Ukrainians 100,000+ times re-registered car in the application «Diia» and received the corresponding «valid» license plate

The most frequently purchased car brands include Volkswagen, Renault, Ford, VAZ, and Škoda. Meanwhile, the average contractual value of a purchase/sale amounted to UAH 204,500.

Beta version of the car re-registration service in the app «Diia» launched last year in October and is being promoted as an opportunity to save users from going to MIA service centers and long queues. It was noted that the service would be available for cars, motorcycles, and mopeds.

The seller just needs to sign a contract in «Diia» and share a QR code or link with the buyer, who, after reading the document, chooses license plates and a technical passport. In addition, an automatic check is performed during the transaction to protect the customer from purchasing a stolen or wanted car, and the license plates and registration certificate can be delivered to the post office or by courier to your home.