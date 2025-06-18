«Flash»: Russia will destroy the whole country by «Shahedis» if not effectively countered

Sergei «Flash» Beskrestnov, a well-known specialist in electronic warfare and drones, warns of the threat of scaling up the production of «Shahedov» and points out methods of counteraction.

Specialist notes on Telegram that mass production and use of interceptor drones and training of the military in their use could be an effective countermeasure. Electronic warfare and small aircraft will also help.

«As you know, I am an optimist and sound the alarm only in extreme cases. Russia with this kind of dynamics will «destroy» our entire country «with the Shaheds». They have scaled up production and are still scaling up. If we don’t act now, our infrastructure, production, and defense facilities will be finished».

According to UNIAN, in June alone, Russia launched 3,340 «Shaheds» and 135 missiles at Ukraine. Earlier, it became known about the enemy’s plans to increase the production of long-range drones to 1000 per day or more. Russia is also increasing the frequency of their use — cities such as Kyiv and Odesa suffer from air raids almost every day.

The tactics of attacks have changed: now «Shaheds» fly high and descend sharply before striking. This makes it difficult for the use of machine guns against them and conventional mobile groups. The military’s findings demonstrate more efficient means of navigation and countering RBM on Russian UAVs. In such a situation, interceptor drones in sufficient numbers could be a better tool. One of these developments, ITC.ua told earlier.