You'll be surprised: how much has the Trump family earned on cryptocurrencies?

In July, Bloomberg wrote that the family of the US President earned $620 million on participating in or investing in cryptocurrency projects. But The New Yorker conducted its own investigation based on official financial documents. The journalists believe that the number of their colleagues is too low. According to The New Yorker’s estimates, Donald Trump’s family earned about $2.37 billion from crypto projects during his second presidency.

In particular, the platform World Liberty Financial brought in more than $400 million, of which Trump personally declared $57.35 million from token sales and ownership of 15.75 billion WLFI tokens.

The UAE authorities received $243 million from agreements with the World Liberty Financial platform and the USD1 stablecoin. Another $13 million was earned from transactions related to the American Bitcoin mining company and — $1.3 billion from Trump’s stake in Trump Media & Technology Group.

TRUMP memecoin, which appeared on January 17, 2025, made it possible to earn $320 million. The MELANIA token added another $65 million.

Source: The New Yorker