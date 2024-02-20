PlayStation Portable emulator launched on PlayStation Portal

Last year, Sony released PlayStation Portal. This is a portable device designed to stream games from the PS5. So, it is not a full-fledged portable game console, but rather a screen with game controls.

However, enthusiasts disagreed with such limited capabilities of the PlayStation Portal and were looking for ways to expand them. Eventually, they succeeded. Andy Nguyen was able to «modify» (read: hack) the streaming device in such a way that it became a full-fledged game console. After hacking the PlayStation Portal, he managed to launch PPSSPP, an emulator of the PlayStation Portable game console. Andy Nguyen did not work on this project alone; he was assisted by another specialist with the nickname ZetaTwo. To confirm his statement, Nguyen posted a photo of PlayStation Portal with the GTA game running, but the gameplay video is currently unavailable.

After more than a month of hard work, PPSSPP is running natively on PlayStation Portal. Yes, we hacked it. With help from xyz and @ZetaTwo pic.twitter.com/AXuRROo6Ip — Andy Nguyen (@theflow0) February 19, 2024

This experiment proves that the PlayStation Portal is based on a fairly productive hardware platform that can be used to run games. Although the actual performance without video remains in question. Thus, Sony has deliberately limited the device’s capabilities to streaming only.

At present, the author has no plans to provide general access to his tool for transforming PlayStation Portal into a portable game console.