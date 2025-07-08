TOP 7 crossovers for bad roads up to 30 thousand dollars

Ukraine’s roads have never been known for their quality, and the trend towards crossovers has been evident for years. We decided to make a small selection of the most passable SUVs offered by our market.

Ukrainian consumers are increasingly inclined to versatility and not just city driving. And it’s good that there are still crossovers on the new car market that can handle off-road driving. In addition, they have an omnivorous suspension that copes well with potholes and difficult roads, with a difficult Ukrainian fate.

Renault Duster

The French SUV is actually a Dacia twin and is manufactured in Romania. Over the years, it has proven itself in Ukraine as a reliable all-terrain vehicle at an affordable price. Third generation Renault Duster has not disappointed users, but has become much more distinctive, attractive, comfortable, and technologically advanced.

It is equipped with reliable French engines: a 1.6-liter gasoline and a 1.5-liter diesel engine paired with «manual» or «robot». Full-fledged all-wheel drive is offered only in combination with a manual transmission, which means that Duster connoisseurs will have to lean towards a hybrid version powered by gasoline, but with all-wheel drive and «manual» at a price of UAH 1,026,000.

Haval H6

The subsidiary brand of Great Wall never ceases to amaze us with new products. But the average representative of the SUV model lineup deserves special attention Haval H6 has a frame body, decent ground clearance and is as good as its Japanese competitors in terms of equipment.

The all-wheel drive version is available with a 2.0-liter gasoline turbo engine with 204 hp and 320 Nm. All-wheel drive is the default here, and it works through a 7-speed DCT robot with a double wet clutch. There is a multi-link suspension around the circumference and fairly rich equipment. The price of the Chinese 4×4 starts at UAH 1,275,000.

Suzuki Vitara

This SUV does not have a frame or hard locks, but it does have a low gear and short overhangs. The Vitara has already shown its off-road abilities by conquering many difficult terrains, both in journalist tests and according to user reviews. Suzuki Vitara has a ground clearance of 170 mm, a slightly spartan interior design, but is equipped with safety systems and nice options.

The most interesting of the modifications will be the 1.4 liter BOOSTERJET priced from UAH 1,111,900 with an automatic transmission. It produces 140 hp, which is quite enough to pull the crossover through the sand and mud. Moreover, the proprietary AllGrip Control system copes with the difficulties of the roads.

Mitsubishi ASX

The energy efficiency of Mitsubishi’s suspension is already legendary, and ASX is equipped with it to the same extent, although it does not have a frame. In addition, it is distinguished by its spaciousness and reliable units, which, although they have not changed over the years, still serve faithfully and for a long time.

The latest generation has retained off-road capabilities with good performance, while offering a high-quality and comfortable interior, assistant systems, and all-wheel drive. The best option would be a 2.0-liter 150 hp engine with CVT at a price of UAH 1,139,000.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Another representative of the Japanese brand fits within the price category of up to 30 thousand with a price tag of up to UAH 1,385,000 ($28,197). It is more attractive in design, has a comfortable and spacious interior, and a bit more technology Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross keeps up with the rest of the model range and offers all the advantages of an all-wheel drive crossover. Moreover, the 1.5-liter engine is more interesting here, but it is turbocharged and produces more torque (250 Nm) with the same power as the two-liter engine. It works with a CVT variator designed for all-wheel drive. Suzuki Jimny This representative of the Japanese company is not just a crossover with a high ground clearance, but a full-fledged frame SUV. Suzuki Jimny is one of the few who have preserved the philosophy of an honest and understandable car for any road. Compact dimensions, no aerodynamics, high thresholds, short overhangs, and a separate transfer case — these are the true values of this SUV.

The fourth generation has gained nice features in the form of security systems and comfortable interior options. The ideal pairing of a 1.5-liter engine with 102 hp and 130 Nm of torque with a manual or automatic transmission makes the car all-terrain. But the price for such a pleasure starts at UAH 1,140,000.

Subaru Crosstrek

It is impossible not to mention the representatives of the brand that still holds fast to four-wheel drive values. They survive in this age of unification and optimization by staying true to their technology. And even though the price of the most compact representative Subaru Crosstrek is not small, yet it is impossible to avoid mentioning it in the list of off-road vehicles.

A two-liter engine with 156 hp and 196 Nm of torque paired with the proprietary Lineartronic variable transmission and several trim levels are available. Today, the price is still at the level of UAH 1,340,100.