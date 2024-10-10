PS Store launches large-scale fall sale — Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy and other 2700 games with up to 80% discount

PlayStation Store has launched a large-scale fall sale that will last until October 24. The promotion covers a wide range of popular video games, including Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Hogwarts Legacy, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS5) — 599₴ (-50%)
- Hogwarts Legacy for (PS5) — 629₴ (-70%)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — 560₴ (-70%)
- HITMAN World of Assassination — 919₴ (-60%)
- It Takes Two PS4 & PS5 — 349₴ (-75%)
- Cyberpunk 2077 — 899₴ (-40%)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition — 1043₴ (-75%)
- Mortal Kombat 1 — 749₴ (-50%)
- Mafia: Trilogy — 449₴ (-75%)
- TEKKEN 7 Definitive Edition — 479₴ (-84%)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden — 1679₴ (-30%)
- Detroit: Become Human — 474₴ (-50%)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy — 979₴ (-30%)
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor — 959₴ (-60%)
Players who want to familiarize themselves with the full list of promotional offers can visit the official website PlayStation Store.
