20 years: the 2027 anniversary Apple iPhone will be similar to the first and will have a solid screen

For the twentieth anniversary of the iPhone, Apple is planning radical changes to its design, which are often requested by users. But the overall look of the iPhone will resemble the first device.

According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg in its traditional weekly publication, Apple is planning a major redesign of the iPhone in 2027. The phone will allegedly have a solid screen without any unnecessary elements on the front panel. The manufacturer will remove the bezels and introduce Face ID and a camera under the display. The overall design language will make the device similar to the first one introduced in 2007.

«Later this year, a predominantly glass, curved iPhone — without any cutouts in the display is due to be released. This will mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone X, which pioneered the transition to all-glass iPhone» designs,” Gurman writes.

As noted by Wccftech, the last time Apple offered a radical change to the iPhone design was in 2017, when it released the iPhone X on the device’s first round anniversary, and «Apple wants to do its best for the twentieth anniversary». According to the website, the anniversary iPhone will be fully produced in China, due to the use of sophisticated technologies.

Mark Gurman also talks about other technical innovations Apple will introduce in 2027. Among them is the first folding iPhone, «, which some in the company consider one of the two main initiatives dedicated to the twentieth anniversary of». The company is also planning to release its first smart glasses — based on a chip of its own design and with Apple Intelligence, «similar to the popular Ray-Ban from Meta».

The observer foresees the change of at least two generations of Intelligence over the next two years. The company will create new powerful processors for its AI servers, which will improve interaction with them. Apple will also switch to a version of Siri that relies on large language models.

«Apple is planning to develop robotics, including a tabletop robotic arm (based on the company’s still unfinished plans for a smart home center). It will have an artificial intelligence-based assistant with its own personality», — adds Mark Gurman.

Also intriguing is the mention of a «product that will combine a foldable iPad with a touchscreen Mac». However, this one is obvious, a very complex device may be delayed until 2028.

However, in a report on innovation, Mark Gurman, who can hardly be accused of disliking Apple, writes about the company’s technological stagnation, which has caused the need for a technological breakthrough. He admits that the lack of change has taken its toll: iPhone sales have declined and are now lower than two years ago. Apple Watch revenue fell 14% last year, and overall revenue is slowly recovering from a period of stagnation. «Apple’s tail is being chased by more high-tech competitors «Huawei and Xiaomi, which create innovative designs like folding phones».