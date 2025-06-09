136 hours of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom almost without interruption — the streamer burst blood vessels in his eyes

The streamer has completed a crazy gaming race — he has completed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at 100% in 136 hours. Almost no breaks between sessions.

Erik «PointCrow» Morino decided to devote his 136 hours, 44 minutes, and one second to the Nintendo hit. He slept, ate, and went to the bathroom right during the broadcast Twitch. Not only did he manage to dive into TOTK, but he also beat the game twice as fast as the average player. For comparison, the average time to complete this part of Zelda according to HowLongToBeat — about 248 hours.

«I only burst blood vessels in both my eyes, and I’m a little late to posting this, but we did it!» — with this signature of the streamer published photo at the end of the marathon.

it took me 136 hours, 44 minutes, and 1 second to beat all 100% of tears of the kingdom without ending stream. I only burst blood vessels in both my eyes, and I’m a little late to posting this, but we did it!! pic.twitter.com/zOkMVewA3M — eric pointcrow (@PointCrow) June 6, 2025

Tears of the Kingdom is a huge open-world RPG where 100% means literally everything: every collectible, every sidequest, every shrine, every bark. The full list of activities can be called an encyclopedia, for which even Nintendo has made Zelda Notes, a separate app for Switch 2. But PointCrow was able to master every corner of the game.

On the stream, he was asked if he was ready to repeat the challenge on Switch 2. He replied that it would take him another couple hundred hours. Perhaps one day he will decide to surpass himself, but first he should take better care of his eyes.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: Games Radar