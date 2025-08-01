3 Body Problem attracts one of the most interesting stars of Game of Thrones — filming of the second season has begun

Netflix has begun production on the second season of 3 Body Problem and unveiled a new cast.

The first season of the series “3 Body Problem” based on the novel of the same name from the trilogy by Chinese science fiction writer Liu Qixin «Memory of the Earth’s past» and told the story of a group of scientists who joined forces with the government to confront a great threat to humanity caused by a wrong decision made by a young woman in China in the 1960s.

The showrunners are David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, known for their work on Game of Thrones, who have cast their colleagues from the hit HBO show — John Bradley, Liam Cunningham and Jonathan Pryce in the lead roles. The second season of Game of Thrones will see even more vibes, as Alfie Allenne, known for his role as the long-suffering Theon Greyjoy, will join the team.

Allen’s character in The 3 Body Problem was not revealed, but it was noted that his appearance “will be recurring.” Other newcomers include Claudia Dumit («Guys») as Captain Van Reyne, Ellie de Lange as Ayla, and Jordan Sunshine.

The universe is a dark forest. 3 BODY PROBLEM Season 2 is now in production! pic.twitter.com/ItF3uBvMb6 — 3 Body Problem (@3body) July 31, 2025

According to the latest post on the official Netflix account of the series, the production of the second season has officially started in Budapest, Hungary. There are at least three seasons in the pipeline.

“The tone changes as you move into the second season,” the show’s creators say. “It’s much bigger. The events become more wild, the conflicts more cosmic. As soon as people see it on screen, they will understand why we have been waiting for this season.”

Weiss added that “the vast majority of the reasons why they wanted to make this series” are in the second season.

Eiza Gonzalez, whom the show’s creators once forced to learn a fake 3-page monologue written by ChatGPT returns in the sequel as nanotechnology innovator Auggie, alongside Marlo Kelly, Benedict Wong, Jess Hong, Alex Sharp and others. The release date of the second season of 3 Body Problem has not yet been announced, but we expect it to be in 2026.

Source: Netflix