15 thousand reviews: Gothic 1 Remake’s animation changed after a strong fan response

The developers of Gothic 1 Remake listened to the players — they changed a number of details after the reaction of 15 thousand people.

The cult RPG Gothic has received an update for the demo version of Nyras Prologue. It’s not just a patch, but proof that Alkimia Interactive does read comments. Gamers complained about animation and other issues through surveys on Steam, Discord, and social media, so we’re making some significant changes to the game.

Among the main ones are accelerated animation of movements, picking up objects, and combat, which made the character much more agile. The update is accompanied by mini-documentary about the development of the prologue. Alkimia explicitly says that some of the blows did not go through — even though the sword pierced the goblin right in the face. They are now trying to fix such bugs because players immediately noticed that the combat mechanics need attention.

Gothic 1 Remake: Nyras Prologue appeared in February at Steam Next Fest. It is a separate introduction to the main game — the story of a minor character from the original. That is, this prologue will not become part of the game, as it was created to demonstrate/finalize the world, mechanics, and atmosphere of the remake. The player takes on the role of another convict, Niras, whose story will be only slightly related to the full game. This prologue takes place before the events of Gothic 1.

The remake is being developed from scratch for a modern audience. The game is being seriously rethought, not just a graphical upgrade. The controls are all «wooden», but fans are mostly satisfied. One of the players said: «It was refreshing to play an RPG demo that did not hold your hand and allowed me to learn the game on my own. I will definitely be purchasing this once it’s released».

«I felt nostalgic, relaxed, and immersed in the slightly “wooden” gameplay of good old Gothic. This demo is definitely a sign that Alkimia is going in the right direction with this production. I’m very intrigued and looking forward to the finished product!» — write in the reviews.

At the moment, the full version of the remake does not have a release date yet. However, Alkimia Interactive listens to feedback to understand what players will like or dislike.

Source: PC Gamer / GAMINGbible