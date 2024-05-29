Chinese military shows robot dogs with rifles and rocket launchers

The Chinese military demonstrated robotic war dogs equipped with rifles and rocket launchers during joint exercises with Cambodia.

The robot can perform various actions: walk, run, jump, and lie down. It is controlled by a joystick, tells us CNN.

A two-minute video shot during the China-Cambodia exercise «Golden Dragon 2024» shows a robotic dog firing a rifle and leading an infantry unit into a building.

weight — 15 kg

operating time — 2 to 4 hours

Other sources show the same robot, but with rocket launchers

And at the very end of the video, the military showed off a drone with a rifle attached.

«It can serve as a new member of our urban combat operations, replacing our (human) members to conduct reconnaissance, identify (the enemy) and strike the target,» said soldier Chen Wei in a published video.

The use of robotic dogs and drones in military operations is a widespread practice.

Robotic dogs were used by the US military in 2020 as one of the components of its Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), which involves artificial intelligence and rapid data analysis to identify and counter threats to US military facilities. And everyone knows about the importance of drones in the Russian-Ukrainian war.