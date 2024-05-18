150,000 Ukrainians registered in the Reserve+ app in 10 hours — but there were some glitches

Overnight, the App Store and Google Play have launched mobile application of the Ministry of Defensewhere persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists can update their data online and not have to go to an ASC or TCC.

However, as reported in social media, Reserve+ did not work for everyone, with problems arising from authorization with confirmation in mobile banking.

The capacity in my TCC is such that you have to come to take a turn at 6 am. It seems that you also need to log in to update data at dawn) Who’s the last one to authorize in Reserve+? I’ll be right behind you 🤝 pic.twitter.com/jZ75AG5b0W — Den Sudi…🏗️ (@sudilkovsky) May 18, 2024

I downloaded Reserve+, but I couldn’t log in.

Thank you, thank you very much pic.twitter.com/JMVAywiH4a — Mobilized bees (@Geschichters) May 18, 2024

The Defense Ministry stated that «the application is protected from DDOS attacks and enemy attempts to hack it»Therefore, the authorization function may not work for everyone at the same time:

«The technical team works 24/7, fixing all errors and responding to comments. Thank you for setting an example of responsibility! And we remind you that the deadline for updating data is 60 days, so everyone will have time to fulfill their obligation».

During the 10 hours of Reserve+’s operation, despite partial failures, 150,000 citizens registered, and hundreds more requests are in the queue, according to the Defense Ministry

As a reminder, as of today, the following law has entered into force in Ukraine updated Law on mobilization — from this day on, all men aged 18-60 must update their account information within 60 days (until July 16 inclusive).

It is noted that the Reserve+ application will allow you to quickly update the data and provide access to information in the Oberig register, which will be displayed after filling in the fields There will also be a QR code that can be scanned by the relevant authorities and provide information about your status as a person liable for military service, conscript, or reservist.

Download the application Reserve+ is available in App Store and Google Play. ТаYou can also contact the ASC or TCC directly to update your data.