Amazon denies associating «The Boys» season 4 finale with Trump assassination attempt — series was canceled last year

Amazon has issued a statement and warning regarding the fourth season finale of «The Boys», which involves elections, inaugurations, and assassinations. The company warns against any association with real events.

In the finale, the following events take place Attempted assassinations, murders, and arrests of the elected president and vice president. The recent attempted assassination of US presidential candidate Donald Trump may cause false associations.

Despite the fact that the episode of the satirical superhero drama tentatively titled «Assassination Run» was written more than a year ago and filmed last year, it was released a few days after the assassination attempt on Trump. The series was simply renamed «Season 4 Finale», and viewers were additionally warned to be careful.

«The season finale of «The Boys» contains scenes of fictionalized political violence that may be disturbing to some viewers, particularly in light of the injuries and tragic loss of life of [the man in the podium] during the assassination attempt on former President Trump. «The Boys» — is a fictionalized series set in 2023 and any scenes or storylines resembling these real-world events are coincidental and unintentional. Amazon, Sony Pictures Television, and the producers of «The Boys» strongly reject any real-world violence», — said in a statement released by Prime Video.

Created by Erik Kripke and based on the graphic novel series of the same name, «The Boys» covers political subjects often associated with current events around the world, starting with the first season, which was launched in 2019.

«When we first launched the show, it was before Trump was elected. The idea of a celebrity actively wanting to turn himself into a fascist autocrat was crazy. But as it turned out, what happened? We kind of got lucky on a show whose metaphor is actually about the moment we live in, which is the intersection of celebrity and authoritarianism. And once we realize this, we think: «Well, we have to go all the way». And so every season we went a little bit further in this, but it’s over. I mean, it’s all in the first season. I mean, [Homelander] gives speeches that are very [similar to] George W. Bush speeches. He is glorified by a crowd of devoted followers. It’s all there from the beginning,» says showrunner Eric Kripke.

Source: Amazon, Variety