Apple Mac Mini M2 2023 stopped turning on — the company launches a repair program

Last Friday, Apple launched a repair program for Mac mini computers with the M2 processor — some of which have stopped turning on over time. No other Mac minis are participating in this program.

The global program covers eligible Mac minis for three years from the date of purchase. Apple is not saying why and has not disclosed any details of the malfunction.

«Apple has determined that a very small percentage of Mac mini (2023) devices with the M2 chip may no longer turn on. The affected devices were manufactured between June 16, 2024, and November 23, 2024. If your Mac mini has this issue, use the serial number checker below to see if your device is eligible for this program. If it is, Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will provide you with free service,» according to the company’s website.

For assistance with repairs, you should contact a company-owned store, if available in your region, or an authorized service provider, or contact Apple Support for advice. The company also notes that if there is any other damage that would impede the repair, it must be repaired before the repair. Apple notes that «this Apple Worldwide Program does not extend the standard warranty for your Mac mini».

Apple introduced the Mac mini with M2/M2 Pro processors in January 23. At the same time, it stopped selling models based on M1 and Intel chips. The M2 processor has 4 high-performance and 4 energy-efficient cores, and 10-core video chip. The Mac mini with M2 supports two 8K 30 fps video streams and is equipped with Thunderbolt 4 and Gigabit Ethernet 10.