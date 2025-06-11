The GeeFarce RTX 5072 has a built-in PC that can be placed in a large PC

Desktop graphics cards often look like bricks, while powerful PCs fit into a small case — so why not combine them? CheeryTree and Gamers Nexus present the GeeFarce RTX 5072.

Workshop CheeryTree is engaged in the assembly of custom PCs. Among her creations are computer cases in the shape of the Borg cube from «Star Trek» and in the shape of a smaller Tesla Cybertruck. It provided Gamers Nexus with a GeeFarce RTX 5072 PC graphics card for testing. Such a computer cannot be simply purchased — probably only a custom build, in fact, it is a concept.

The main secret — it’s a fake graphics card. The only thing left of the former Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 2070 Super is the cooling system. Under the cooler is a board based on ASUS NUC mini-PC 13 Pro with 13th-generation Intel Core. The system also has 64 GB of RAM and 2 TB of storage.

This PC can be placed inside a larger desktop computer. When the graphics card is installed in place of the PCIe slot, the RTX 5027POS does not receive power and does not communicate with the host machine. Instead, it has its own independent connector made from the remains of an eight-pin connector. Gamers Nexus editor-in-chief Steve Burke summarized the team’s conversation with CherryTree in two phrases: «But why?», — «Because it’s fun!».

Source: VideoCardz