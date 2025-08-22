Yuri Gruzin's "Sebek": the classic adventure fiction we read at school. ITC.ua review

Contemporary Ukrainian science fiction literature already includes hundreds of good works that will immerse the reader in fantasy, space, and the most imaginative worlds they can imagine. Many of these books also take place in Ukraine, or in the territories that once were, or will soon be. But until Yuri Gruzin’s novel Sebek, I hadn’t read anything by a Ukrainian author about mysterious secrets and classic adventures in colonial Egypt, with its ancient secrets and incredible aesthetics. One should immediately understand that this is not an Indianapolis marathon with traps, but rather an exquisite expedition in the style of classic works by Jules Verne or Conan Doyle. Here, every step has weight, dialogues are full of subtexts, and the description of a landscape or city works not as a decoration, but as a full-fledged participant in the events.

"Себек" Pluses: good quality of the publication; atmosphere of colonial Egypt and other exotic places; well-developed main characters; combination of adventure, mythology and science fiction; measured, thoughtful narrative style; some philosophical notes that add depth to the plot Minuses: Someone will not like the excessive detail of the story and the slow plot; the book description does not explain properly what awaits the reader 7.5 /10 Rating

“Sebek”

Author Yuriy Gruzin

Publisher “Fabula”

Language Ukrainian

Number of pages 384

Cover Solid

Year of publication 2022

Size 130×200 mm

fabulabook.com

The novel Sebek is set in Egypt in 1899. The protagonist of the story is a former British army officer, Emrys Griffith. He is involved in a mysterious expedition funded by a wealthy baronet. Also involved is Lady Ellis Pale, a strong, independent, and skillful woman with a weapon.

The plot revolves around a treasure hunt, or rather an expedition deep into Africa to the temple of the god Sebek. The group is not looking for a pile of gold or jewelry, but for a symbolic «power over the world» hidden in an ancient temple. Only the mysterious Lost People — a race that knows how to live unnoticed among humans, knows the way to it.

Yuri Gruzin skillfully extracts the maximum of exoticism and charm from this era. Cairo with its narrow streets and the mixed smell of spices and dust, travels along the Nile, immersion in the deep jungle and wetlands-everything is written with such attention to detail and slowly presented to the reader. One can clearly feel the author’s preparation or his interest in this country over the years: cultural details, place names, notes on little-known realities give the impression that you are holding not just a novel, but a kind of travel diary. Even the air and noise of the city feel as if you are close to the characters.

And although the author does not hesitate to arrange shootouts and encounters with danger for his characters, the main treasure of Sebek is not in speed, but in the sense of travel and the taste of adventure. It is also worth noting how the sci-fi elements enhance the atmosphere of the story, making it more intriguing and unpredictable. However, there is no magic for the sake of magic. The author tries to substantiate mystical phenomena with logic and science, as the classics of science fiction did.

Of course, there are also chases, enemies who also want the treasure, and dangerous creatures that guard it. Some people may find the plot too long, especially in those episodes where descriptions of nature and cities stop the development of events for several dozen pages. This is a feature of the very classical style of the late nineteenth century, which we read a lot at school, at least in my years. But this is definitely not for everyone because if you’re used to the fast pace of modern novels and plot twists on every page, then “Sebek” may seem slow. But for those who appreciate immersion, this measuredness will be an advantage, creating the feeling of a real classic travel adventure where every detail is important.

Emrys Griffith, aka the main character, turned out to be three-dimensional and revealing. However, the author has added a dubious past to him in every sense, as Griffith’s mother is a Russian who moved to Britain from St. Petersburg in her youth. It is unclear why this detail was added, and it is also unclear why it was not removed when the novel was edited and published in late 2022.

The image of another important character in the story, Ellis Pale, is clearly intended to modernize the genre because we have a strong woman here, and it is the Victorian era, but she coexists with this world without artificial compromises. Through the scenes and dialogues between Emrys Griffith and Ellis Paley, the reader gets the feeling that the chemistry between them develops naturally, with hints of something more.

The language of the novel is definitely its strong point. Yuri Gruzin writes with a subtle, almost invisible humor reminiscent of classic British humor, and the characters have a distinctly individual voice. This is adventure reading in the best sense, which does not try to modernize the classic narrative overly, but does not get stuck in outdated forms either. However, the book reads in a measured way, with many descriptions of nature, reflections, explanations, etc. You should remember all this from the novels of the aforementioned Jules Verne, Arthur Conan Doyle, or even Edgar Rice Burroughs. So be prepared for a similar pace. If you haven’t read something like this for a long time, or have “grown up” with such novels, then it’s better to pass by.