The Ministry of Defense is looking for developers of VR and AR simulators for training

The Ministry of Defense has announced a tender for the development of VR and AR simulators for training, education and simulations based on technology (virtual and augmented reality).

About it says in the release of the Ministry of Defense.

Main directions:

use of weapons, drones, armored vehicles and other weapons;

tactical medicine;

situational awareness.

The competition is open to ready-made integrated technological solutions, software development ideas, and concepts for training and professional development.

It is reported that preference will be given to interactive complexes that will be able to provide training in several different areas. In addition, The advantage will be the ability to quickly deploy to training centers for practical use.

«The Ministry of Defense supports innovation and continues to look for solutions to gain technological advantage over the enemy. Training is an important component in the formation of a warrior, so it should be comprehensive and as close to reality as possible. We are ready to support the developers and set the right vector in scaling», — the release says.

Applications will be accepted until June 20, 2024.

You can apply and read the detailed requirements at the link.