Gamescom 2025: Europa Universalis 5, new Resident Evil, and other first-day announcements

On August 19, one of the largest gaming events — Gamescom 2025 started. We managed to see new trailers from Silent Hill f to a number of DLCs, as well as dozens of other announcements.

Among the titles were well-known AAA games as well as small RPGs or shooters. Since there were a lot of announcements on the first day, we chose a dozen major and popular ones, and for the rest, we made a list below. We excluded some of the titles from the list if the developers had connections with our “neighbors”. Without further ado, we’ll tell you what was shown at Gamescom 2025.

Silent Hill f

During the event, we saw the story trailer of Silent Hill f, where an important character was revealed — a mysterious man with snow-white hair. He will directly influence the story and to guide schoolgirl Shimizu Hinako through the dark spiritual world. But there is something more terrifying behind it. In addition, at the end of the trailer, they showed another Hinaka — a fake one who wants to kill our protagonist.

Resident Evil Requiem

The gameplay trailer revealed either the beginning of the game or one of the flashbacks. Journalist Alyssa Ashforth enters the room of her daughter Grace, who is finishing up work on her laptop. They are interrupted by a call from an unknown person, the lights go out in the whole house, and the mother forces our protagonist to run away because she feels threatened. Soon, a monster with gray skin and a knife appears in the hallway and kills a random polite man. The video ends with Grace screaming in fear after something happens to her mother.

The main mystery of this trailer is how Alyssa Ashforth can spend time with her adult daughter if she died in Resident Evil Requiem at the Renwood Hotel, where the ninth part of the game will startDid she survive? Is Grace hallucinating? A clone? A dream? We don’t know yet, but we do know The third game character will be Alyssa.

DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

The Legacy of the Forge expansion brings Henry back to Kuttenberg — the hero wants to restore his father’s forge. Players will have access to new storylines, blacksmithing gameplay mechanics, and deep workshop customization. The DLC will be released on September 9, 2025 and will be available on all major platforms, including GeForce Now.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

The title finally got a release date — October 21, 2025. We were shown the main character Fyre, an ancient vampire who wakes up in modern Seattle. The game will have a clan system that will affect the playstyle and abilities. The gameplay will include acrobatics, blood magic, and exploration of the city in two time dimensions.

Ghost of Yotei In the video, titled Song of Vengeance, viewers saw several biomes that will be in the largest map of the series. In addition to the scenes where the main character promises to take revenge for the murder of her loved ones, some mechanics are more interesting. Although the trailer is not gameplay, it became clear that Atsu can climb walls (or mountains) and walk on ropes over an abyss. The rest of the video shows pretentious conversations, horseback riding among picturesque locations, and battles with enemies. Add-on for Indiana Jones and The Great Circle The Order of the Giants DLC invites players to a new adventure under the streets of Rome. The story begins with a young priest who asks Indiana Jones to find a mysterious artifact. Eventually, the search leads to the dark catacombs, the Tiber River, and the ancient sewer — Cloaca Maxima. There he encounters the cult of Mithras, the secrets of Emperor Nero, and the legend of a giant creature. The expansion will reveal the story of the Order of the Nephilim, a mysterious community of giants who first appeared in the main game. The DLC is scheduled for release on September 4, 2025 for Xbox Series XS, PS5, and PC, and in 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Lego fans have seen a new open world of Gotham, which will be a real treat for fans of the Dark Knight. The video shows the villains (Joker, Penguin, Bane, and others) that Bruce Wayne will fight on his way from training in the League of Shadows to becoming a legendary hero. In many ways, the creators were inspired by the Arkham series: you will be able to drive a Batmobile, glide between rooftops, and use gadgets. The combat system is also familiar: combos, counterattacks, stealth, detective vision, explosive gel.

But for me, the funniest part of the trailer was Batman pointing his symbol into the sky with his own hands, as if someone (not himself) was asking for help.

Europa Universalis 5

Paradox Interactive officially presented the sequel to the legendary global strategy series at Gamescom 2025. During the video, the camera flew over a detailed map of the world and showed hundreds of nations. The title received a redesigned economy, a new population system, deeper diplomacy, and a military model where armies are formed from the population, not just abstract resources.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

The shooter’s trailer looked quite surreal: strangely curved roads in the sky, huge machetes, ships on mountains, etc. It seems that Nicaragua, Angola, Tokyo, Alaska, and the ultimate goal — Avalon will be among the main locations. Black Ops 7 continues the story of the previous part with the main character David, who leads the elite JSOC team to the city of Avalon on the Mediterranean coast. In the video, a notable mechanic is the ability to glide in the air thanks to flying squirrel suits (if this is not just an element of the trailer).

Ninja Gaiden 4

At Gamescom 2025, a trailer for Ninja Gaiden 4, an adventure action game starring a young ninja named Yakumo, was shown. He fights a dark enemy in a futuristic Tokyo with a lot of bright colors. The game combines cyberpunk and Japanese mythology and looks very stylish. Ryu Hayabusa returns to the series as a mentor, and the combat system has been updated with him — it has become even more dynamic with new techniques and acrobatics. Ninja Gaiden 4 will be released on October 21 on modern platforms.

Cronos: The New Dawn

The Polish Bloober Team has shown a new trailer featuring a mysterious traveler wandering through an abstract version of the Nowa Huta neighborhood in Krakow. It all starts with a cat going about its business when it is suddenly attacked by a monster. The protagonist saves the furry animal, and then we are shown the city in two time lines: the industrial 1980s and the post-apocalyptic future. This time, the video focuses not just on plot points, but more on the combat system. We can also praise the soundtrack, which is very suitable for the atmosphere, set to — Sixteen Days / Gathering Dust by This Mortal Coil.

Valor Mortis

A new souls-like from the developers of Ghostrunner’s, which tells the story of a soldier in Napoleon’s army. William was killed in battle, but was resurrected by a mysterious substance called Nephtoglobin. The world around — is an alternative version of 19th century Europe, devastated by a magical plague, where former comrades have turned into mutants and monstrous creatures. The combat system is reminiscent of Dishonored, as the emphasis is on swords, muskets, pistols, and magical abilities.

Other announcements from Gamescom 2025

It should be noted that Gamescom 2025 will run until August 24 inclusive. The main part of the exhibition started on August 20, so there are four more days of gameplay demonstrations, streams, announcements, and surprises ahead. We would also like to remind you that PS Store announces a sale dedicated to Gamescom.