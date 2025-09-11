28-year-old Ukrainian hacker — most wanted in the EU: spread ransomware

The FBI has promised a $10 million reward for information on the whereabouts of the organizer of cyberattacks on large enterprises around the world. The man behind them is 28-year-old Ukrainian Volodymyr Tymoshchuk.

In 2023, a special operation involving Europol, Eurojust, law enforcement agencies from the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, and France, as well as Ukrainian police officers, neutralized a hacker group that infected the networks of leading global companies with ransomware, causing billions of dollars in losses.

The attackers have now been detained, some of them have already been brought to trial, and their assets have been seized. Another foreign national wanted by the FBI has been extradited to the United States. The fugitive is currently a priority target for international law enforcement agencies.

One of the group’s leaders was served with a notice of suspicion in absentia and put on the international wanted list. He is on the European Union’s most wanted list.

Our law enforcement officers established that since 2018, the offenders have been attacking servers of leading companies in France, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada and the United States. Over several years of criminal activity, the group encrypted more than 1,000 servers of global enterprises and caused losses of more than $18 billion.

In August 2024, investigators completed a pre-trial investigation against one of the group’s most active members. The suspect, who is accused of unauthorized interference with information systems, malware and extortion, faces up to 12 years in prison. In the end, law enforcement officers fully established the structure of the group, identifying its members at all levels of activity – from malware developers and specialists in hacking corporate systems to money launderers who legalized illegal profits.

The criminal network used LockerGoga, MegaCortex, HIVE and Dharma ransomware for attacks. The hackers blocked access to corporate servers and computer systems and then demanded a ransom in cryptocurrency from the victims for decrypting the data.

Source: Cyber Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine