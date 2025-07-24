What is known about the «smart» AASM Hammer bombs that France is giving to Ukraine

According to Le Parisien, in 2025, France will significantly increase the production of AASM Hammer «smart» guided bombs. Here is what we know about this precision weapon, which is actively used by the Ukrainian Air Force.

What is the AASM Hammer

AASM Hammer is a set of additional equipment developed by the French company Safran Electronics & Defense and transforms conventional aircraft bombs into precision guided munitions with a range of up to 70 km. The manufacturer itself calls it a «all-weather intelligent air-to-surface» weapon.

The French «hammer» is compatible with a variety of standard bomb casings (125, 250, 500 and 1000 kg). The principle of operation is similar to the American JDAM munitions, but unlike them, it has greater autonomy and less sensitivity to electronic warfare.

The bombs are modernized by attaching a Combined Mode Guidance Kit and an Augmented Range Extension Kit to their body (pictured above). According to the manufacturer, the latter can be passive and active. In the latter case, a jet engine is mounted on the rear.

Earlier we wrote about APKWS laser guidance system which similarly makes conventional 70 mm unguided missiles highly accurate.

Features of the French «hammer»

The abbreviation AASM in the name stands for Armement Air Sol Modulaire. The word modular means that, depending on the target and operational mission, several types of bombs can be equipped with different guidance units.

These include standard guidance units for a wide range of inertial (INS) or satellite (GPS) targets, infrared (IR) guidance units for protected targets in jammed environments, and laser guidance units for moving targets.

All this allows the Hammer to be used even in conditions of active countering electronic warfare, when other guided munitions lose their effectiveness. Another feature of French bombs that distinguishes them from American JDAMs and Russian CABs (corrected aircraft bombs) is the presence of their own engine.

An additional source of thrust allows the Hammers to fly to a declared range of 60-70 km, even if they are launched from a low altitude. This way, pilots are not forced to approach the front line at high altitude, where they are more likely to come under enemy air defense fire.

What new features does the AASM Hammer XLR modification add?

At the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget in June 2025, Safran presented improved models of its AASM Hammer bombs with an extended range. The new kits have been given the XLR index and, according to official information, provide a range of 150-200 km.

It is currently unknown exactly how French engineers obtained this figure, but it is likely that the XLR received a different engine. This may be hinted at by the air intakes that appeared at the rear of the modernized ammunition, which are not required for the solid fuel engine of the old AASMs.

Application of AASM Hammer in Ukraine

In January 2024, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu said that the adaptation of AASM guided bombs to Ukrainian Su-24 and MiG-29 aircraft would allow for precise remote strikes on the Russian army’s rear, as reported by Opex360.

Ukrainian MiG-29 Fulcrum fighter jets firing French-made AASM “Hammer” guided bombs. The AASM is a precision-guided bomb kit that can be integrated with various bomb sizes, including 250 kg, 500 kg, and 1000 kg variants. pic.twitter.com/pG9kJTR91y — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 27, 2024