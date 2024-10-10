Games News 10-10-2024 at 11:58 comment views icon

PS Store launches large-scale fall sale — Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy and other 2700 games with up to 80% discount

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/avatar-96x96.png *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/avatar-96x96.png *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/avatar-96x96.png

Ihor Panchenko

News writer

PS Store launches large-scale fall sale — Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy and other 2700 games with up to 80% discount

PlayStation Store has launched a large-scale fall sale that will last until October 24. The promotion covers a wide range of popular video games, including Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Hogwarts Legacy, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Відключайте рекламу - підтримуйте ITC!

Players who want to familiarize themselves with the full list of promotional offers can visit the official website PlayStation Store.

Що думаєте про цю статтю?
Голосів:
Файно є
Файно є
Йой, най буде!
Йой, най буде!
Трясця!
Трясця!
Ну такої...
Ну такої...
Бісить, аж тіпає!
Бісить, аж тіпає!
Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send