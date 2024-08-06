100-meter tower on the Moon will provide astronauts with energy, communication and light

Honeybee Robotics has developed a unique multifunctional tower that can provide astronauts with light, power, and communication during missions to the moon.

Honeybee Robotics, now owned by Blue Origin Blue Origin is an American private aerospace company founded by Jeff Bezos in 2000., has presented an innovative development to support NASA’s Artemis missions — the 100-meter LUNARSABER (Lunar Utility Navigation with Advanced Remote Sensing and Autonomous Beaming for Energy Redistribution) tower. This structure is capable of supporting a ton of equipment and serving as the central power, communication and lighting hub on the lunar base.

Honeybee engineers will use DIABLO (Deployable Interlocking Actuated Bands for Linear Operations) technology to install LUNARSABER on the Moon. This system makes it possible to deploy a cylindrical structure made of metal band that can withstand significant loads.

The tower is equipped with two types of solar panels. The first option involves placing the panels along the entire length of the structure, providing access to sunlight from different angles. The second option involves moving panels on top of the tower that track the position of the Sun over a 14-day lunar day. According to engineers, such a system can produce up to 100 kW of energy.

LUNARSABER can transmit energy to other devices wirelessly. This will make it possible to power rovers and astronauts’ spacesuits at a considerable distance from the tower. This technology is especially useful for keeping equipment running during a long lunar night.

The tracking system allows LUNARSABER to determine the location of various objects around the tower. This ensures efficient energy transfer and communication between the various elements of the lunar base. The tower also functions as a kind of «lunar cell tower», creating a prototype of the lunar Internet.

Powerful spotlights on top of LUNARSABER will illuminate the lunar surface. This will allow astronauts and rovers to continue working even during the two-week lunar night, significantly increasing the efficiency of the missions.

Honeybee Robotics engineers are planning to create a network of LUNARSABER towers on the lunar surface. Such a system will provide constant power supply and communication with the Earth, even on the back of the satellite.

We also wrote that they want to create a bank with genetic material from the Earth.

Source: Phys