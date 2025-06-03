5 best crypto exchanges in Ukraine

Choosing a versatile and reliable crypto exchange can be a challenge for traders and investors. There are many interesting options on the market that have their own advantages. In this article, we will look at five of the best crypto exchanges that are popular in Ukraine in 2025. The main criteria we paid attention to are reliability, security, fees, functionality, and support for the hryvnia (UAH). Below are the best centralized crypto exchanges.

1. Binance

It is the largest crypto exchange in the world in terms of trading volume (about $65 billion per day), with a total of 275 million registered users in more than 180 countries. It offers a huge number of products and promotions. Furthermore, it is also one of the most popular platforms in Ukraine as it supports UAH via bank cards and P2P, has low fees (0.10% for spot trading) and strong security measures (2FA and cold storage). Fees can be further reduced by up to 25% if you use BNB’s native token for payment or if you obtain VIP status.

Binance has its own BNB Chain blockchain, supports trading in more than 430 different cryptocurrencies and NFTs, has a user-friendly interface, and offers a wide range of financial instruments for users of all levels. On Binance, you can trade on the spot, margin, and futures markets, buy and sell cryptocurrencies via P2P, earn interest through Binance Earn, buy or earn new tokens through Binance Launchpool, Airdrop, Megadrop, and more. And also trade, invest and lend NFTs on the Binance NFT marketplace.

Main features

High liquidity and fast order execution

A wide range of tokens

Support for hryvnia via bank cards (Visa, Mastercard) and P2P trading

Low commissions: 0.1% for spot trading, with the possibility of reducing to 0.01% when using BNB tokens or for high trading volumes (depends on the VIP level)

Referral program: cashback for invited users, up to 40% of referral commissions

High security (AAA rating), 2FA, data encryption, cold storage of assets and SAFU insurance fund

Copy trading tools, trading AI bots, and much more

2. Bitget

A crypto exchange that continues to gain popularity in Ukraine. Bitget – is the largest copy trading platform with more than 120 million registered global users worldwide and a daily trading volume of $20 billion. In the first quarter of 2025, Bitget recorded a total trading volume of $2.08 trillion, with spot trading up 159% quarter-on-quarter to $387 billion. The platform allows trading in over 860 cryptocurrencies and offers a variety of products such as spot trading, futures trading, Earn, and Launchpool. The crypto exchange supports UAH via P2P. There is also a program of discounts on commissions when using the native BGB token and having VIP status. Commissions for spot trading are low and amount to 0.1% (for makers and takers). And all this in convenient and native applications.In addition, the crypto exchange has become one of the first to supports USD1 is a new stablecoin launched by US President Donald Trump’s crypto project World Liberty Financial. USD1 trading is available in pairs: BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, SUI, and DOGE. USD1 can be withdrawn without a commission (BEP20).

Bitget also launched a new financial product — BGUSD, which combines the stability of traditional assets with the advantages of cryptocurrencies. It is an internal asset of the platform that generates passive income (up to 5.12% per annum) and can be exchanged for USDC stablecoin at a 1:1 ratio. BGUSD is fully backed by numerous assets, including tokenized assets of US Treasury bond funds.Biget protects users’ assets through two-factor authentication (2FA), cold storage of up to 90% of assets, real-time risk monitoring, multi-signature technology, and a special Protection Fund.

Main features

Convenient copy trading that is suitable even for beginners

Low commissions: spot trading – 0.1% (maker/taker), futures – 0.02% (maker) / 0.06% (taker)

Futures trading with leverage up to 125x

Support for the hryvnia: deposit and withdrawal via P2P without commissions from the exchange.

Highest security rating of AAA from CryptoCompare, cold storage, 2FA and anti-phishing systems

The referral program allows you to earn up to 40% of referral commissions, with the possibility of cashback for invitees. As well as bonuses for activity. For example, 10 USDT and 10 BGB for attracting an active trader

3. Bybit

Bybit is the second-largest crypto exchange in the world by trading volume. It is used by more than 60 million users in 195 countries. Bybit offers a wide range of trading products, including spot trading, futures, perpetual contracts, options, and leverage tokens, with the ability to trade with up to 100X leverage on cryptocurrency derivatives. The platform has low commissions for futures and support for UAH via P2P. Bybit supports about 400 cryptocurrencies and is more popular among futures traders than spot trading. But futures trading tools can seem quite complicated for beginners. There are also loyalty program which offers reduced fees depending on the VIP level.

Main features

Low commissions, especially for futures: 0.01% (makers) and 0.06% (takers). Spot trading commissions are 0.1% (for makers and takers)

High trading volume:

A wide range of products: from spot to futures, options, and performance contracts

The platform has high speed and is capable of processing up to 100,000 transactions per second

Security rating is AA, cold storage of assets and 2FA are offered

The referral program provides an opportunity to earn up to 30% of referral commissions, as well as bonuses of up to $100 for attracting active traders

TradeGPT AI bot is available, which performs data analysis based on artificial intelligence, market analytics, and acts as a personal assistant. It is perfect for quick token analysis, especially for those who are just starting to trade cryptocurrencies

4. WhiteBIT

A crypto exchange founded in Ukraine that also operates in European markets. WhiteBIT – is a popular choice among Ukrainian traders because it has relatively high liquidity, low fees, strong security measures (AAA level), regular audits, and a highly paid referral program. The exchange also supports UAH via P2P and over 330 tokens.WhiteBIT has over 8 million users and 1300 institutional clients in Europe and Asia. In 2024, WhiteBIT reached an annual trading volume of $2.7 trillion and a market capitalization of $38.9 billion, surpassing KrakenThe crypto exchange offers a diverse set of trading options: spot trading with more than 800 trading pairs, margin trading and futures trading with leverage up to 100x, and passive income programs.

WhiteBIT also offers cryptocurrency conversion with 0% commission. The trading platform has a specific commission: 0.1% for makers and takers on the spot. For futures trading, the commission is 0.035% for takers and 0.01% for makers. There is also a commission discount program for holders of native WBT tokens. One of the key features of WhiteBIT is a referral program that allows users to earn up to 40-50% of the trading commissions paid by their referrals.WhiteBIT regularly conducts and reports on audits conducted by companies such as Hacken.io, and is certified by the Cryptocurrency Security Standard (CCSS) Level 3. Cold storage of up to 96% of assets, real-time risk monitoring, multi-signature technology, and a special WhiteBIT protection fund are also available.

Main features Ukrainian exchange with support for the hryvnia via bank cards and P2P.

Low commissions for spot trading – 0.1% (maker/taker).

AAA security rating, cold storage, 2FA, regular audits, user funds protection fund

Referral program with up to 50% profit from referral commissions 5. OKX Another global crypto exchange that offers a wide range of trading products, OKX supports over 350 cryptocurrencies and serves more than 50 million customers in more than 100 countries. UAH is supported through P2P trading, bank transfers, and payments via Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Visa/Mastercard. The platform provides access to spot trading, futures, options, performance contracts, staking, DeFi products, and an NFT marketplace. OKX also has its own blockchain, OKX Chain, and a native token, OKB, which allows holders to reduce trading fees and receive additional benefits.OKX has high liquidity and offers fast order execution, making it attractive to both beginners and experienced traders. The platform also offers passive income tools such as OKX Earn (staking and savings) and Launchpool for participation in new projects. The security rating is AA, with cold storage available for up to 95% of assets, two-factor authentication (2FA), data encryption, regular security audits, and an insurance fund to protect users’ assets. Main features

Commissions for spot trading are 0.050% for makers and 0.070% for takers (higher for USDT pairs), for futures (USDT) — 0.02% (maker) and 0.05% (taker). Commission discounts are available when using the OKB token or for high trading volumes (VIP levels)

Futures trading with leverage up to 125x is available

Users can receive up to 30% of referral commissions, as well as bonuses for attracting new active traders (up to $50 in cryptocurrencies)

OKX Wallet is available on several platforms (including Telegram). It gives access to 120+ networks, thousands of DApps, and the broader Web3 ecosystem

Thus, Binance is a leader in terms of liquidity and a wide selection of cryptocurrencies. Bybit’s strengths include copy trading, a convenient and simple platform interface, a good loyalty program, and the constant emergence of new interesting offers. Bybit is suitable for experienced traders, especially for futures trading, while beginners will appreciate the TradeGPT AI bot. WhiteBIT is the best choice for experienced traders and those who appreciate a profitable referral program. OKX offers a universal set of tools, support for the hryvnia, and opportunities for DeFi and staking.

Before you start trading, don’t forget to check the current conditions and fees on the official websites of the exchanges, as they may change.