm at 4,400-5,200 rpm Hybrid system e-CVT, front-wheel drive Total system power (hybrid) 197 hp (145 kW) Max. power of the electric motor 112 hp (83 kW); torque — 206 Nm Transmission e-CVT, front-wheel drive Max. speed 180 km/h Acceleration 0-100 km/h 7,6-7,7 с Fuel consumption City: 4.0 l/100 km; Highway: 4.5 l/100 km; Combined: 4.2 l/100 km CO₂ emissions 96 g/km Dimensions (L × W × H) 4 460 × 1 825 × 1 620 mm Wheelbase 2 640 mm Ground clearance 160 mm Trunk 390 l / 1 299 l

Opel Frontera

This fellow — is not the SUV you think it is. We are looking at an all-new model from Opel, which will be more like the Citroen C3 Aircross and will replace the Crossland in the model range. Opel has resuscitated the legendary name in a modern subcompact crossover built on the Stellantis Smart Car Platform. It will be available in both a mild-hybrid (1.2 liters of gasoline + 48V generator-electric motor) and a fully electric version. It will be assembled in Trnava, Slovakia.

The EV version supports fast charging of 100 kW (20-80% in 26 minutes). Interior — Pure Panel dual-screen, modern controls, eco-fabrics or leather in top versions, heated seats and even massage in the Ultimate trim. Trunk — up to 1,600 liters with additional space and options (roof rails, roof tent). The crossover promises to be comfortable in the city and confident on light off-road terrain — all this, especially with the hybrid, makes Frontera a versatile choice and one of the most interesting new products of the fall.

Parameter Meaning Type of hybrid MHEV (mild hybrid, 48-V electric motor in a box) Engine 1.2 liter turbo, 3-cylinder inline (1199 cm³) Power (system) 100 kW (136 hp) or 81 kW (110 hp) Electric motor 21 kW (28 hp), integrated in the e-DCT box Torque 230 Nm Gearbox 6-stage robotic DCT Reason Front-wheel drive (FWD) Fuel consumption (combined) 5.2-5.5 l/100 km WLTP Acceleration 0-100 km/h 9 с Maximum speed 190-194 km/h Dimensions (L×W×H) 4385 × 1795 × 1635-1655 mm Wheelbase 2670 mm Trunk 460 l /1600 l Weight (kerb weight) 1269 kg

DS N°8

The luxurious luxury electric crossover from DS with a futuristic design and excellent aerodynamics (Cᴡ = 0.24) will also visit us. We have been looking at it in photos for a long time, but now we can touch it in person. It’s not just an interesting sedan, it’s the flagship of a brand that aspires to be the Louis Vuitton of the automotive industry.

Presented in December 2024, production started in Ukraine (Italy) in April 2025. New electric premium crossover coupe (fastback) from DS Automobiles, built on the STLA Medium EVO platform. It has two versions with 74 or 97.2 kWh batteries and FWD or AWD drive. The range is up to 749 km (WLTP), and the AWD version accelerates to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds.

The DS N°8 promises an exceptionally chic and stylish interior: expensive materials, sophisticated design that can rival Bentley and Rolls-Royce. This is a true application for a limousine-level in the segment.

Parameter Meaning Type of power plant Electric motor FWD (front-wheel drive) Power (nominal) 169 kW (230 hp) Power peak/Boost 190 kW (258 hp) (one-time increase of +30 hp) Torque 343 Nm Battery (usable capacity) 73.7-74 kWh Power reserve (WLTP) 550-572 km Acceleration 0-100 km/h 7.7 seconds Maximum speed 190 km/h Energy consumption (WLTP) 15.7-16.5 kWh Charging AC — 11 kW/optional 22 kW; DC — up to 160 kW (20-80% = 27 min) Dimensions (L × W × H) 4834 mm × 1920 mm × ~1575 mm Wheelbase 2906-2905 mm Weight (kerb weight) 2132 kg Trunk volume 620 л

Peugeot E-5008

The Peugeot E-5008 is one of the few seven-seat SUVs on the market, and now it will also be available in an electric version. This makes it an ideal choice for families or services that need a roomy vehicle. The spacious interior allows for comfortable transportation of up to seven people with plenty of legroom in the second row, and access to the third row is simplified through the Easy Access system. The luggage compartment volume remains at 348 liters with all seats in place, and 916 liters with the third row folded down, and as much as 2,232 liters with the two rear rows folded down — a true wagon for traveling with luggage.

The Peugeot e-5008 is based on the STLA Medium platform, which optimizes electrical efficiency, range and dynamics. The updated Peugeot E-5008 has a distinctive SUV silhouette, dynamic side lines and a modern front end with LED signature headlights — all of which carry the brand’s unique charm.

The interior is designed according to the new Panoramic i-Cockpit interior concept: The 21-inch curved HD display combines the instrument panel and the multimedia system, while the compact steering wheel adds a futuristic look. There’s an «i-Toggle» — panel for quick access to the functions you need, and the atmosphere is enhanced by multi-stage LED lighting that changes depending on the driving mode. Of course, all the Drive Assist Plus features are available here: adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go, lane keeping, semi-automatic lane change based on road signs — for more confident driving on the highway. In addition, modern services have been added: i-Connect Advanced, voice control (with ChatGPT!), routes with charging points, Smart Charging, OTA updates and remote control via apps — everything you need for modern electric mobility. Of course, its smaller counterparts will also arrive — Peugeot E-3008 and Opel Grandland EV, which will have only a slightly longer range with the same technical content and faster acceleration. Parameter Meaning Type of drive Front-wheel drive (FWD) Electric motor 210 hp (157 kW) Battery 73 kWh (lithium-ion) Power reserve (WLTP) 500 km Acceleration 0-100 km/h 9.5 с Max. speed 170 km/h AC charging up to 11 kW (3-phase) DC charging up to 160 kW (20-80% = 30 min) Dimensions (L×W×H) 4790 × 1890 × 1690 mm Wheelbase 2890 mm Trunk volume 348/916 л Hyundai Inster This novelty is perhaps the most interesting if it does come to Ukraine this year. It is a city electric crossover (K-SUV) built on the platform of the gasoline Casper, which is currently available only in Korea. However, Inster inherited a non-standard retro-futuristic design and compact dimensions. It promises to be optimal for city driving and to fit between Class A and Class B, combining the practicality of one with the roominess of the other. Two versions will be available with 42 and 49 kWh batteries (about 370 km), but we know that the figures announced by the Koreans are close to reality. The Hyundai Inster is already striking in design from the photos: retro-futuristic elements, hidden handles, physical buttons next to the displays. In the cabin, it is possible to fold all the seats into a flat platform (1,059 liters), which makes the Inster ideal for camping or transporting long items. There is a version of the Inster Cross with larger wheels and an off-road look, but it is unknown whether it will get to us. This electric crossover promises to have an optimal price tag, which will be quite competitive even alongside the Chinese.