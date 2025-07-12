1548 hp and 300 km/h in a family body: Xiaomi prepares the fastest production electric crossover YU7 Ultra

In just over a year, Xiaomi has launched several electric vehicle models. The first was the SU7 electric sedan, then its sports modification was released SU7 Ultraand last month the company introduced electric crossover YU7. The company is not stopping there. Along with the start of production of the YU7, it is already testing the YU7 Ultra sports modification, which will be one of the fastest production cars in its class.

What is known about Xiaomi YU7 Ultra

Rumors about the Ultra version appeared during the presentation of the standard YU7, when journalists began to ask the obvious question whether there would be a more powerful modification. Xiaomi dodged the question, explaining that it was focused on launching production of the basic version and fulfilling 300 thousand pre-orders.

But we didn’t have to wait long. The first spy photos of Xiaomi YU7 Ultra have already appeared on the Internet. The images show that the design remains restrained and even modest: no aggressive spoilers or fenders. So far, you can only see slightly widened wheel arches, where 21-inch wheels from the SU7 Ultra have been placed, hinting at more power. You can also see ceramic brakes with 6-piston calipers, as in the sports version of the Xiaomi sedan.

The rear end is almost unchanged compared to the standard crossover version, except for the enlarged air intakes at the bottom of the bumper. The roof spoiler has been lengthened, but it is imperceptibly integrated into the roofline.

As far as we know now, Xiaomi YU7 Ultra will have the same three electric motors as the SU7 Ultra. They will provide a total power of 1548 hp and 1770 Nm of torque. The energy is provided by a 93.7 kWh battery optimized for high loads.

The Xiaomi YU7 Ultra is expected to accelerate to 100 km/h in less than 2.5 seconds, and the top speed will be limited to 300 km/h. These are indicators that put the electric crossover on par with multimillion-dollar hypercars. They are not much worse than the results of Rimac Nevera R, which recently set 24 world records.

To reduce the weight (which exceeds 2400 kg), carbon fiber elements are likely to be used in the design. But despite the weight, the dynamics will be impressive. Xiaomi will probably take the car to the Nurburgring to demonstrate its new record.

The price has not yet been announced, but, similarly to the SU7 Ultra, it is expected to be about €80 thousand. This is twice as expensive as the Max version, but many times cheaper than any other car with similar performance. The first deliveries are expected in the second quarter of 2026.

Source: arenaev