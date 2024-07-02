0Patch offers Windows 10 security updates until 2030 — free plan available

Microsoft Windows 10 users who do not want to upgrade to Windows 11 or purchase a subscription to advanced security updates (ESUs) is now available as an alternative. The company 0Patch offers paid Windows 10 updates until at least 2030. Similar to ESU, which only provides security updates, 0Patch delivers security micro-patches for multiple operating systems that can be applied without a reboot.

«Micropatches», as they are called by the company, seem to be regular Microsoft patches. Official system updates usually include the same improvements, if not more, but they are provided later than 0Patch does. Sometimes the alternative vendor even points out bugs in the official patch.

Microsoft provides essentially the same service in the form of ESU, perhaps even with better security coverage. However, ESU support for most versions of Windows is limited to about three additional years, and there are no free tiers at all. Instead, 0Patch promises to support Windows 10 until 2030 with free and Pro patches (mostly paid).

Educational customers get Microsoft ESU for a minimum of $7 for three years, while enterprise customers pay a minimum of $427 for the same period. 0Patch offers an annual subscription for business customers for €25 for the Pro version and €35 for Enterprise.

Many people want to avoid unnecessary changes in hardwareand Windows 10 has consistently maintained its market leadership. Back in October 2023, Windows 10 had 71.64% of the market share, now it has dropped to 66.1%, according to statistics from StatCounter.

Source: Tom`s Hardware