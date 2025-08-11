3000 electric "horses": BYD is preparing a bizarre supercar

It seems that BYD was inspired by the success of the sports version of Xiaomi SU7 Ultra and decided to release an extreme version of its electric supercar — Yangwang U9 Track Edition. This is evidenced by new documents submitted to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China (MIIT).

The company has already caused a sensation after debut of the basic Yangwang U9, its first all-electric supercar. It is equipped with four independent electric motors with a total output of about 1,300 hp, which provide acceleration to 100 km/h in just 2.36 seconds. In addition to its phenomenal dynamics, the U9 has a unique electropneumatic suspension system that allows the car to turn on the spot and even “bounce” to avoid damage on uneven roads. It is worth noting, Xiaomi SU7 Ultra with a total engine power of 1548 hp accelerates to “hundreds” in just 1.98 seconds and the top speed exceeds 350 km/h (compared to about 309 km/h in the basic U9 version).

The Yangwang U9 Track Edition raises the bar much higher. According to a leak from MIIT, each of the four electric motors now has a power output of 555 kW — more than most modern high-performance electric vehicles in general. In total, they deliver 2220 kW of power, which is equivalent to 3019 hp.

This level of power puts the U9 Track Edition in a category of its own, even among the fastest hypercars, and could set a new benchmark in the electric segment.

Key technical features of the Yangwang U9 Track Edition from the documentation:

20-inch alloy wheels with 325/35 R20 tires;

carbon fiber roof to reduce weight and increase rigidity;

large fixed rear spoiler made of carbon fiber;

Rear diffuser with adjustable vanes for optimized downforce;

carbon fiber front splitter as standard, reinforced front splitter in more expensive versions;

electric rear wing adjustment is available as an option.

BYD traditionally does not disclose the full set of dynamic characteristics in preliminary technical reports, so the official presentation promises to reveal additional surprises. The question that worries the car community is whether the U9 Track Edition with such power will be able to reach a new level of handling and efficiency on the track, or will it be purely a demonstration «show of strength»?

