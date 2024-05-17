6 minutes from the movie «Furiosa»: «horrific» Chris Hemsworth and the rise of the warrior Anya Taylor-Joy

A few days before the screening of «Furiosa: Mad Max. Saga» Warner Bros. released a six-minute «cut» of the film, which can be considered an extended trailer.

The film takes place 15-20 years after the events of «Mad Max: Fury Road» and tells the story of young Furiosa (Alila Brown and Anya Taylor-Joy), who is kidnapped from her mother and brought to Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). In six minutes, Furiosa transforms from a frightened child into a full-fledged warrior, seeking revenge on Dementus for killing her mother and stealing her childhood.

«While two tyrants fight for dominance over the Citadel, Furiosa goes through many trials as she makes her way back home through the Desert», — from the official synopsis.

The film also stars Lachie Hulme (Immortal Joe), Tom Burke (Praetorian Jack), Nathan Jones (Rictus the Straight), John Howard (Man Eater), Angus Sampson (Organic Mechanic), Charlie Fraser (Mary Jo Bassa, Furiosa’s mother), Daniel Webber and Quaden Bales.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 15 and received a seven-minute standing ovation that touched Chris Hemsworth. «Furious: Mad Max. The» Saga will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on May 23.