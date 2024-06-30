The actor who plays Caracalla in «Gladiator 2» says that the sequel was filmed «with respect for the legacy of the original»

Joseph Quinn says that fans original tape «Gladiator» there is no need to worry about the sequel. In the interview Men’s Health he said that «Gladiator 2» pays tribute to the first movie.

«It was an extraordinary experience. We had a great team — Paul Mescal, Fred Hechinger, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, who came back from the previous movie, and Pedro Pascal. … We were certainly aware of the legacy of the first movie, so we wanted to do it justice and realize that it’s one of those movies that a lot of people, including myself, look at with a hazy eye,» says Joseph Quinn.

Quinn plays the co-emperor Caracalla, Paul Meskal — Lucia VeraDenzel Washington as a former slave turned wealthy merchant, Pedro Pascal as a former military man forced into battle, Fred Hehinger as the co-emperor Geth, and Derek Jacobi reprising his role as Senator Gracchus. Djimon Hounsou was supposed to reprise the role of Juba, but was forced to withdraw due to scheduling conflicts.

Ridley Scott will once again direct the film from a script by David Karpa. The sequel introduces Lucius, who lives in exile after being separated from his family for 15 years. «Gladiator 2» is expected to debut in theaters on November 22, 2024.