AMD prepares AM6 socket with PCIe 6 and DDR6 support: more pins, but the same size

AM^Despite the significant increase in pins on the AMD AM6 processor socket, it is likely to be possible to install a cooler from the AM5.

Italian website Bits and Chips, citing AMD patents, shared information about the future of the processor socket. Despite the increase in the number of pins, the socket size may remain almost the same as in previous processors. According to the site, the total number of contacts will exceed 2100 — 22% more than in AM5. It is likely that the socket will be similar in size and layout to the current one, which also indicates that AMD is not moving away from its LGA design.

The site claims that the contact density will be higher than in AM5, and the socket is designed for Zen 7 architecture. It is expected that AM6 launch will be related to the availability of DDR6 memory, which this platform will support. AM6 will also be the first AMD platform to support PCIe 6.0.

For AM5, AMD had to develop an entirely new processor chassis while maintaining the same 40×40 mm dimensions. The unusual shape of the integrated heat spreader (IHS) made it possible to avoid wasting space for logical components under the radiator.

AMD has now committed to supporting the AM5 socket beyond 2025, it is almost certain that it will will support future Zen 6 processors. However, discussions are underway to update the DDR5 memory specifications, which may require a revision of motherboards. Previous socket AM4 has been supported by the company for 10 years, processors for it were released in 2025.