Precision hackathon to be launched in Ukraine to improve accuracy of Armed Forces operations

Members of the Brave1 cluster launch the Precision hackathon to find «accurate» solutions to defeat the enemy.

About reported Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

«We need a technological development that will allow the Defense Forces to conduct operations against the enemy with increased accuracy, efficiency and minimal losses. That is why we are launching the Precision» hackathon,” Fedorov wrote.

The main areas of the hackathon will be:

improved guidance systems;

sensor integration and real-time data analysis;

smart munitions that can adjust their trajectory in flight;

simulators and training software;

autonomous and semi-autonomous weapons systems;

network-centered means of warfare.

The hackathon is open to both Ukrainian and foreign developers, engineers, military personnel, experts, scientists, students, and startups.

The hackathon will be held in three stages and will include testing at a testing ground, among other things.

an online session where participants will be able to attend seminars and lectures, form a team, and propose a specific solution;

an offline session where participants will be able to work out solutions with mentors;

testing solutions at the testing ground and awarding the winners.

Register is available until June 8.