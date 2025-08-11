10 best game prequels according to IGN — from Divinity to Metal Gear Solid

IGN has ranked the ten best prequels in video games. The list includes projects of various genres — from cult action games to role-playing games that expand the stories of famous series.

Many gamers will recognize almost every game on the list. According to the publication, some classic projects laid the foundation for the next installments, while other releases rethink the beginning of familiar stories and introduce players to key characters in unexpected circumstances.

10 best gaming prequels — from last to first place

Batman: Arkham Origins — is the story of a 27-year-old Batman who confronts eight of Gotham’s most dangerous killers on Christmas Eve. The game also shows the Joker’s development and introduces TN-1, the serum that will become the basis for Titan in the next installments of the series.

God of War: Chains of Olympus — the backstory to the first part, which revealed the reason for Kratos’ hatred of the gods. Despite the PSP format, the game impressed with its scale, visual quality, and branded action of the series, laying the foundation for the recognizable saga.

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island — the story of how Yoshi saves baby Mario and Luigi. Nintendo created a game with Yoshi’s unique movements that encouraged exploration instead of the usual platformer of the time. As late as 1995, players praised Koji Kondo’s visual style and music.

Divinity: Original Sin — a quirky RPG that told the story of the early years of the world of Rivellon and the origins of the dangerous magic of the Source. Fans of the previous installments were able to see younger versions of familiar characters like Zandalor and Bellegar. The game was a breakthrough for the series and set the standards for Original Sin 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3, making Larian a leader in the RPG genre.

Devil May Cry 3: Dante’s Awakening — a prequel that returns young Dante to his daring image and reveals the story of his brother Virgil. The game filled in the plot gaps of the previous installments, laid the foundation for the entire series, and changed the combat style. Fans adore the complexity of this part and the pretentious combinations.

Halo: Reach — the story of the last days of the planet Reach before the events of Halo: Combat Evolved. The player takes on the role of the Noble Team — Spartans who are on a fateful mission to transfer Cortana to a UNSC ship. The absence of the protagonist Master Chief allowed us to reveal other Spartans, as well as their tragic and heroic story.

Yakuza 0 — an action-adventure that lured a new generation to meet Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima. The game showed young and unformed characters taking part in events 20 years before the first game. Everything there revolves around the struggle for a small plot of land in Kamurocho. For beginners, an objective advantage is that you can delve into the plot without knowledge of the previous parts. This is a perfect start to get acquainted with the Yakuza franchise.

Deus Ex: Human Revolution — is a game about the future where people can improve their bodies with the help of technology. Users explore it through the story of Adam Jensen. The man was forcibly altered after a disaster, and his struggle shows the conflict between the elite with implants and the disadvantaged. Human Revolution creates a serious dystopia that becomes more and more real as the years go by.

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater — everyone’s favorite part from Hideo Kojima, which tells the story of Naked Snake (the future Big Boss) and lays the foundation for the entire series. The revolutionary game redefined the stealth genre, moving the action to the jungle with adaptive camouflage and open design. Snake Eater reveals the origins of the Patriots and the tragic story of Big Boss to change the way we understand the antagonist. His journey from CIA agent to legend runs through all Metal Gear titles.

Red Dead Redemption 2 — is an undeniably gorgeous prequel that remains both visually and story-wise perfect to this day. The game depicts the decline of the Wild West through the story of Arthur Morgan, a complex, multifaceted hero whose journey turns into a painful farewell to freedom. The title exceeded expectations with its detail, acting and deep story.

