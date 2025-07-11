24 world records: €2.3 million Rimac Nevera R electric hypercar demonstrates EV potential

Electric hypercar developer Rimac Automobili continues to demonstrate its leadership in this segment. Its new Rimac Nevera R model has set 24 world records on the race track at once. At the same time, 23 of them belonged to the previous standard version of the Nevera.

In 2023, Rimac already impressed the automotive industry with its production version of the Nevera hypercar. Back then, the company set 23 world records in one day at the Papenburg test site in Germany. This was a record in itself. The most striking among them were the 0-400 km/h acceleration in 21.31 seconds and the full 0-400-0 km/h cycle (acceleration, reaching the target speed, stopping) in 29.93 seconds.

But Rimac engineers decided not to stop there. Recently, the company presented an updated version of its Nevera R at the track, which broke all records in 2023 and received the title of the fastest accelerating electric vehicle on the planet. Although the Nevera set the 0-400-0 km/h record in 2023, it was surpassed in 2024 by the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut hypercar with a time of 27.83 seconds. Now the updated Nevera R has regained it, improving the time to 25.79 seconds.

Rimac announced list of records set and indicated how much she improved her time compared to Nevera 2023:

0-60 mph (0-96 km/h): 1.66 seconds (an improvement of 0.08 seconds)

0-100 km/h: 1.72 seconds (improvement of 0.09 seconds)

0-100 mph (0-161 km/h): 2.96 seconds (an improvement of 0.25 seconds)

0-200 km/h: 3.95 seconds (improvement of 0.47 seconds)

0-300 km/h: 7.89 seconds (improvement of 1.33 seconds)

0-200 mph (0-322 km/h): 9.25 seconds (an improvement of 1.61 seconds)

0-400 km/h: 17.35 seconds (an improvement of 3.96 seconds)

100-200 km/h: 2.22 seconds (improvement of 0.37 seconds)

200-250 km/h: 1.65 seconds (improvement of 0.35 seconds)

200-300 km/h: 3.89 seconds (improvement of 0.9 seconds)

0-100-0 km/h: 3.32 seconds (improvement of 0.67 seconds)

0-200-0 km/h: 8.58 seconds (improvement of 0.27 seconds)

0-300-0 km/h: 14.49 seconds (improvement of 1.19 seconds)

0-400-0 km/h: 25.79 seconds (improvement of 4.14 seconds)

0-250-0 mph (0-402 km/h): 26.20 seconds (an improvement of 5.21 seconds)

A quarter mile (402 meters): 7.90 seconds (an improvement of 0.35 seconds)

Mile from the spot (1609 meters): 19.71 seconds (an improvement of 0.88 seconds)

In addition, the Rimac Nevera R hypercar reached a top speed of 431.45 km/h. This is a new world record for an electric vehicle.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Rimac Automobili offers to buy this record-breaking Nevera R for a modest €2.3 million. Only 40 copies of this hypercar are planned to be produced and sold.

Source: electrek