TOP 5 car novelties of the fall of 2025 that you definitely won't miss

The last few months of the year will not spoil us with new products like last fall, when the top and most interesting models from Toyota Camry, LC Prado, Lexus GX and to Jeep Avenger. Nevertheless, we are planning to bring a few interesting things.
In our reality, everything is changing so fast that the news does not have time to come out. And I will not say that some of the listed cars will definitely appear. However, importers still have plans to please us. And let’s start with the one that is definitely on the way and most likely the most anticipated.
Toyota Corolla Cross
Compact crossover (C-SUV) based on the TNGA-GA-C platform, available with gasoline and hybrid powertrains. It is a practical and reliable compact crossover that has not yet broken the sales records of the sedan of the same name, but is on its way to doing so. And in 2025, we saw updates that may not be global, but they are pleasant.
В Toyota Corolla Cross The 2-liter atmospheric engine (169 hp) with CVT will remain, available with front or optional all-wheel drive, and the hybrid version offers impressive fuel economy. All models are equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping, etc.).
Undoubtedly, this is a practical crossover with a large trunk, as well as a comfortable chassis and high quality of ownership — all in the traditional Toyota style. The price in Ukraine starts from UAH 1,597,501.
|Parameter
|Meaning
|Engine (Gasoline)
|1,987 cm³, 4R DOHC, Dual VVT-i
|Engine code
|M20A-FXS
|Max. motor power
|152 hp (112 kW) at 6,000 rpm
|Max. torque
|188 Nm at 4,400-5,200 rpm
|Hybrid system
|e-CVT, front-wheel drive
|Total system power (hybrid)
|197 hp (145 kW)
|Max. power of the electric motor
|112 hp (83 kW); torque — 206 Nm
|Transmission
|e-CVT, front-wheel drive
|Max. speed
|180 km/h
|Acceleration 0-100 km/h
|7,6-7,7 с
|Fuel consumption
|City: 4.0 l/100 km; Highway: 4.5 l/100 km; Combined: 4.2 l/100 km
|CO₂ emissions
|96 g/km
|Dimensions (L × W × H)
|4 460 × 1 825 × 1 620 mm
|Wheelbase
|2 640 mm
|Ground clearance
|160 mm
|Trunk
|390 l / 1 299 l
Opel Frontera
This fellow — is not the SUV you think it is. We are looking at an all-new model from Opel, which will be more like the Citroen C3 Aircross and will replace the Crossland in the model range. Opel has resuscitated the legendary name in a modern subcompact crossover built on the Stellantis Smart Car Platform. It will be available in both a mild-hybrid (1.2 liters of gasoline + 48V generator-electric motor) and a fully electric version. It will be assembled in Trnava, Slovakia.
The EV version supports fast charging of 100 kW (20-80% in 26 minutes). Interior — Pure Panel dual-screen, modern controls, eco-fabrics or leather in top versions, heated seats and even massage in the Ultimate trim. Trunk — up to 1,600 liters with additional space and options (roof rails, roof tent). The crossover promises to be comfortable in the city and confident on light off-road terrain — all this, especially with the hybrid, makes Frontera a versatile choice and one of the most interesting new products of the fall.
|Parameter
|Meaning
|Type of hybrid
|MHEV (mild hybrid, 48-V electric motor in a box)
|Engine
|1.2 liter turbo, 3-cylinder inline (1199 cm³)
|Power (system)
|100 kW (136 hp) or 81 kW (110 hp)
|Electric motor
|21 kW (28 hp), integrated in the e-DCT box
|Torque
|230 Nm
|Gearbox
|6-stage robotic DCT
|Reason
|Front-wheel drive (FWD)
|Fuel consumption (combined)
|5.2-5.5 l/100 km WLTP
|Acceleration 0-100 km/h
|9 с
|Maximum speed
|190-194 km/h
|Dimensions (L×W×H)
|4385 × 1795 × 1635-1655 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Trunk
|460 l /1600 l
|Weight (kerb weight)
|1269 kg
DS N°8
The luxurious luxury electric crossover from DS with a futuristic design and excellent aerodynamics (Cᴡ = 0.24) will also visit us. We have been looking at it in photos for a long time, but now we can touch it in person. It’s not just an interesting sedan, it’s the flagship of a brand that aspires to be the Louis Vuitton of the automotive industry.
Presented in December 2024, production started in Ukraine (Italy) in April 2025. New electric premium crossover coupe (fastback) from DS Automobiles, built on the STLA Medium EVO platform. It has two versions with 74 or 97.2 kWh batteries and FWD or AWD drive. The range is up to 749 km (WLTP), and the AWD version accelerates to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds.
The DS N°8 promises an exceptionally chic and stylish interior: expensive materials, sophisticated design that can rival Bentley and Rolls-Royce. This is a true application for a limousine-level in the segment.
|Parameter
|Meaning
|Type of power plant
|Electric motor FWD (front-wheel drive)
|Power (nominal)
|169 kW (230 hp)
|Power peak/Boost
|190 kW (258 hp) (one-time increase of +30 hp)
|Torque
|343 Nm
|Battery (usable capacity)
|73.7-74 kWh
|Power reserve (WLTP)
|550-572 km
|Acceleration 0-100 km/h
|7.7 seconds
|Maximum speed
|190 km/h
|Energy consumption (WLTP)
|15.7-16.5 kWh
|Charging
|AC — 11 kW/optional 22 kW; DC — up to 160 kW (20-80% = 27 min)
|Dimensions (L × W × H)
|4834 mm × 1920 mm × ~1575 mm
|Wheelbase
|2906-2905 mm
|Weight (kerb weight)
|2132 kg
|Trunk volume
|620 л
Peugeot E-5008
The Peugeot E-5008 is one of the few seven-seat SUVs on the market, and now it will also be available in an electric version. This makes it an ideal choice for families or services that need a roomy vehicle. The spacious interior allows for comfortable transportation of up to seven people with plenty of legroom in the second row, and access to the third row is simplified through the Easy Access system. The luggage compartment volume remains at 348 liters with all seats in place, and 916 liters with the third row folded down, and as much as 2,232 liters with the two rear rows folded down — a true wagon for traveling with luggage.
The Peugeot e-5008 is based on the STLA Medium platform, which optimizes electrical efficiency, range and dynamics. The updated Peugeot E-5008 has a distinctive SUV silhouette, dynamic side lines and a modern front end with LED signature headlights — all of which carry the brand’s unique charm.
|Parameter
|Standard Range (42 kWh)
|Long-Range (49 kWh)
|Type of drive
|Front-wheel drive (FWD)
|Front-wheel drive (FWD)
|Motor
|Synchronous, 71 kW (97 hp), 147 Nm
|Synchronous, 84.5 kW (115 hp), 147 Nm
|Max. speed
|140 km/h
|150 km/h
|Acceleration 0-100 km/h
|11.7 с
|10.6 с
|Battery (NMC, under the floor)
|42 kWh (useful 39)
|49 kWh (46 useful)
|Power reserve (WLTP)
|300-327 km
|355-370 km
|Consumption (WLTP)
|14.3 kWh/100 km
|14.9-15.1 kV*h/100 km
|AC charging
|11 kW
|11 kW
|DC charging (10-80 %)
|about 30 minutes (on»120 kW charging)
|about 30 minutes (on»120 kW charging)
|Dimensions (L×W×H), mm
|3 825 × 1 610 × 1 575
|3 825 × 1 610 × 1 575
|Wheelbase
|2 580 mm
|2 580 mm
|Trunk
|280 l/351 l
|280 l/ 351 l
