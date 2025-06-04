TOP 8 TV set-top boxes of 2025: a smart choice for every budget

Once they were just «YouTube boxes», but now they are full-fledged multimedia hubs. Modern set-top boxes can do everything from streaming in 4K HDR and watching IPTV to controlling your smart home and even cloud gaming. We have selected TV set-top boxes for different scenarios: for TV shows, movies, games, and just everyday comfort. What do you have connected to HDMI? Share in the comments!

Selection criteria

Operating system

Google TV or Android TV is the best choice. They provide stable operation, certified access to streaming services (Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, etc.), voice search, Chromecast, automatic updates, and support for 4K content.

AOSP (i.e., regular Android without Google TV integration) — this is a story about customization: more flexibility, but you will often have to manually install APK files, put up with the lack of DRM (Digital Rights Management) and possible video quality limitations (480p via Widevine L3).

Support for video formats

Modern TV set-top box must support 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos (if connected to a suitable receiver or TV). Pay attention not only to the presence of «HDR supported», but also to certification.

Key points: support for AV1 (a new video codec required for YouTube 4K and Netflix), H.265/HEVC, VP9, and 4K at 60 frames per second.

Without Widevine DRM level L1, you won’t get legal Full HD or 4K on Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Disney+. Official Netflix — certification is required for guaranteed quality.

The presence of a full-fledged Google Play, auto-updates (especially security patches) and adequate support from the manufacturer are signs that the set-top box is alive and not «scored».

Connection

Minimum set — HDMI 2.0. Ideal — HDMI 2.1 with eARC for modern TVs and soundbars. An Ethernet port is important for stable 4K streaming without buffering. USB 3.0 (or at least USB 2.0 OTG), microSD and card reader support — pros.

Wi-Fi 5 — standard, Wi-Fi 6 — bonus, which really improves network stability. Bluetooth — preferably version 5.0+, but even 4.2 is enough for headphones or a remote control.

Productivity

Forget about Allwinner and cheap Rockchip — these chips have weak graphics, poor codec support, and unstable performance. Focus on Amlogic S905X3, S905X4, S922X, Realtek RTD1619, Tegra X1+ (NVIDIA Shield TV). They provide a smooth interface, 4K60 fps, basic gaming, and support for modern codecs.

2 GB of RAM — minimum for AOSP systems; 4 GB — comfort; 8 GB — for enthusiasts. If the set-top box slows down on the main menu, it will only get worse.

Remote control Remotes with Bluetooth or RF connection are more convenient: you can control the set-top box without aiming, unlike IR solutions. Plus a microphone for voice search, Netflix/YouTube buttons, and even better — the ability to reassign. Gyroscope (cursor in the air), backlight, programmable keys — optional, but very nice. If the set-top box is great, but the remote is terrible, it will ruin the whole user experience. Size and design If you are looking for a travel version — choose the format «TV stick» (for example, Xiaomi TV Stick 4K). It is minimalistic, easily hidden behind the TV, and does not require a separate power supply (often powered by a USB TV).

Stationary models are larger, but they have active/passive cooling, more ports, and work more stably under prolonged load. And yes — a cheap case that heats up like an iron doesn’t add to brand confidence.

The best budget TV set-top box — X96 mini W2

X96 mini W2 — a classic option for those who are looking for an inexpensive, simple, yet functional set-top box without any bells and whistles. It’s ideal for a summer cottage, kitchen, or second TV set where you don’t need superpowers but want to watch your favorite TV shows, YouTube, and streaming services without any unnecessary tambourine dancing.

The device is based on the Amlogic S905W2 chip — an updated version of a budget processor that supports video up to 4K at 60 frames per second, including modern AV1, H.265, and VP9 codecs. Paired with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, this configuration allows you to run standard Android apps without any problems — ideal for watching videos, but not an option for demanding games or active multitasking.

X96 mini W2 runs on Android 11, but it is not the Android TV OS, but a classic AOSP with an Android TV-style launcher. This allows you to install applications both from Google Play and via APK files, but due to the lack of certification (Widevine L1), watching Netflix, Disney+, or other services will be limited to SD quality — 480p maximum. For comfortable streaming, it is better to use YouTube, IPTV or local video in Full HD.

About connections X96 mini W2 — everything is minimal but functional: HDMI 2.0, one USB 2.0, AV output for old TVs, Ethernet (up to 100 Mbps) and 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi. There is no 5 GHz support, so for 4K content it is better to connect via cable right away — Wi-Fi is frankly weak here.

Remote — basic infrared, without voice input or Bluetooth. For convenience, it’s better to buy an air mouse or a wireless keyboard with a touchpad — it will be much easier to type, control applications, and switch videos.

Bottom line, X96 mini W2 — a typical budget TV set-top box that does not claim to be premium, but clearly performs basic tasks. And all this for a very affordable price tag — from 1,021 to 1,381 hryvnias.

The best official Android TV set-top box — Xiaomi Mi Box S4 2nd Gen

Xiaomi Mi Box S 2nd Gen — one of the most popular official Android TV boxes that works on Google TV and has all the necessary certifications for comfortable streaming. Thanks to official support from Google and Netflix, you get access to 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision and HDR10+, which is no longer a luxury in 2025, but a basic requirement. No need to dance with APK files and a browser makes use as simple and convenient as possible.

The device is powered by the Amlogic S905X4 chip (one of the best among budget chipsets), which provides smooth 4K playback at 60 frames per second and supports modern HDR formats, which has a positive effect on picture quality.

The internal memory here is only 8 GB, which is definitely not good, especially if you plan to install a lot of programs. There are no microSD slots, and the USB port (1×USB 2.0) is not very suitable for expanding storage.

In terms of connections Xiaomi Mi Box S 2nd Gen has relied on wireless standards: there is Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, but no Ethernet port — this is a clear disadvantage for those who want to get stable Internet via cable and avoid buffering problems when streaming in 4K. HDMI 2.0 provides 4K 60 fps video transmission, which is enough for most modern TVs.

Remote control Xiaomi Mi Box S 2nd Gen simple but functional — with Bluetooth and a microphone for voice search via Google Assistant. There are no additional «features» such as backlit buttons or a gyroscope, but it is quite comfortable and eliminates the need to accurately aim with infrared.

The design of the set-top box is restrained and compact, the body does not overheat even during prolonged viewing, which is definitely a plus.

In summary, Xiaomi Mi Box S 2nd Gen — a balanced option for those who want an official, stable Android TV with support for all modern video and sound standards without unnecessary complications. At the time of publication, the price tag for the set-top box ranges from 1,890 to 2,899 UAH. And if you expand your budget a bit — you can get the newer Xiaomi Mi Box Sthird generation.

The best gaming TV set-top box — NVIDIA Shield TV Pro

NVIDIA Shield TV Pro — a media center for gamers and moviegoers, which has long been recognized as a benchmark among set-top boxes. It would seem that for a price of UAH 9,899 to 13,512, you get not just an Android TV box, but a minicomputer with 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and powerful game streaming via GeForce NOW.

The device is powered by the well-known NVIDIA Tegra X1+ chip, which, although far from being a 2025 novelty, is well optimized for multimedia and gaming. 3 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage with support for USB disks and external drives (mostly in FAT32/exFAT formats) allow you to comfortably work with applications, store files, and run multiple Android games at the same time.

When it comes to games — you’ve got the whole package: GeForce NOW for cloud streaming of games from your PC, Steam Link for streaming your games from your computer, and thousands of games from Google Play with gamepad support. All this is accompanied by the convenient Google Assistant voice control system and a cool remote with a microphone.

Ports and connections in NVIDIA Shield TV Pro are also on top of their game: two USB 3.0, 1 Gbit Ethernet, HDMI 2.0b with 4K HDR 60 FPS, and 5 GHz Wi-Fi. The wireless gamepads work flawlessly, and the stable connection allows you to enjoy streaming without lag.

The price may seem high for many, and the chip’s power limits the ability to run heavy games without streaming. But when compared to consoles and top-of-the-line PCs — Shield TV Pro looks like a great alternative for those who want big-screen gaming without the hassle.

Bottom line, NVIDIA Shield TV Pro — a gaming and media hub that combines high-quality video, sound, game streaming, and ease of use.

The best set-top box for IPTV and digital TV — X98 Plus

If you’re looking for a compact and affordable set-top box that will reliably handle IPTV streaming and digital TV, X98 Plus based on the Amlogic S905W2 processor is a good option. It is well suited for basic multimedia tasks, providing a smooth viewing experience even in 4K.

X98 Plus running on Android 11 (AOSP, unofficial Android TV) provides basic functionality, but is not fully certified for paid services such as Netflix HD. Some versions are equipped with Bluetooth 4.2, but its stability and availability depend on the revision and firmware.

Basic USB ports allow you to connect wireless headphones, a keyboard, or an external storage device, which makes use more comfortable.

The S905W2 processor handles IPTV and video streaming well, although there may be microfreezes in the interface. However, do not expect high multitasking. But for the purposes of digital TV and video streaming, it is more than enough.

X98 Plus is compact, doesn’t take up much space in your media system, and microSD card support adds flexibility to file storage. At the same time, the lack of official Netflix certification and limited support for some modern video codecs (for example, AV1, although it is available on some revisions) can be a disadvantage for those who want to watch content from paid streaming platforms in the highest quality.

For example, X98 Plus — is not new and is technically inferior to newer models, but for basic tasks such as IPTV, local video, or digital terrestrial television, this device is quite enough. Its stability, ease of use, and low price make it a viable option in 2025.

The best set-top box with 4K HDR, Dolby Vision and Atmos — Apple TV 4K

Apple TV 4K remains the benchmark for premium set-top boxes for connoisseurs of high-quality content. It offers exceptional support for 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and deep integration with the Apple ecosystem. This model is equipped with the A15 Bionic chip, which provides superior smoothness, instant response, and lightning-fast app switching.

Apple TV 4K supports all major streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, and provides access to Apple TV+ with original content in the highest quality formats. The tvOS — interface is intuitive and logical, and the Siri Remote supports voice search and has a touchpad.

For home theater fans Apple TV 4K — a real treasure. Thanks to its high-quality video processing and support for lossless audio via eARC, it works seamlessly with soundbars and AV receivers. You can stream Dolby TrueHD with surround sound (Atmos) from local sources via the Infuse app in conjunction with your NAS.

Disadvantages Apple TV 4K can be considered a rather high price, as well as the closed system — for example, the inability to directly install APK files or use third-party players at the Android TV level. But if you are an iPhone user or looking for the highest quality viewing experience — Apple TV 4K is beyond competition. The price is classic for «apple» gadgets — from 5,899 to 8,278 UAH.

The best compact TV set-top box of 2025 — Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 4K

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 4K — is a true champion among compact set-top boxes, offering maximum features in a tiny form factor. It fits easily in the palm of your hand and is virtually invisible behind the TV, making it the perfect choice for those who travel frequently or simply appreciate minimalism.

Support for 4K HDR, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos ensures that content looks and sounds at the highest level, which is rare in such a small device.

At heart Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 4K is a 64-bit Amlogic S905Y4 processor with four Cortex-A35 cores, which, paired with Mali-G31 MP2 graphics, provides smooth hardware decoding of 4K video in H.265, VP9, and AV1 formats. For most streaming services, this is enough, although there may be nuances with super-heavy content from local sources.

It works Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 4K on Android TV 12, which gives you access to the full range of popular services — Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video work flawlessly, and Google Assistant and voice control add to the convenience of control. The built-in Chromecast allows you to quickly stream content from your smartphone to the big screen without any extra settings.

However, despite its compact size, Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 4K does not support Ethernet connectivity, so it depends solely on Wi-Fi, which can cause problems in unstable Internet conditions.

Bottom line, Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 4K — an excellent choice for users who want to add smart features to a TV with support for modern video and audio standards in the simplest and most compact way. At the time of publication, the price of the set-top box ranges from UAH 1,740 to UAH 3,495.

The best set-top box with a large amount of storage — Vontar X3

Vontar X3 in the version with 128 GB of internal memory — a serious player among budget TV set-top boxes that not only acts as a media player, but also turns into a home multimedia center. The more memory you have, the more games, movies, TV shows, and apps you can download.

Processor Vontar X3 The Amlogic S905X3 with 4 GB of RAM provides a smooth enough experience even when you run several applications at once without a twinge of conscience. Android 9.0 from the Google Play Store provides you with access to various programs — from Netflix and YouTube to all possible streaming services and even elements of the gaming platform.

For fans of high-quality video Vontar X3 offers support for 4K HDR and Dolby Vision, which makes the picture bright and saturated — it’s nice that a budget phone is already trying to produce a picture that you’re not ashamed to show your guests.

Thanks to 5 GHz Wi-Fi and 1 Gbps Ethernet, the device demonstrates a stable network connection, sufficient for smooth 4K streaming without buffering. Bluetooth 4.0 allows you to connect a headset or gamepad without unnecessary cables.

The Android 9.0 interface sometimes tests your attention span — finding Netflix or YouTube can be quite a quest. But that’s the price you pay for freedom and versatility.

If we talk about the disadvantages — the body Vontar X3 heats up a bit during prolonged operation, which in 2025 can already be considered a bit outdated «feature» budget equipment.

If you’re looking for an inexpensive, versatile, and highly storage-rich set-top box — Vontar X3 is exactly what you need. The price ranges from 2,827 to 3,617 UAH.

The best universal TV set-top box — KickPi KP1

KickPi KP1 — the gray mouse that quietly beats the big players in the set-top box market. Behind its modest appearance and name, which looks more like a DIY device from AliExpress, lies a rather balanced multimedia center.

It works KickPi KP1 based on the familiar Amlogic S905Y4 chip — it’s not a rocket, but it’s a great deal for Android TV. Paired with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, it allows you to comfortably run Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, and even sweat a little in GeForce NOW. Importantly, this isn’t just any custom firmware — it’s certified Android TV 12, with Google Play and full support for voice commands via Google Assistant.

Support for formats is on top: HDR10+, Dolby Vision, AV1 — everything is there. And for those who like surround sound, KP1 is able to transmit Dolby Atmos via HDMI ARC.

With interfaces in KickPi KP1 Everything is grown-up: two USB, AV output for old TVs, SPDIF for audiophiles, HDMI 2.1 (a big plus!) and a LAN port. Yes, it’s 100 Mbps, but it’s enough for stable streaming. The only caveat is that the remote works only via Bluetooth, so the usual universal IR remote won’t work here. Although you get voice search, which sometimes even understands Ukrainian.

There are also disadvantages: with 2 GB of RAM, you shouldn’t expect miracles — switching between «heavy» applications is not always instantaneous. And although the interface doesn’t freeze, it sometimes feels like a typical Monday morning user. Also, there is no official Netflix HD certification — although the program launches and plays 4K in most cases, this is not guaranteed by all services.

Overall KickPi KP1 — a great example of a «universal fighter»: unpretentious, quite powerful, with good support for formats and connections. At the time of publication, the cost of a set-top box varies from 1,949 to 3,150 hryvnias.