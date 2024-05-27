1800 km — a new record for Ukrainian drones that attacked the radar in Orsk, Russia

On Sunday, May 26, a drone from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked a long-range radar «Voronezh M» in the city of Orsk in Russia. The distance of 1800 km makes this attack a record for Ukrainian drones. Intelligence is now clarifying the consequences of the attack.

«A Ukrainian drone flew more than 1,800 kilometers to an enemy target, setting a new record for the range of kamikaze drones», the DIU says.

Numerous Russian sources, as usual, deny the strike, but confirm the arrival of the drone with the usual statements about «a downed UAV», «possibly near a military facility». Previously, the most distant target of Ukrainian drones was a facility in Bashkortostan, in the city of Salavat, 140 kilometers closer to the Ukrainian border.

The «Voronezh M» radar is part of the long-range stationary over-the-horizon radar stations that detect cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and other objects. This station operates in the meter range and detects targets at a distance of up to 6000 km.

Earlier, a similar facility «Voronezh DM» was attacked by Ukrainian drones in the Krasnodar region of Russia. It happened on May 23, and there was damage and a fire at the facility.

Source: Ukrainian Pravda