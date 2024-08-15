444 consoles, 1 TV: a gamer set an amazing world record

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Imagine how long it takes to choose a game on this system.

Saudi video game collector Ibrahim Al-Nasser from Riyadh has set a new world record by connecting 444 game consoles to a single TV. This incredible technical feat has been officially recorded Guinness Book of Records.

Al-Nasser’s collection spans the entire history of the gaming industry — from the first home console, the Magnavox Odyssey, to popular systems such as the Sega Mega Drive (Genesis), Sony PlayStation, and Nintendo 64. He also collected rare accessories, including the N64DD, Famicom Disk System and SNES Satellaview.

This man connected over 400 video game consoles to a single TV This earned him the Guinness World Record for the most consoles connected to a TVpic.twitter.com/WJ58hEIYXH — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 13, 2024

To manage this complex system, Al-Nasser has developed a unique method. He uses an Excel spreadsheet to help him determine the right switch to display a particular console on the TV screen.

«I had so many consoles that I couldn’t play them anymore because of the limited number of ports on my TV,» Al-Nasser told the Guinness World Records. «So I decided to keep everything and add more switches and converters».

Ibrahim admitted that his favorite console is the Sega Genesis. However, the biggest challenge was creating a single, neat, and organized system that would combine modern and old consoles.

«Notice that the cables are almost invisible», — said the record holder. «I used every tool available to organize the wires. This setup — is not just for playing, it’s a real museum».

