10 Gbps LAN will be available to the masses this year — Realtek presents affordable solutions

If you’ve ever thought that 10Gbps Ethernet is too expensive, complicated, and only for servers or enthusiasts, Realtek is ready to change that. At Computex 2025, the company showed several chips that support this speed, which will make ultra-fast Ethernet more accessible — both for gaming PCs and home networks.

Two years ago, at the same exhibition Realtek showed its 5-gigabit network solutions and hinted at 10 Gbps in the future. And now that future has arrived. The RTL8127 base chip for desktop PCs supports all speeds — from 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps — and consumes less than 2 watts. Its bigger brother, the RTL8127AP, is aimed at servers, as it has full support for remote administration via DASH 1.2. Both variants use the PCIe 4.0 x1 interface, which provides good performance but requires a modern motherboard.

For narrower tasks, Realtek has prepared the RTL8127ATF chip — a variant exclusively for fiber. It does not work at low speeds of 10/100 Mbps, and its power consumption is slightly more than 1 W. A similar copper version — RTL8127AT — also supports only high-speed modes, but has a classic Ethernet port. Both of these chips have already received PCIe Gen 3 x2 or PCIe Gen 4 x1 interfaces, and have a physical PCIe x2 connection. This can slightly limit compatibility with some boards, especially when used as an expansion card.

The RTL8159 — network controller for USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 deserves special attention. It allows you to get a full 10 Gbps Ethernet through a regular USB port. Realtek has already shown several prototypes of finished devices based on it, although the final product design may change slightly.

But that’s not all. Realtek also demonstrated a 10 Gbps Ethernet PHY that will appear in more affordable switches, routers, and even SFP+ to RJ45 adapters in the future. This is the solution that has been missing for a long time to make a real breakthrough in the affordable 10G segment.

No prices are available yet, but one of the company’s representatives hinted that these new chips will cost less than twice as much as 5G models, and those, in turn, will cost less than twice as much as 2.5G. That is, we can expect 10Gb/s network cards to be cheaper than $50, and possibly even $40. Realtek has also confirmed that some RTL8127 motherboards will be available this year, and ready-made network adapters — in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Everything is going to make home 10G Ethernet no longer exotic and become a completely attainable reality — without fantastic costs. Especially for those who work with large files, NAS storages, or simply want maximum speed.

Source: techpowerup