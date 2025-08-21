15 minutes of Resident Evil Requiem gameplay: Grace runs away from a stalker monster in an abandoned hospital

Capcom showed the gameplay of Resident Evil Requiem, where the main topic of discussion was the new stalker monster and speculations about who it is.

The story focuses on the new heroine Grace Ashcroft, who is trying to survive in an abandoned hospital, avoiding the pursuit of the new Nemesis. If in the last installments the pursuers were the fragile Dimitrescu and the Redneck family, then here it’s a nightmare.

The stalker in Requiem — is a three-meter tall monster. His arms are elongated with menacing claws that can tear through metal. His face is distorted, as if after an explosion: two eyes look in different directions, and one has almost disappeared under purulent swelling. His mouth is stretched and unnaturally large, seemingly swallowing half of his head. Opinions are already circulating on social media that the appearance of the new main enemy is more frightening than its predecessors.

The gameplay shows that Grace doesn’t just run away, but has a way to fight back. The monster is sensitive to light, so lamps and chandeliers become a saving grace where it is afraid to enter. Although it’s not a panacea: in the cutscene, fans noticed him trying to pull the heroine back into the darkness.

Interestingly, some fans see this stalker as more than just a monstrous creature. There is an assumption that it could be the mother of the main character — reporter Alyssa Ashcroft At Gamescom 2025 in a new trailer showed how she communicates with the adult Grace, with whom she escapes from the apartment together. But how? According to the story, the journalist died at the hotel where Grace came to stay 30 years after the tragedy. Be that as it may, what is certain is that The reporter will be one of three playable characters

Resident Evil Requiem is fully focused on survival horror, moving away from the action experiments of the previous installments. The game is scheduled for release on February 27, 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Pre-orders are already open.

Source: Comicbook